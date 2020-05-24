 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   CSB Sunday Morning: That one time at summer camp   (today.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

476 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2020 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who actually goes to summer camp?  isn't it like the sweet spot of suburban upper middle class kids with parents who are too busy working for family camping but too poor for crazy shiat like crossing antarctica? I've only seen it in movies  and tv
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I never went to an "overnight" summer camp. All of my overnight camping was in the Boy Scouts. Anyway, the summer day camp I did go to, even though it was in the city, had cabins with bunk beds. They were where we took shelter during summer storms.
One time at camp, we were bored, and took turns jumping from the upper bunk. The counselor was off doing counselor stuff, probably smoking (cigarettes). One kid jumped, fell and probably broke his nose, because there were screams and lots of blood from his face and mouth, just as the counselor came in the door.
I'm kind of jealous of summer camp options for kids these days.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Who actually goes to summer camp?  isn't it like the sweet spot of suburban upper middle class kids with parents who are too busy working for family camping but too poor for crazy shiat like crossing antarctica? I've only seen it in movies  and tv


Just about everyone who joined the Boy Scouts when I was a kid. Maybe that has changed since the 80s.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exluddite: leeksfromchichis: Who actually goes to summer camp?  isn't it like the sweet spot of suburban upper middle class kids with parents who are too busy working for family camping but too poor for crazy shiat like crossing antarctica? I've only seen it in movies  and tv

Just about everyone who joined the Boy Scouts when I was a kid. Maybe that has changed since the 80s.


My parents never let me go to summer camp like my sisters. Part of it was money. Part was my drunken mother's insistence I be at her beck and call.

My kids did do Boy Scout camp. Did everyone a world of good. They got to do stupid kid stuff and my wife and got a quiet house for a week.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeksfromchichis: Who actually goes to summer camp?  isn't it like the sweet spot of suburban upper middle class kids with parents who are too busy working for family camping but too poor for crazy shiat like crossing antarctica? I've only seen it in movies  and tv


I ran a summer camp for three years as part of a non-profit organization devoted to seniors and economically challenged parents.  It was tuition free and we qualified for government lunches (they were pretty gross). We also received the gift of an old passenger van that had been retired from the city's juvenile detention center.

Just me, a chaperone and 15 or 16 kids tooling around in a van that still had the cage-work inside (including a locking door).  I took them everywhere we could go on a tiny, tiny budget and we had some good times.

cs - One trip I took them to a local "farm". The owner is an old hippy who, over the course of time, bought all the homes on a city block. Some he rented and all the open spaces he converted to animal pens and wood deck walkways. He had goats and llamas, couple of pigs, chickens, a pair of mangy parrots, like that.

The next day someone's Grandma stopped in, furious. "I want to know where you took little Johnny yesterday. He CLAIMS you took him to some zoo but the only zoo I know of is hours away and there was NOTHING on the schedule about THAT!"

She refused to believe it until I gave her the address and directions. It became her new spot to take Johnny and she told EVERYONE about this zoo - right in the city! Who knew?

cs 2 - Took them all to a historic home - we were comped after begging - the kids were bored, drag-a**ing and silent, nearing rebellion as we stood in the formal dining room and the tour guide droned on about the details of construction.  Then, like the sounds of bells, one of the kids said "HEY! There's naked ladies carved in this door!"  I hustled them out to the gardens and later had to pull two of them out of a fountain.

cs 3 - Ran into one of those kids this past February. Got a pre-flu hug and a cheery "Don't you remember me?"

nope. But she remembered camp :)
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, long story but let me tell you those flautists had nothing on that girl who played bassoon
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Summer camp? Is that a northern thing?
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: leeksfromchichis: Who actually goes to summer camp?  isn't it like the sweet spot of suburban upper middle class kids with parents who are too busy working for family camping but too poor for crazy shiat like crossing antarctica? I've only seen it in movies  and tv

Just about everyone who joined the Boy Scouts when I was a kid. Maybe that has changed since the 80s.


I went up through '93. Won best shot and qualified as a prone sharpshooter on .22 rifles that year. (And yet I'm not a MAGAt or a gun nut... go figure.)

