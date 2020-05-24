 Skip to content
(Southgate News-Herald)   Karen demands to talk to your Manager about this Shoplifting Policy. Grab a lawnchair, be right with you   (thenewsherald.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Farking Karens.

Caught commuting a crime and makes a farking scene.

I love watching videos of Karens getting tased.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image 680x671]


I prefer the original version of that, not something that was photoshopped.
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gathering of Karens is called an Entitlement.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Upon their arrival, officers were told a woman concealed several items under bags of mulch and only paid for what was visible."

What tipped them off? The lumps or the smell. Hey Karen, mulch is free chica. You can make it in your backyard.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
Snargi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't it be Shoplifting Sharon this time?
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

th0th: A gathering of Karens is called an Entitlement.


A flock of Karen's is called an asshole.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snargi: Shouldn't it be Shoplifting Sharon this time?


How about Kriminal Karen?
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. It's official. "Karen" has replaced "biatch" as a way to insult an unruly woman without all that misogynist history or comparison to canines.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A representative from the store's asset protection told police he observed the entire incident from a distance and gave officers a written report on the incident.
Although the woman said she forgot to pay for the items, the report said she admitted that she concealed them.
Based on the statement from the store and the woman's admission, she was issued a citation for retail fraud.

So her Karen-ness managed to get her upgraded from "maybe banned from a single location of a store with hundreds of identical locations" to "an actual criminal citation."

Congratulations, you played yourself.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Yep. It's official. "Karen" has replaced "biatch" as a way to insult an unruly woman without all that misogynist history or comparison to canines.


I feel like "Karen" is more a specific kind of biatch. A Karen is white, often white trash, and thinks she's entitled to everything because "the customer is always right."
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: Snargi: Shouldn't it be Shoplifting Sharon this time?

How about Kriminal Karen?


"I want to see your Manager" KAREN always KAREN!!!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Fireproof: WilderKWight: Yep. It's official. "Karen" has replaced "biatch" as a way to insult an unruly woman without all that misogynist history or comparison to canines.

I feel like "Karen" is more a specific kind of biatch. A Karen is white, often white trash, and thinks she's entitled to everything because "the customer is always right."


That's not how it's being used across the Internet. Yes, always white, but sooner or later a Karen of color will be named. Don't doubt it. Otherwise, I'm seeing Karen used by people who know they'd get in trouble by saying "biatch", so it has become a convenient new female-specific insult that, because of its current trendiness, is seen as perfectly okay and doesn't get the name-caller in trouble at all.

"SIMP" is also gaining traction, and that's sad because it's just a rebranding of "cuck" and because the people who usually use it are the same woman-hating Gamergater assholes who popularized "cuck" in the first place.
 
jtown
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"It is not clear if she was banned from the store."

For fark's sake!!!  The whole reason she parked herself and escalated the situation was because she wanted to talk to a manager, hoping she could avoid bannination.  How the flying fark could the "reporter" not get an answer to this question?  It's the whole reason they called the cops and the cops arrested her.  If she hadn't made a fuss, the store dick probably would have just told her to leave and not come back.  Jesus Christ, how can they report this story without finishing it???
 
Zuzax
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Deathfrogg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: th0th: A gathering of Karens is called an Entitlement.

A flock of Karen's is called an asshole.


That's a mistranslation. The literal translation is "Colon", as in "A Colon of Karens".
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: Fireproof: WilderKWight: Yep. It's official. "Karen" has replaced "biatch" as a way to insult an unruly woman without all that misogynist history or comparison to canines.

I feel like "Karen" is more a specific kind of biatch. A Karen is white, often white trash, and thinks she's entitled to everything because "the customer is always right."

That's not how it's being used across the Internet. Yes, always white, but sooner or later a Karen of color will be named. Don't doubt it. Otherwise, I'm seeing Karen used by people who know they'd get in trouble by saying "biatch", so it has become a convenient new female-specific insult that, because of its current trendiness, is seen as perfectly okay and doesn't get the name-caller in trouble at all.

"SIMP" is also gaining traction, and that's sad because it's just a rebranding of "cuck" and because the people who usually use it are the same woman-hating Gamergater assholes who popularized "cuck" in the first place.


Bye Felicia!!!
Youtube bT90D0GKZRM
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

th0th: A gathering of Karens is called an Entitlement.


Instead of a bunch of Karens I think a brunch of Karens is funny but Entitlement is way better.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A word about the term "white trash," used in this thread. To me, that expression is racist.  It seems to assume that the modifier "white" is needed to set this trash off from the default (not white) trash. It's like "white slavery" or "reverse racism" or others, that assume, on the part of the speaker, that the word without the adjective is normal or default or whatever.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I don't understand her problem. I put in the address of the Home Depot location in Google Maps. The one she got busted in is at the bottom of the pic. Above that are the locations of nearby Home Depots. It's not like she couldn't have shop(lifted) elsewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 minute ago  

skinink: I don't understand her problem. I put in the address of the Home Depot location in Google Maps. The one she got busted in is at the bottom of the pic. Above that are the locations of nearby Home Depots. It's not like she couldn't have shop(lifted) elsewhere.

[Fark user image 850x571]


But right now she cant go to the ones in Windsor, without 14 days of quarantine.
 
