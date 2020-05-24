 Skip to content
(CBS4Denver - KCNC)   'Empty the jails' beneficiary can't handle the freedumbs of outside life, gets rearrested in 45 minutes after being released   (denver.cbslocal.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he stole $2 to use at a pay phone to score some blow (why else do they exist?). He scored the blow and then drove around town.

Is that about it?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?


Well, he could have been going 100 over the limit. No one knows. So really they were being lenient.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?

Well, he could have been going 100 over the limit. No one knows. So really they were being lenient.


I know but suspicion? He either did or he didn't. Just seems like an weird charge.
 
Europos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he had no money, no phone and no car what do you want of him?

/Maybe check before you release folks into the freedumps, if they have any means to do anything but bumming & criming on the streets?
//naaah
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?


Usually by being clocked by a police car, chased, and then arrested.  Maybe the original spotter was a helicopter.  That all happened Thursday morning.  Because he has not yet been tried on the speeding charge, it is still technically a suspicion or allegation.  It was a minor charge, so he was released on his own recognizance rather than being held in pre-trial detention.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?

Usually by being clocked by a police car, chased, and then arrested.  Maybe the original spotter was a helicopter.  That all happened Thursday morning.  Because he has not yet been tried on the speeding charge, it is still technically a suspicion or allegation.  It was a minor charge, so he was released on his own recognizance rather than being held in pre-trial detention.


Oh he was just being held before trial then. From the headline I thought this was a "release everyone because of the virus" thing.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were there any Skittles in this thug's pockets?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Europos: Well, he had no money, no phone and no car what do you want of him?

/Maybe check before you release folks into the freedumps, if they have any means to do anything but bumming & criming on the streets?
//naaah


I believe you're supposed to offload them from the prison, directly onto a bus, and ship them to liberal California towns.  It's the most economical way to own the libs or something.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greeley?  Greeley.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?


In 1992 I was sitting at a light in my 1985 Bronco. The light changed and I drove through the intersection. On the opposite corner of the intersection is a Dunkin Donuts. As I drove past the Dunkin Donuts parking lot a Linden NJ cop pulls out behind me throws on his lights pulling me over over not a 150ft from the light.

The cop proceeds to scream at me from the middle of the road, with his gun drawn, to "Show me your hands! Get out of the vehicle!" So I comply, walk to the back of my Bronco. Dumbass calms down a bit and asks for my DL, which I give him. While he is waiting to hear back about me, I ask him why he pulled me over. He says "I figure you were doing about 60mph through the intersection, speed is 30 here" I asked him if he had lost his farking mind. I tell him I was at a stop at the red light and asked how he figured my Bronco managed to accelerate form 0-60 in less than 50' and if he clocked me with his radio, it might be time to recalibrate that piece of shiat.

His response was that he did not use his radar gun, he estimated my speed using "Years of observational experience" I asked if in his "years of observational experience" he had ever hear of a Bronco that can out accelerate a Corvette. Didn't help. I was issued a speeding ticket. When I fought it in court the judge asked the cop what the violation was, and he replied "Suspicion of exceeding the posted speed limit."

After I explained what had happened, the judge tossed out the ticket and gave the cop a side eye that I wish I had on film.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He never heard of calling collect? Hell he could've asked someone to use their phone.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bieber-style haircut ain't doing the kid any favors.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crusty lips caused by?
 
Gaddiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he broke into a county vehicle, stole some quarters and claims it was to make a call. I guess my first question is, does the jail actually release people without giving them the ability to make a free call? I guess I wouldn't be shocked if that was true..
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?

What I don't understand is that in cases like that, can the judge really do nothing to smack down the cop?

I suppose they'll just leave it up to you to initiate a malicious prosecution lawsuit or something stupid like that.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Linden NJ


That shiatty little corner of the state is what so many people think is all of New Jersey. Buy hey, at least it isn't Camden.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Someone Else's Alt: Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?

What I don't understand is that in cases like that, can the judge really do nothing to smack down the cop?

I suppose they'll just leave it up to you to initiate a malicious prosecution lawsuit or something stupid like that.


I was surprised that it got tossed. Linden, at least at the time, was notoriously corrupt and the cops were pretty much the local high school football team turned loose on the public to collect as much money in towing/fines/fees as possible.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wrong move Nate Dogg.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: He never heard of calling collect? Hell he could've asked someone to use their phone.


Kids these days don't memorize phone numbers, since technology took care of it for as long as they have been alive. I would bet even if we loaned him a phone, if he couldn't find them easily on social media, he would be SOL.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Exluddite: Someone Else's Alt: Linden NJ

That shiatty little corner of the state is what so many people think is all of New Jersey. Buy hey, at least it isn't Camden.


I lived in Linden NJ for three years. I hope things have gotten better but between Rahway, Avenel, Carteret, Elizabeth, Linden, Newark, pretty much that whole area was the worst farking place I have ever spent more than 10 minutes in. And yes, I judged all of NJ as a shiaty place to work and live because of my experiences there.

