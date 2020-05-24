 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   High school seniors thought they had everything taken away from them in their last year of high school, then suddenly HOAs   (cleveland19.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to life, kids.
Get used to it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.


Oh it is still asinine.   Massively assholish as well.   Does the HOA cover pandemics?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Oh it is still asinine.   Massively assholish as well.


Agreed, but it's not completely gonzo.
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a tip, don't buy a house in a neighborhood with an HOA.. it's a great way to find the power trippers in your neighborhood.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A high school swim party that I'm sure everybody thought was harmless. They're young, they're swimming, they're just having activity and positive cases resulted from that," Hutchinson said.

Almost like the coronavirus DGAF, governor.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.


The HOA board member claims the signs were in a common area.  A homeowner claims one sign was taken from his front yard.  Those two claims seem to be in tension with each other.
 
RminusQ
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.


Also FTFA: There hasn't been much celebrating for her, but the graduation sign in her front yard brought her joy during an otherwise difficult time.

My guess is this HOA considers everything past your front door to be "common areas".
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
San Diego has its share of asshats also.  Started to relax restrictions for restaurants as long as several specific precautions were in place.  Sure enough a couple places in Pacific Beach (kind of a beach, college student, party town) basically disregarded everything and it ended up being a drunk mosh pit inside with many people not even wearing masks.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.


So you have two speeds?  Meh and lynching?
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Preview the rules before you buy

you don't like it don't buy it

before I bought my Dreamland vacation Cottage I'm sure I looked at 60 houses at least

before I bought my previous house I must have looked at 30 or 40

not a one was an HOA
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Creepy Lurker Guy: The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.

So you have two speeds?  Meh and lynching?


Welcome to the Internet.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Put the sign in your window.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: San Diego has its share of asshats also.  Started to relax restrictions for restaurants as long as several specific precautions were in place.  Sure enough a couple places in Pacific Beach (kind of a beach, college student, party town) basically disregarded everything and it ended up being a drunk mosh pit inside with many people not even wearing masks.


The first sentence remains relevant but the rest of my post belongs in a different thread!!!!
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Creepy Lurker Guy: The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.

The HOA board member claims the signs were in a common area.  A homeowner claims one sign was taken from his front yard.  Those two claims seem to be in tension with each other.


the HOA is probably responsible for maintaining all Exteriors

the owner for all Interiors
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Judging from the first seven seconds of the video
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "A high school swim party that I'm sure everybody thought was harmless. They're young, they're swimming, they're just having activity and positive cases resulted from that," Hutchinson said.

Almost like the coronavirus DGAF, governor.


::slinks away from wrong thread::
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Board with HOA threads
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Damn you Google voice damn you
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
HOA's aside; I don't remember it being a big celebration when we 'graduated' from 5th grade, and moved up to middle school.
Hell, it was not a big deal graduating from High School. I was just happy to get out of that place.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mjones73: Just a tip, don't buy a house in a neighborhood with an HOA.. it's a great way to find the power trippers in your neighborhood.


How did you and your common sense get approved for an account here?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: HOA's aside; I don't remember it being a big celebration when we 'graduated' from 5th grade, and moved up to middle school.
Hell, it was not a big deal graduating from High School. I was just happy to get out of that place.


As I recall we only attended high school graduation for our families. Most of us didn't want to sit through that shiat and would otherwise have skipped it.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: HOA's aside; I don't remember it being a big celebration when we 'graduated' from 5th grade, and moved up to middle school.
Hell, it was not a big deal graduating from High School. I was just happy to get out of that place.


I didn't attend my graduation, I didn't want to so I didn't.

Prom was fun though 71
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RminusQ: Creepy Lurker Guy: The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.

Also FTFA: There hasn't been much celebrating for her, but the graduation sign in her front yard brought her joy during an otherwise difficult time.

My guess is this HOA considers everything past your front door to be "common areas".


