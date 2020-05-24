 Skip to content
(Patch)   Bicyclist irate that he isn't served at the Dairy Queen drive through, and then it gets weird   (patch.com)
75
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amateur... he should have done it the Canadian way.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Timmy's don't care. They don't have an attitude.
They don't stick totally on their name.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Dairy Queen hate exercise?  I can see the hate for skinny people, but c'mon.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Man On A Mission: Amateur... he should have done it the Canadian way.

[i.pinimg.com image 850x648]


A horse will turn mean if you come between it and a Tim Horton's donut.

Not many people know that.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, people really hate rules.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this only happened in Portland?
 
nytmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.


People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.
 
fernt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many cyclists act like overprivileged dicks. So there's some of that here.
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.


Liability, how does it work?  The militant bikers sure do tantrum a lot.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.


They're not "because I said so" rules if they happen to be "already written down when I got here" rules.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many drive thrus have a policy not to serve folks that are not in a vehicle for safety reasons.  Most will serve a customer on a motorcycle though.

They say it's for safety. My logic is it's easier for someone to reach thru the window for nefarious purposes if they aren't contained in a vehicle- and a person on a bike or standing in a drive thru where other customers may not expect them to find a person could be a bad day.

It could also mess with their metrics if the weight doesn't start (or more importantly stop) the timer most places use.  There's a pressure plate at the start and end of the drive thru lane.  My wife used to work at taco bell, one particular bad night of service delays she called me and asked me to drive-thru about 25 times to reduce their average service time.
 
CaptSS [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MIRV888: nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.

Liability, how does it work?  The militant bikers sure do tantrum a lot.


Their business their rules.

So when a pedestrian or cyclist gets hit from behind because someones foot slipped off the brake, wanna guess who gets sued?

These "ridiculous arbitrary" rules are usually based on a past experience i.e. hair dryers with the DO NOT USE WHILE BATHING.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAUKESHA, WI -

No, Subby, it got weird at the byline.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.


It is a safety and liability thing.
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiot aside, as a person without a car I am often annoyed with the lack of access to food service.  Like McDonalds, there is one literally across the street from me that is now inaccessible to me unless I pay extra for delivery. I understand closing the inside because of the pandemic, but I've been complaing about a lack of walk up opions for years.

They should all do what the truck stop ones started and just have where you order online and someone brings it to you as you stand in a designated area outside. Just give pedestrians and bikers half the convenience that is given to cars, please.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of escalating this into a police call just serve him his farking 'blizzard' or whatever and move on.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many moons ago I was driving around with one of my friends and he wanted to go to Mickey D's. I didn't and I also didn't want to deal with placing his order and all that crap. So I went through in reverse so he could do it.

The employees got a good chuckle.

/csb
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red5ish: Instead of escalating this into a police call just serve him his farking 'blizzard' or whatever and move on.


Where does a business draw the line?  Scooter tells his buddies he got away with it, soon McDowells is bombarded with walkers, bikers, and 72 foot yachts trying to get their Big Mick.

/no copyright infringement intended.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there really people left who don't realize it's the insurance companies and lawyers that force the business to do this?

The owner of the business and the workers at the business would all be perfectly happy to serve this shiatstain if their coverage would allow it. But if they do, they'll no longer be insured and people like this guy will sue them into oblivion.

Your fight is not with the business, you grandstanding prick.

It's no wonder small business retail is dying - there's really nobody left that isn't trying to fark the small business person over.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.

It is a safety and liability thing.


Lol, do tell what the difference between a bicycle and a motorcycle is in the drive up window.
 
MBooda
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Idiot aside, as a person without a car I am often annoyed with the lack of access to food service.


No car? How do you bag roadkill?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A couple of weeks ago granddaughter and her mom were out walking and shopping, as they do, when they decided it was time for lunch. So mom tried walking through the drive-through of a local fast food joint. Then she became irate when they refused to serve her because she wasn't in a car. She stood there arguing while granddaughter grew increasingly embarrassed and said "mom, you're acting entitled," which only made mom more irate. Finally mom gave up and they went to another fast food place that had open walk-in-take-out.

Granddaughter made an astute observation for a 13-year-old: people who like to call other people entitled (as her mom sometimes does) really really hate being called out for acting entitled themselves.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CaptSS: MIRV888: nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.

Liability, how does it work?  The militant bikers sure do tantrum a lot.

Their business their rules.

So when a pedestrian or cyclist gets hit from behind because someones foot slipped off the brake, wanna guess who gets sued?

These "ridiculous arbitrary" rules are usually based on a past experience i.e. hair dryers with the DO NOT USE WHILE BATHING.


Dude, logic and reason has no place here. It's all out OUTRAGE or GTFO.

/Welcome to Fark
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Idiot aside, as a person without a car I am often annoyed with the lack of access to food service.  Like McDonalds, there is one literally across the street from me that is now inaccessible to me unless I pay extra for delivery. I understand closing the inside because of the pandemic, but I've been complaing about a lack of walk up opions for years.

They should all do what the truck stop ones started and just have where you order online and someone brings it to you as you stand in a designated area outside. Just give pedestrians and bikers half the convenience that is given to cars, please.


The places around me with drive-thru service but no open dining room just gave a pass to folks on bicycles.  I'm sure that now with the dining rooms open again, it's back to 'no bikes in the drive thru'.
 
Bohnanza [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've walked through the drivethrough around the corner from me
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.


Probably don't want to be involved in a lawsuit when some drunk guy in a pickup truck drives over the cyclist in their drive thru lane.  Deepest pockets pays, everyone gets sued, such is American justice.
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
TheCableGuy

It could also mess with their metrics if the weight doesn't start (or more importantly stop) the timer most places use. There's a pressure plate at the start and end of the drive thru lane.

