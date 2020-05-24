 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Big pool party in Arkansas follow-up: What's your vector, Victor?   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
41
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

1630 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2020 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Take that, libs!
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
if anyone was wondering why there are STILL over 1000 people dying everyday it is because people are idiots. they have specifically been told how to lessen their risk of exposure but the special little snowflakes, claiming protecting themselves and others infringes on their freedumb, think it won't happen t them.

this isn't going anywhere soon at this rate.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The governor declined to provide further details on the swim party but noted the incident was "just an encouragement for us to be disciplined in our activities."

Has anyone else noticed a shocking lack of disciple at teen aged pool parties?

It's shocking.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Has anyone else noticed a shocking lack of disciple at teen aged pool parties?

It's shocking.


It's a pool party, not a Baptism. Wait, it's Arkansas. Could be both, so maybe they are disciples.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ice cream truck came through our neighborhood Friday. It stopped down at the corner and a crowd of two dozen appeared. I haven't seen that many people in one spot in a quite a while. Kids and adults.

We'll see. It's just now taking off in these parts. This stuff will ensure it.
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And this was before the Ozark pictures of Spring Break Two: Coronavirus Boogaloo? Because... well.. give it a couple more weeks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Guy I graduated with is a virologist.
He is recovering.
His models predict a 4th wave.
Second wave will be enormous.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
* Steps aside, let's Darwin pass.

laughinggrimreaperpuppet.gif
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Guy I graduated with is a virologist.
He is recovering.
His models predict a 4th wave.
Second wave will be enormous.


Are we even out of the first wave? When does his model predict the second wave will begin showing up? What does he think of these crustydicks deciding the pandemic is over and these freaking memorial day weekend parties? I'm glad he's feeling better, holy shiat. I can't imagine being a virologist knowing, I mean REALLY knowing, what the virus is doing to you. Ugh. We all know how viruses work if our name isn't Donald Trump, but not to that degree.. literally!
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a term for these clowns.

sm.mashable.comView Full Size

Odds and improving that this will be Webster's word of the year. American Exceptionalism for the win!!!  Trump said we'd get tired of all the winning. Folks are so tired of it that they're shutting down their bodies.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


300k dead by Christmas
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: 300k dead by Christmas


Hahaha... No.

But, I hope you're right.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: There's a term for these clowns.

[sm.mashable.com image 850x553]
Odds and improving that this will be Webster's word of the year. American Exceptionalism for the win!!!  Trump said we'd get tired of all the winning. Folks are so tired of it that they're shutting down their bodies.


"Plague rats" works too.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger, Over.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Marcus Aurelius: Has anyone else noticed a shocking lack of disciple at teen aged pool parties?

It's shocking.

It's a pool party, not a Baptism. Wait, it's Arkansas. Could be both, so maybe they are disciples.


Disciple- Slayer- God Hates Us All
Youtube MpURLzmYBDE
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A high school swim party that I'm sure everybody thought was harmless

Everybody except anybody who knew anything about COVID-19, governor.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Roger, Over.


What?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chucknasty: if anyone was wondering why there are STILL over 1000 people dying everyday it is because people are idiots. they have specifically been told how to lessen their risk of exposure but the special little snowflakes, claiming protecting themselves and others infringes on their freedumb, think it won't happen t them.

this isn't going anywhere soon at this rate.


And based on some of the lake/beach pictures I'm seeing from this weekend, June is going to be off the charts
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Roger, Over.


Murcock:  Huh?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about the herp? Any new cases of the herp from that party too?
My folks said there was a large bunch of people at the beach this weekend and the area is already having a spike from all the farm workers living in close quarters getting it. Guess we got a new phrase now, the hermits will inherit the Earth.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 583x958]

300k dead by Christmas


Don't blame me, all I asked for was a new X-Box.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image 583x958]

300k dead by Christmas

Don't blame me, all I asked for was a new X-Box.


All I wanted was a Pepsi.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Marcus Aurelius: Has anyone else noticed a shocking lack of disciple at teen aged pool parties?

It's shocking.

It's a pool party, not a Baptism. Wait, it's Arkansas. Could be both, so maybe they are disciples.



It was probably a family orgy
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: A high school swim party that I'm sure everybody thought was harmless

Everybody except anybody who knew anything about COVID-19, governor.


But they're high schoolers and as such aren't vulnerable to COVID-19 and furthermore...
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The ice cream truck came through our neighborhood Friday. It stopped down at the corner and a crowd of two dozen appeared. I haven't seen that many people in one spot in a quite a while. Kids and adults.

We'll see. It's just now taking off in these parts. This stuff will ensure it.


Bonus: it is seeded far and wide so instead of the slow build like Feburary to now, when it spread locality to locality, its going to break out like a rodeo bull everywhere.
 
KitchenBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 583x958]

300k dead by Christmas


Christmas is in August?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Has anyone else noticed a shocking lack of disciple at teen aged pool parties?


This is the church, and this is the steeple, open the door, and see all the disciple?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We live in a nation where people are literally so selfish they can't be bothered to use a turn signal.  It's literally designed for convenience and safety, but they can't be bothered to use it.  How the fark do you expect people to care enough about anyone else regarding COVID when they couldn't give a fark prior?
 
N3v3r5ubmit
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KitchenBacon: Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 583x958]

300k dead by Christmas

Christmas is in August?


Why not? And we'll have Halloween on Christmas
And in the night we'll wish this never ends
We'll wish this never ends
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
San Diego has its share of asshats also.  Started to relax restrictions for restaurants as long as several specific precautions were in place.  Sure enough a couple places in Pacific Beach (kind of a beach, college student, party town) basically disregarded everything and it ended up being a drunk mosh pit inside with many people not even wearing masks.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
12 reports of coronavirus and 23 reports of Kaitlin getting fingerbanged under the water by Tyler.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We had an equally productive lake party here in Kansas.
 
powhound
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Destructor: Giant Clown Shoe: 300k dead by Christmas

Hahaha... No.

But, I hope you're right.


Most assuredly 200k by xmas, averaging around 500 daily deaths for the rest of the year.

That 300k figure comes from the current average of 1000 daily deaths. Easily somewhere in between them, without a doubt.
 
Sensual Tyrannosaurus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm in Arkansas and while we have been generally cautious, (I've been working from home since mid-March) the fact that there hasn't been a large outbreak here means many people aren't taking it seriously enough.
I would say the majority of people in stores are wearing masks though, and obviously all the essential workers are. My company, in addition to sending most of office home to work remote, has constrained the number of entrances to the factory and does daily temp checks of everyone who enters.
Don't believe that we're not taking any action. It's just handfuls of idiots here and there. I don't love our governor but he's about as good as we could expect from a Republican.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Butterflew: Are we even out of the first wave? When does his model predict the second wave will begin showing up?


no we are not

probably November
 
1funguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This may be the first...
...and last...
year you give your father flowers
For Father's Day...
 
Nina_Hartley's_Ass
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OldRod: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Roger, Over.

Murcock:  Huh?


Surely you meant "Murdick."
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The governor declined to provide further details on the swim party but noted the incident was "just an encouragement for us to be disciplined in our activities."

Has anyone else noticed a shocking lack of disciple at teen aged pool parties?

It's shocking.


No mention of the STDs contracted at the same party?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pic from the pool party...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.