Our camp - Cachalot Scout Reservation - was out in Myles Standish State Forest out near Plymouth. We did swimming, hiking, the works, with merit badge classes and stuff mixed in. Some of the highlights/lowlights:

-Listening to The Wall-Live in Berlin on a radio as it happened

-Getting stuck in the mess hall during a tornado watch/thunderstorm the night of the '92 ASG (which is how I remember when it happened)

-The time all of a dorky kid's stuff got pissed on (well beyond not cool, even if he was the least socially adjusted kid imaginable)

-Either the year of the Pissening or the year before, we were set up with a different troop (they expanded our site out so it was bigger than it had been). They were full of the bad influence crowd (surprise, surprise) and one night they went out after curfew to mess around in the woods. Anyways, somehow (possibly the dork? don't remember) it was found out that they were out, and counselors/staff went looking for them. Apparently they almost got back, but when one of them went into their tent (we had surplus army tents on wooden cradles), the head of the camp was in his tent, waiting in the dark, and just said "Son, I'm very disappointed in you." Well since he didn't see him he jumped and snapped his back tent post, bringing the tent down on him. They all got busted somehow from it; don't remember the details.

I know I enjoyed it but I don't remember many more specific things that stood out as CSB worthy there. The camp is still out there, though last year (and I assume this year) they weren't open for full camp due to budget cuts.

I can't imagine what camp would be like now; we didn't have power at the site that I can remember, so it'd be an entire 6 night stay with no phones/tablets/etc. Kids would probably hate it.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went away to summer camp, 3 times, 4 if you include the week spent on a 50 mile hike. Yes, it was Boy Scouts. We had to find ways to try to pay for it ourselves so would do things like going door to door offering to paint your street address on the curb for about $3. If the person agreed we'd paint a white background on their curb that day and then come back in about a day or two and assemble their address on some stencils then spray paint their address on the background we'd painted. I think we also sold chocolate bars.

Twice camp was at a lake in the Sierras, once on Catalina Island. I was able to go water skiing at Catalina which was nice when we were on the bay then we went a bit further out and the ocean swells were about 6 foot. So the small boat would slow going up then speed up going down. I didn't slow down at the same rate as the boat so the tow rope would go slack and dip into the water by the time the boat hit the top of a swell and then jerk tight as it went down. Not sure what was going on in the boat driver's head but if anything was he had to be trying to mess with me because that just isn't what you would call ideal conditions for water skiing. But at 12 years old I was too stubborn to give up even if my arms were just about ripped out of their sockets. Not sure anymore how long that went on but know it was too long. None of the other skiers were taken outside the calmer bay. I did get airborne coming off a swell or two but as far as I know didn't jump over any sharks.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really dug my summer camp days. I remember hiking over a ridge to an abandoned camp that was nearby with another guy from my troop. We were near the fireplace in what looked like it used to be the mess hall, hard to say since only the stone piers and the fireplace were still there. We heard something rustling through the bushes at the edge of the clearing
Racoon? No, too big.
Deer? Maybe.
Then it came into the clearing about 40 yards from us. BEAR!
Hiking up took about 30 minutes. Getting back took about 10. In retrospect, I don't think the bear really gave a damn about us.

Same camp different year. Me and another guy in our troop decided to stay an extra week, so we were the only Scouts in the camp over that weekend. We went with the camp councilors to see Purple Rain.

We had a thing in our troop where we'd dress in black and go out at night to pull various pranks. At that camp, removing someone's tent from above them was popular (they were canvas tents over wood platforms, so it was also possible) as was moving stuff around. One day we were talking to a younger kid from one of the troops who was complaining about how the older kids in his troop were assholes. They made the younger guys do everything while they sat on their asses. Basically they were hazing the kids.
Every troop had an entry gate that they made out of fallen trees/branches and lashed together. They usually had the troop number on them, and some were fancier than others. These guys were really proud of theirs. It had four tripods that held a platform suspended from them, sort of an entry bridge.
We got our ninja gear on (we were kids, of course we called it that) and went to work. We carried the gate to the assembly field, sat it in the middle of the four flagpoles, tied it to the ropes, and hoisted it into the air. When the troops assembled in the morning to raise the flags, there it was. The kids in their troop that they were hazing were giving us subtle thumbs up.

All of this happened at NoBeBoSco, which you've probably seen as Camp Crystal Lake. Yes, I get nostalgic watching a horror movie sometimes.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was able to go to a pretty fun camp in the Puget Sound when I was a young teenager.
Being that it was churchy, it was a wild scene but yeah it definitely left some good memories. Good and bad
From learning to water ski in waters filled with jelly fish, to putting icy hot inside of a kids biking shorts...it had it all.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fromthebungalow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
maxx2112
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Camp Singing Waters, Holden, Louisiana, summer of 1976 & 77.