That farking myth again. It's a farking induction coil, not a pressure plate!

You may be right about the safety issue, though, but if they can serve a motorcyclist then they can serve a bicyclist. Both are street-legal vehicles (propulsion and operator issues are a separate subject.)

I once walked up to a Wendys drive-through (which was completely empty) just after the dining room closed, just to get a coffee. They said I had to be in a vehicle. I said, "OK, I'll get my ride" and gestured to the parked bus I had walked from. They gave me the coffee.
 
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CaptSS: So when a pedestrian or cyclist gets hit from behind because someones foot slipped off the brake, wanna guess who gets sued?


which is why Crossing in The Pedestrian crosswalk is not the best strategy

stop look both ways cross in the middle of the street is way safer
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: red5ish: Instead of escalating this into a police call just serve him his farking 'blizzard' or whatever and move on.

Where does a business draw the line?  Scooter tells his buddies he got away with it, soon McDowells is bombarded with walkers, bikers, and 72 foot yachts trying to get their Big Mick.

/no copyright infringement intended.


I'd have helped you out with that, but uh... I had a milkshake in my hand at the time
 
Advernaut
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Timmy's don't care. They don't have an attitude.
They don't stick totally on their name.


People have been standing in line at my local Tim's. No probs if the dining area is closed. Give the dude his order.
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CaptSS: So when a pedestrian or cyclist gets hit from behind because someones foot slipped off the brake, wanna guess who gets sued?


How the fark is that different than someone doing that and hitting a car?  I'm not saying we should have pedestrians lined up in a drive through, but your logic about a lawsuit is way off.
 
joker420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.

Probably don't want to be involved in a lawsuit when some drunk guy in a pickup truck drives over the cyclist in their drive thru lane.  Deepest pockets pays, everyone gets sued, such is American justice.


No difference between a motorcycle or bicycle.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Idiot aside, as a person without a car I am often annoyed with the lack of access to food service.  Like McDonalds, there is one literally across the street from me that is now inaccessible to me unless I pay extra for delivery. I understand closing the inside because of the pandemic, but I've been complaing about a lack of walk up opions for years.


Do they have the option where you can order on the app and they bring it out to your car in the parking lot? Use that to order and just loiter in the parking spot. By the time they walk out to figure out you don't have a car they've already made the food and billed you for it. To undo that would be to refund you and throw away the food - instead they'll probably just hand it to you.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It kinda sucks. Have you tried to get drivethru with a motorcycle?

One hand for the accelerator, one for the clutch, and one for your drink. I can put the bag between my lap. Usually end up holding the drink with my throttle hand, can kinda bump it that way by rolling my wrist. Bicycle is safer, walking is safer.

It happens up here in Canada too. I think a lot of liability laws are just an excuse for "we don't want to." Same with confidentiality.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I just can't imagine a Bicyclist acting like that. They are always such reasonable people.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

nytmare: People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.


I just get tired of shiatty attitudes from employees in retail when I'm trying to spend money at their stores. I literally pay their salary when I visit and buy from their store. I don't want horse shiat answers about stuff. I want employees who start the conversation with "How can I assist you?"
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Headline is 15 words too long.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

joker420: meanmutton: nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.

It is a safety and liability thing.

Lol, do tell what the difference between a bicycle and a motorcycle is in the drive up window.


It's a matter of survival. A bicycle is ridden by a pacifist wimp who would fall over in a stiff breeze. A motorcycle is ridden by a guy named Tank who could take you all out with one hand tied behind his back.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: Have you tried to get drivethru with a motorcycle?

One hand for the accelerator, one for the clutch, and one for your drink.


My tank bag had a cup holder.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"GIMMIE MAH CHILI DOG AND OREO CHEESECAKE BLIZZARD!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yaw String
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1) I expect there is more to this story than merely a 5 paragraphs suggest.
2) Cops weren't called until suspect tried to enter the store
3) Some people just can't handle being told "no"
 
NINEv2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

nytmare: ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.

People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.


So do "cyclists" who think the archaic laws that allow them on the roads should apply everywhere. Regardless of the liability they represent.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hipster doofus here.   I don't go to any DQ that doesn't still have the walk-up window (which means no indoor seating).  That's the way God made them, and it's good enough for me.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No one after the age of 12 should be on a bike. Be an adult and start acting like one, besides,  Ford has some sweet deals on their Super Duty line of trucks.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Hipster doofus here.   I don't go to any DQ that doesn't still have the walk-up window (which means no indoor seating).  That's the way God made them, and it's good enough for me.


You're a damn liar!!
 
haknudsen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: CaptSS: So when a pedestrian or cyclist gets hit from behind because someones foot slipped off the brake, wanna guess who gets sued?

How the fark is that different than someone doing that and hitting a car?  I'm not saying we should have pedestrians lined up in a drive through, but your logic about a lawsuit is way off.


How about because the pedestrian isn't surrounded by  2000+ pounds of plastic and steel?
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Man, people really hate rules.


You need to get more exercise to unlock the brain cells that aren't working bobo.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: nytmare: People hate ridiculous arbitrary "because I said so" rules that have no purpose.

I just get tired of shiatty attitudes from employees in retail when I'm trying to spend money at their stores. I literally pay their salary when I visit and buy from their store. I don't want horse shiat answers about stuff. I want employees who start the conversation with "How can I assist you?"


You realize that those employees don't make the rules, right?  They get fired when they're broken; you just shrug and say "Too bad for them" when it's something they have no power to change.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: They say it's for safety. My logic is it's easier for someone to reach thru the window for nefarious purposes if they aren't contained in a vehicle- and a person on a bike or standing in a drive thru where other customers may not expect them to find a person could be a bad day.


aka The argument from paranoia.
 
