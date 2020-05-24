 Skip to content
(AP News)   Of course it started at a country club   (apnews.com) divider line
14
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Farkin' Schwabs.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, was it just my computer browser filters, or did everyone get a story about a Country club in Montana run by rich white dudes, and get a slideshow of Chinese people huddled in a tent in Bejing?
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Birds, snakes and aeroplanes
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know who else goes to country clubs.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

grokca: You know who else goes to country clubs.


These guys...

pgatour.comView Full Size


/ were you thinking of someone else?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: So, was it just my computer browser filters, or did everyone get a story about a Country club in Montana run by rich white dudes, and get a slideshow of Chinese people huddled in a tent in Bejing?


I don't know about "everyone" but I got the same photo. I didn't click on it, so I didn't pay any attention until I saw your post. Clicking on it leads to a short slideshow of photos, none of which have anything to do with Montana.

/One click only, Vasili
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Ker_Thwap: So, was it just my computer browser filters, or did everyone get a story about a Country club in Montana run by rich white dudes, and get a slideshow of Chinese people huddled in a tent in Bejing?

I don't know about "everyone" but I got the same photo. I didn't click on it, so I didn't pay any attention until I saw your post. Clicking on it leads to a short slideshow of photos, none of which have anything to do with Montana.

/One click only, Vasili


The content editor needs to be punched in the face for that racist scare crap.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 'rona doesn't care if you're rich or poor.

And it absolutely will not stop until we perform some very, very, very simple tasks and use painfully obvious judgment.

And there seems to be a lot more Asians in Montana than I previously believed.
 
Spaceballer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
covid don't care. covid don't give a fark.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: So, was it just my computer browser filters, or did everyone get a story about a Country club in Montana run by rich white dudes, and get a slideshow of Chinese people huddled in a tent in Bejing?


I thought the same thing... like does the country club confine Chinese members to a tent in the rain?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: So, was it just my computer browser filters, or did everyone get a story about a Country club in Montana run by rich white dudes, and get a slideshow of Chinese people huddled in a tent in Bejing?


I thought they were just waiting out the rain so they could finish their round and hit The 19th Hole.
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The photo slideshow had this gem:
storage.googleapis.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Salmon: Ker_Thwap: So, was it just my computer browser filters, or did everyone get a story about a Country club in Montana run by rich white dudes, and get a slideshow of Chinese people huddled in a tent in Bejing?

I thought the same thing... like does the country club confine Chinese members to a tent in the rain?


Hey Wang, don't tell 'em you're Jewish.
 
