(Some Beach Guy)   "It was absolutely fabulous. It looks like America's opening up. There are literally thousands of people out here on the beach" Narrator: *Drinks heavily*   (mynbc15.com) divider line
43
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We should be seeing the spike around June 12th then?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amity means friendship.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lake if the Ozarks is worse.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm going to be honest about an unpopular opinion.

The ONLY way we are going to do the right thing is if there is a huge spike in deaths after Tump and the Trumpt*rds try reopening too soon. You know this much.

The silver lining is that if he did the right thing there might be time to change the talking points before the election. His grotesque stupidity and evil will keep corona deaths ni the news until election. That may be the lesser of these two evils. Trump has got to go.

/Get on the cart grandma.
 
Had he done the right tign, reelection would ahve been a lock.

Narrator: Trump never does the right thing
 
That's true. There were a million reasons why Trump is an unelectable POS before the virus. If he would have handled this correctly or even incorrectly and sounded Presidential about it, all his previous farkups would have been forgotten. And they still might be if he announces a cure at the zero hour and enough people fall for it.
 
You're assuming that they would actually learn from it.  I'm thinking there'll be a quick meeting to decide who to blame other than themselves.  His base doesn't care that he's stupid or foolhardy; that just makes him "relatable".
 
{looks sadly at my collection of 10 used/cycled N-95 masks}
 
I've been watching beach TV as part of my social distances routine.  My Roku has even moved it up in my queue, to make it easier for me.

I turned it on just to get an idea of how many damned fools there are in PCB.  I grossly underestimated.  I am Georgia born, Georgia bred, and someday, Georgia dead.  But, I'd like to see a bunch of these morons go first and soon.

My give a damn is busted.
 
There's a small "water park" in the middle of the city I live in.  It's basically a fountain and splashing pool.  It's packed.

Farking idiots just stay away from me.
 
How the hell was he supposed to know this pandemic would get so out of control?

Oh, yeah, all the scientists and doctors.  Nevermind.
 
Maybe. But they do care about people they know dying. Even MAGAt*rds care about that.
 
Probably.
 
Headline in 2 weeks: CORONA DEATHS DOUBLE
 
So, okay.

I grew up near the beach.

Lived in So. Cal my whole life except when I lived near Lake Tahoe.

What the F*CK is this continuous, ferocious drive to go to the beach?! I never saw so many people screaming how they have to get to the beach in 50 years on this benighted planet. Like, why?
 
So here i am in piggly wiggly in. Mayville, wi for supplies. About 10% have masks. None of the employees do.

Yeah. Cue Stilgar. 'We're going to see Covid sign the likes of which God hasn't even seen.'

Oh and their WIFI sucks ass. Took 10 minutes to connect. So does my sprint service in here.

Id go somewhere else, but Juneau's prices are horid , hartford walmart doesnt sell beer, and beaver damn is a half hour drive.
 
I'm still not gonna get on that cart....& a quit calling me Your Grand Ma
.....scammer!!!!
 
I'm still waiting for that huge Easter caused spike that was supposed to kill all the Christians.
 
Trump and every member of his base uniformly consider themselves way smarter than any scientician or docturd.
 
The only time he does the right thing (and it does happen) is when the right thing aligns perfectly with his egotistical, selfish and self-serving interests.
He doesn't do it because it's the right thing. It's just a happy, unusual coincidence.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Maybe it's like the parasite that lives in cat feces that makes you want to have cats.  This virus seems to make people dying to congregate so it can spread in clusters.  In a sense, these people are cat feces.
 
It's the only place that's open.
 
Some of it is pent up demand. We're all a little sick of quarantine. Some of it is ignorance of the outcome. What's the worst that could happen? Some of it is pure stigginit.
 
Two weeks is the new "Friedman Units"

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Friedma​n​_Unit
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nah.  State's that are opening up like this are not going to release or even track cases.  People dying off is just some weird thing that's happening now.  PEOPLE DIE EVERYDAY they'll scream.
 
Narrator:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My parents were selling their house a few weeks prior to the pandemic starting in the u.s. so they were getting rid of a ton of stuff (going from a three story house with two garages and a work shop to a condo) and my father gave away (he estimates) 300 N95s, dust masks, paint masks, and things like that from his lifetime as a remodeling contractor and all-around craft maker/fixer. Many never used.

He about shat himself after it was obvious masks were gonna be considerable element of this.

/ knowing him, he wouldn't have charged a penny for them.
// they went to habitat for humanity ReStore so we know they did something good with them.
///CSB
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Supposedly outdoor transmission of the coronavirus is quite unlikely, so as long as people stay away from each other, going to the beach should be fine. The woman in TFA claims that people were doing that.  However, pictures from various beaches tell us that people are practically licking each other in their glee at the country 'reopening'.

If you insist on licking somebody, at least sanitize them first.
 
I'll grant all of the responses.

But why THE BEACH? Why not someplace funner and more accessible, like a movie theater or a bar?
 
Where to start...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We're seeing the people who cannot change their habits, even if their habits bring harm to those around them. The US is a nation of junkies. Learning the new behaviors needed to live in a plague society is going to be impossible for some.
 
Wait until it hits 90 in NYC, the bennys invade New Jersey, and every hydrant in the city from Woodlawn to Canarsie is popped with the city beaches being the only ones closed thanks to DeBlasio overcorrecting for his previous incompetence.

The "lol rednecks gonna die" stories will not age well.
 
I spent 5 years living in L.A. , after about a year I never went to the beach for the sake of going to the beach. Also didnt didn but the idea of laying on the sand never really had an allure
 
