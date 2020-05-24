 Skip to content
(UPI)   The heavy rains in the Plains defeat subby's sad attempt to make a rhyming headline   (upi.com) divider line
7
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WTF is Professor Farnsworth doing slumming in the Plains?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image 632x356]
WTF is Professor Farnsworth doing slumming in the Plains?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Ridin' the storm out?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Time to build an ark?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Recharge the Ogalalla!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Has Pres. Tittybaby mentioned any of these latest disasters? There are a lot of desperate people right now.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmm. It's almost like nature is trying to make people stay inside.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The rains in the Plains cause mainly severe pains
 