/no CSBs
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I used to spend 2 weeks every summer at a Boy Scout camp in SW Ohio where the rifle and archery ranges were at the bottom of a hill across a small creek. This created a steep rock face of shale that was between 80 and 120 feet high that one day I decided to climb when I was about 14. The layered rock was fairly easy until I got to the top of it and realized there was about 30 more feet of topsoil and very little vegetation. No way to go up and going down seemed even worse. Finally I decided to work my way sideways until I reached some honeysuckle that would support my weight. 46 years later I remember it as the first time I probably should have died.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My summer camp, from age 8ish to 11ish, was wandering around the woods up in the Virginia or West Virginia mountains near either of my grandparents houses. I'd go miles in any direction, eating berries or honeysuckles, climbing trees or small cliffs and playing in streams, throwing rocks at snakes and trying to sneak up on rabbits. I may not have slept in a bunkhouse, but 8 year old me knew how good it feels to step, barefoot, into a warm cow patty and then wash it off in the Shenandoah while seeing if you could skip a rock across the river.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My son was in scouting for a while.  He didn't give two shiats about getting merit badges, he was in it for the hiking, canoeing, swimming, and, of course, building fires.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That psycho in green has the nail polish remover. So checks out. I nearly burned down my dorm by lightning deodorant on fire. Luckily was also good at putting out fires, just threw my coat on top of it.

What were we talking about again?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We were too poor to ever go. Dad took us to state parks for day trips sometimes and I loved that.  I wound up being too poor to send any of my kids to camp either, but when two of them wanted to go on a mission trip, I managed to score a second job to cover their expenses.  They went for two years,  not knocking on doors trying to convert people or anything but basically doing Habitat for humanity clean-up and home repair work for the elderly in places where people were poorer than us. They got a lot out of the experience. Except that they never cared to do that same kinda work around our house, lol.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Who actually goes to summer camp?  isn't it like the sweet spot of suburban upper middle class kids with parents who are too busy working for family camping but too poor for crazy shiat like crossing antarctica? I've only seen it in movies  and tv


My kids all went to a YMCA camp and 2 of them worked as counselors. It was the highlight of their childhoods, an extremely positive experience from the point of view of the kids and the parents.
 
jimjays
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Boy Scout camp, a buddy and I spending most of our time at the rifle range, my stocking up on candy and soda at the canteen every day: it was unlike my mother to not just allow it, but to keep visiting with more money for my ammo and grub spending. She must have been especially motivated that I enjoy myself and stay at camp...

My tentmate, that turned out to be a 40-yr buddy, woke me up in the middle of the night, shouting and bouncing around in his cot that there were raccoons under my cot. All my grub was gone, every bit, even the wrappers and soda. I was puzzled for years how they got the full cans back to their home, how they knew what was in them, why the coons would still be under the cot after the grub was all gone--until my buddy stole a girlfriend of mine--albeit  their relationship short-lived. Then it all made sense. That SOB stole my munch stash at camp!

After stealing my girl I'd told him for years I'd get him back and steal a girl of his. I watched and bided my time waiting for the right girl. But alas, when I finally saw a motivating candidate that was clearly interested herself, she had three demonic children I couldn't bear. But karma got him. She, and her demons, hurt him more than I'd have ever been able to bring myself to do...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I will return later with a CSB.
Promise.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I went to boy scout camp several years - Camp Trexler.  Had alot of fun, lots of the "ninja" kind of stuff that exluddite talks about - dressing in black, sneaking around at night messing with people.

One of the favorites was getting a big #10 can from the mess hall.  You punch a hole in the bottom, run a piece of bailing twine through the hole and knot it on the inside.  The you untwist the twine and pull your fingers along it.  Sounds *exactly* like a bear growling ... or so we told ourselves at 13!  We'd get up in our black gear and sneak around to another troops camp set start going with a "bear".  The older kids and adults generally (but not always) laughed, but if freaked out the young kids.  Then someone would come out to investigate and we'd high tail it through the woods in the dark back to our rendezvous point.

I eventually became a camp counselor - lifeguarding, teaching canoeing and rowing.  A few interesting times then as well.  Like the time the rifle range burned down and a couple of is ran up to help ... and immediately ended up hiding behind trees as all the 22 ammo and cans of black powder cooked off.  And the time some idiot put gasoline on the end of week bonfire stack instead of diesel and it exploded.

Good times!
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Who actually goes to summer camp?  isn't it like the sweet spot of suburban upper middle class kids with parents who are too busy working for family camping but too poor for crazy shiat like crossing antarctica? I've only seen it in movies  and tv


It didn't used to be. Going to camp for the bulk of the summer, maybe, but when I went it was just a bunch of middle class kids. Sunday to Saturday. Out in the woods somewhere northwest of Cleveland. Somewhere-on-the-lake.