Yeah, there's even video explaining, and showing exactly where the signs were placed.  No doubt, HOA is being jerks, and thieves, since they stoled property.  I seriously would call the cops on my own security for stealing the sign.  Telling me to take it down, and just taking it is two different things.  Especially since we do open houses in MI, and would likely use the sign for the open house.  Open houses are too big of a thing in MI for an HOA to be stupid enough to stop them.

I wouldn't argue taking the sign down when asked.  Just understand, I'll be more inclined to paint something on my garage door.  My younger son is graduating this year.  Wife has already suggested putting something on the garage.
 
Trik
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In this, "the worst possible timeline", aren't you supposed to say 'Suddenly HOA'?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"...There's fifth-graders that are graduating from elementary school and the eighth-graders."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We don't have an HOA but we have CC&Rs that state no 'signs' in our little neighborhood.
Our neighbor put up a few signs for the local HS..."honk for our senior"   I'm happy to see that nobody has 'turned them in' yet.
 
Oak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's a HOA.It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead!
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yawn. It's a story as old as time. This is what happens when you give a little man a little authority.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I have a plan.  We announce the creation of a Super HOA all across the US, where several HOAs are being combined into a super powerful HOA in each and every city.  We tell everyone that the Super HOA board members will have Super HOA powers like never seen before.  We then tell people that if they want to run for a position in this super HOA they have to show up at a certain place at a certain time.  When they show up, we then take them away and send them off to colonize Venus or something.  Boom, suddenly the number of assholes in the country drops to near zero.
 
Artist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just gettin' 'em ready fer.........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: HOA's aside; I don't remember it being a big celebration when we 'graduated' from 5th grade, and moved up to middle school.
Hell, it was not a big deal graduating from High School. I was just happy to get out of that place.


Yeah, going from 5th grade to middle school was just the feeling of not being a little kid anymore.  Graduating hs is always a cool thing, because for a lot of people, that is where their education stops.  Which brings to mind "Why are we "graduating" 5th graders?  Are they doing this in Mississippi, where 5th grade is the end of the academic road?  Makes me wonder why they had a graduation ceremony with gowns for my oldest when he finished kindergarten.  Did they think those kids weren't going to make it to 5th grade?  For any graduation, the ceremony is more for the parents than the graduate.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
First off we really need to hear what this HOA considers common areas  as it is an important factor in this story.

That said they should have just taken the signs to the family that owned them and dropped them off and explained the issue.

That said sign rules in HOA are one of many that are more about keep perceived property values up than any practical purpose and often start out life during the time the developer is building the development as a way to help ensure the units can all be sold with minimal issues and all at or above a planned price point.  Same is often true for grass height and Garbage can rules, though they likely get tweaked as time goes past when resident take full control and the new leaders wish to flex their bit of power.

Back on the subject signs,  I'd be fine with them even in so called common area so long as they were now lewd or objectionable, were no bigger than an agreed upon size set at a meeting of residents  and were removed with in two weeks by the people who put them up. .
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

litespeed74: We don't have an HOA but we have CC&Rs that state no 'signs' in our little neighborhood.
Our neighbor put up a few signs for the local HS..."honk for our senior"   I'm happy to see that nobody has 'turned them in' yet.


I live in a condo. The hoa sent out s notice that the signs were ik.

So one lady put out a honk for our seniors sign then organized about a 50 car drive through of people who do not live here to drive through in a circle honking.

She was asked to stop and turned into s Karen and the cop who lived here had to run them all off.

50 people honking horns and blocking egress is not ok and now she is upset we all give her the stink eye.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: mjones73: Just a tip, don't buy a house in a neighborhood with an HOA.. it's a great way to find the power trippers in your neighborhood.

How did you and your common sense get approved for an account here?


He was drafted.

/ducks
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Homeless settlements have HOA's now?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Lol out loud. If only there was something you could have done about it before you bought your house.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Nope, sorry... you signed up for HOA bullshait, you get to live with your choices. (Sucks for the graduates though)

Fark HOAs..
 