/Sorry for the thread jack
//Kids a dumbass
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gaddiel: So he broke into a county vehicle, stole some quarters and claims it was to make a call. I guess my first question is, does the jail actually release people without giving them the ability to make a free call? I guess I wouldn't be shocked if that was true..


I heard in California they release you with $20. This is probably the reason why, and even just handing the 20 bucks out probably represents a major savings in terms of court costs, law enforcement costs, etc. . .
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: CluelessMoron: Someone Else's Alt: Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?

What I don't understand is that in cases like that, can the judge really do nothing to smack down the cop?

I suppose they'll just leave it up to you to initiate a malicious prosecution lawsuit or something stupid like that.

I was surprised that it got tossed. Linden, at least at the time, was notoriously corrupt and the cops were pretty much the local high school football team turned loose on the public to collect as much money in towing/fines/fees as possible.


Route 1?

Linden cops were almost as bad as North Brunswick.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Route 1?

Linden cops were almost as bad as North Brunswick.


Wood Ave and E. Henry St.

I used to live on E. Henry a few blocks off Wood Ave.

And I would put the Linden back then against cops against any in NJ for their ability to be worst corrupt scumbags, the worst I have ever encountered in the US. I have dozens of stories of run ins with Linden PD, most first person but also several from friends and co workers.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Europos: Well, he had no money, no phone and no car what do you want of him?

/Maybe check before you release folks into the freedumps, if they have any means to do anything but bumming & criming on the streets?
//naaah


You get a phone call when you're arrested. In some places two.
 
Bearishlyphat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: He never heard of calling collect? Hell he could've asked someone to use their phone.


In the cellphone era collect calls aren't possible. At least if there are no landlines.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Snaptastic: drjekel_mrhyde: He never heard of calling collect? Hell he could've asked someone to use their phone.

Kids these days don't memorize phone numbers, since technology took care of it for as long as they have been alive. I would bet even if we loaned him a phone, if he couldn't find them easily on social media, he would be SOL.


Then a pay phone, assuming he can even find one (which I doubt), would be useless to him.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?

In 1992 I was sitting at a light in my 1985 Bronco. The light changed and I drove through the intersection. On the opposite corner of the intersection is a Dunkin Donuts. As I drove past the Dunkin Donuts parking lot a Linden NJ cop pulls out behind me throws on his lights pulling me over over not a 150ft from the light.

The cop proceeds to scream at me from the middle of the road, with his gun drawn, to "Show me your hands! Get out of the vehicle!" So I comply, walk to the back of my Bronco. Dumbass calms down a bit and asks for my DL, which I give him. While he is waiting to hear back about me, I ask him why he pulled me over. He says "I figure you were doing about 60mph through the intersection, speed is 30 here" I asked him if he had lost his farking mind. I tell him I was at a stop at the red light and asked how he figured my Bronco managed to accelerate form 0-60 in less than 50' and if he clocked me with his radio, it might be time to recalibrate that piece of shiat.

His response was that he did not use his radar gun, he estimated my speed using "Years of observational experience" I asked if in his "years of observational experience" he had ever hear of a Bronco that can out accelerate a Corvette. Didn't help. I was issued a speeding ticket. When I fought it in court the judge asked the cop what the violation was, and he replied "Suspicion of exceeding the posted speed limit."

After I explained what had happened, the judge tossed out the ticket and gave the cop a side eye that I wish I had on film.


I've always been the polite white guy to cops, because ... I often sped when I was young and didn't realize other human lives mattered.

These days, I'm a boring law abiding driver, because I like to think I finally get it.  A few years back, I pull out of an intersection, and proceed down a big hill on a two lane, plus full breakdown lanes state highway.  The limit is 40, and I apparently hit 45 mph.  So, guilty, sure.

The cop says (I like to imagine he used a southern accent, but he really didn't.)  "You pulled out of that intersection like a race car driver!"  My jaw dropped, I glanced at him, I glanced down at the dashboard of my ancient Honda Civic, I glanced back at him, I gestured with my hands at the dashboard of my Civic... and asked "Did you say race car?"  He blushed beet red, took my information, kept me waiting for 20 minutes, then let me go with a warning.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At first guess the kid is a sociopath who like Eric Cartman says "whatever, I do what i want". Clearly, his initial situation and the seriousness of it do not seem to moderate his innate behavior. A "normal" person who just got out of jail and still had a case against them would tread lightly and try not to re-offend for fear of worsening their situation.  A sociopath DGAF.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: He never heard of calling collect? Hell he could've asked someone to use their phone.


Can you still call collect?

/Let me Google that for me.

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2​0​14/06/yup-1-800-collect-is-still-in-bu​siness-and-charging-massive-fees/

Oh, that's not good at all.

//I don't lend people my phone these days, as my sprinting speed is pretty weak.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: Suspicion of driving over 40 MPH? How does that work?


It's a felony, so a judge has to decide guilt.  Until then it's just a charge.
 
Livinglush
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Exluddite: Someone Else's Alt: Linden NJ

That shiatty little corner of the state is what so many people think is all of New Jersey. Buy hey, at least it isn't Camden.


Linden really is a shiat hope, and the cops there make the town a lot of money pulling over people nonstop.
 