It was dreary. Like being in prison. I was 10 and shy and had never played organized sports. So naturally we played baseball every day. [most egregious story of self-pity deleted by the EPA as toxic waste]
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah, I was in Camp Fire Girls - that's how old I am. No boys allowed at Camp Killoqua back then. I got to go for a week every year from 5th grade all the way to being a counselor-in-training. It was the highlight of my summer, and it provided me with skills I still use today. My, the 70's were a different time; when did I get so freeking old?
 
whatsupchuck [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was in cub scouts on an outing and me and friends were doing the usual "pull giant rocks out the ground and toss them in the creek" thing when one of the guys lost control of a boulder and it rolled over my foot and ankle on its way to the water.

I hobbled over to a leather crafting station that had a big sign on it that said "DYE HERE" and sprawled out on the table. It was perhaps my very first dad joke.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
parasol:

That's awesome
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My family never had the money for summer camp. But I my grandfather and my uncles taught me how to camp, hunt and fish starting when I was about 8. So lots of trips into the Blue Ridge Mountains, did a section of the Appalachian Trail with my uncle one summer. So lots of great memories of being outdoors away from mom and dad and my kid brothers.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
okay.

after some thought (and happy memories, tyvm, subby).

My summer camp story - same camp as upthread.

The Miami Marlins front office sent us 30 tickets to an August game (and all we had to do was call and ask!). The game began after regular camp hours and there were days of preparation, permission slips and we encouraged the parents to front their kids some pocket money and chipped in some of our own to boot for those that couldn't. Every camper went in with the same $15. Some of them wide-eyed with folding money.

At the last minute my husband sheepishly asked if he could go, too - which is how he ended up driving  to the stadium, me riding shotgun, the kids bouncing and chattering in the back.

Everyone got a treat or two and we sat, wide open view of that green field as the warm summer night grew blue and the announcer did his thing. None of the kids had been to a "real" baseball game before and I will always be grateful the team's management was so generous - the seats themselves were cheap enough but we were a big group that night. We cheered and danced and it was as close to perfect as could be.

Hubby drove us all back well after dark to waiting parents and we closed up camp that year on a high note.

That'd be "that one time at summer camp"
 
riverwalk barfly
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not much of a CSB - but in the summer of 1980, my best friend was a counselor at Camp Flaming Arrow.  I was just hanging out at home.   Then friend calls me (by payphone, before cell phones) We had both bought the same album - Judas Priest "British Steel" So yesterday was the 38th anniversary of our HS graduation - We took a road trip to Flaming Arrow playing "British Steel"  all the way.   Good time.
 
labman [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I never went to camp, but every summer my brothers and I would go out into the woods behind the house and climb trees and swing from vines and stuff. I'm still amazed we never killed each other because we figured out that we could climb to the top of the trees and then the vines with support our weight so we'd be 20 feet in the air walking between trees on nothing but vines. Every so often you would take a step and the vines wouldn't hold your weight and You'd fall to the ground but they were still enough vines to slow you down so you never broke anything when you landed. But as an adult, it was dangerous of shiat we never realized it until much later in life.

So much fun, though.
 
kp1230
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wademh: I went away to summer camp, 3 times, 4 if you include the week spent on a 50 mile hike. Yes, it was Boy Scouts. We had to find ways to try to pay for it ourselves so would do things like going door to door offering to paint your street address on the curb for about $3. If the person agreed we'd paint a white background on their curb that day and then come back in about a day or two and assemble their address on some stencils then spray paint their address on the background we'd painted. I think we also sold chocolate bars.

Twice camp was at a lake in the Sierras, once on Catalina Island. I was able to go water skiing at Catalina which was nice when we were on the bay then we went a bit further out and the ocean swells were about 6 foot. So the small boat would slow going up then speed up going down. I didn't slow down at the same rate as the boat so the tow rope would go slack and dip into the water by the time the boat hit the top of a swell and then jerk tight as it went down. Not sure what was going on in the boat driver's head but if anything was he had to be trying to mess with me because that just isn't what you would call ideal conditions for water skiing. But at 12 years old I was too stubborn to give up even if my arms were just about ripped out of their sockets. Not sure anymore how long that went on but know it was too long. None of the other skiers were taken outside the calmer bay. I did get airborne coming off a swell or two but as far as I know didn't jump over any sharks.


I've been to that camp at Catalina. I took a marine ecology class in high school and we went there for a weekend field trip. We snorkeled in and around the kelp beds. It was beautiful.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

leeksfromchichis: parasol:

That's awesome


Those were very full years.

Well, I'm headed out - you all have a lovely Sunday :)
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Momzilla59: Yeah, I was in Camp Fire Girls - that's how old I am. No boys allowed at Camp Killoqua back then. I got to go for a week every year from 5th grade all the way to being a counselor-in-training. It was the highlight of my summer, and it provided me with skills I still use today. My, the 70's were a different time; when did I get so freeking old?


So you're saying, if I need  multicolored scoubidou to attach to my key chain, you're the woman for me?
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.