Quadlok
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Point 1: the people who always pop up in these threads and say "just don't ever buy a house with a HOA" are being as purposefully obtuse as those that say "they should just get a better job." Sometimes other considerations have to take priority, or worse, there simply is no better option available.

Point 2: the appropriate way to protest this is to hang the board members in the common area. And that extends to all the upper class assholes intent on treating the majority of Americans as serfs and slaves.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

trappedspirit: Creepy Lurker Guy: The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.

So you have two speeds?  Meh and lynching?


I'm meh on lynching.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When the civil war come, HOAs are on the list way before politicians and rich people.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: HOA's aside; I don't remember it being a big celebration when we 'graduated' from 5th grade, and moved up to middle school.
Hell, it was not a big deal graduating from High School. I was just happy to get out of that place.


Yeah, I'm in the same boat.  I did not give a fark.  I kind of can understand a college graduation, but it kind of depends on degree I guess too.

You party through 4 years for a communications degree it's not exactly an accomplishment.  If you get a chemical engineering degree it's an actual accomplishment.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

leeto2: Nope, sorry... you signed up for HOA bullshait, you get to live with your choices. (Sucks for the graduates though)

Fark HOAs..


I don't know where you can put your things on someone else's property and expect them to stay there. Most cities have laws outlawing all signage, you can tell because they have to have laws that allow political and yard sale, for sale/ rent signs.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: HOA's aside; I don't remember it being a big celebration when we 'graduated' from 5th grade, and moved up to middle school.
Hell, it was not a big deal graduating from High School. I was just happy to get out of that place.


I'm convinced that a lot of it is marketing. When I was in school, we didn't have middle or junior high schools (that has now changed). Elementary school ran through 7th grade, and high school was 8-12.

Anyway, we had a end of 7th grade "promotion" ceremony, but we didn't walk for certificates and didn't wear caps and gowns. Boys wore jackets and ties, girls wore dresses. We had music (I think we had to sing "We've Only Just Begun" - gag) and some guy from the school board to make it official.

But back to my original point. I've seen full blown cap and gown outfits for toddlers "graduating" from kindergarten. I'm sure that a bunch of this is companies like Josten's selling to schools below high school grades. "Won't little Madison and Brayden look adorable in caps and gowns? And look here - a hardbound 'yearbook' of all the wonderful kindergarten memories - precious!"
The marketing department of the Sirius Cybernetics Corporation has nothing on these people.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I have a plan.  We announce the creation of a Super HOA all across the US, where several HOAs are being combined into a super powerful HOA in each and every city.  We tell everyone that the Super HOA board members will have Super HOA powers like never seen before.  We then tell people that if they want to run for a position in this super HOA they have to show up at a certain place at a certain time.  When they show up, we then take them away and send them off to colonize Venus or something.  Boom, suddenly the number of assholes in the country drops to near zero.


Why does that bring The Marching Morons to mind? :)
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: When the civil war come, HOAs are on the list way before politicians and rich people.


What about the people who narc you out to HOA's?
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Has there ever been a positive story about an HOA that wasn't made by people directly, intimately involved with that HOA?
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lol.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Creepy Lurker Guy: The article says the signs were in the "Common Area", so they sort of have a point.

If they were removed from people's yards I'd be in the mood for lynching, but this doesn't appear quite as asinine as the headline implies.

Oh it is still asinine.   Massively assholish as well.   Does the HOA cover pandemics?


We had issues in the past with people managing to destroy landscaping in common areas putting up the signs. The HOA did find a god compromise and set up a committee to handle sign placement at each section's entrance (we have many sections). But yes, the common areas can be problematic...especially if you have someone cut some of the low voltage wiring for landscape lighting. That gets expensive to fix. I will half-heartedly be on the side of the HOA this time.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The graduation thing is very weird to me.  As a kid I remember finding it super pointless
 
