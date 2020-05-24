 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Man, the next season of Ozark is going to have a lot fewer people   (twitter.com) divider line
42
    More: Facepalm, shot  
•       •       •

520 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 24 May 2020 at 4:45 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Lake" of the Ozarks? Pretty sure that's a swimming pool. ;)
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy shiat
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
According to a twitter person this was Daytona Beach today...oh and they rounded off the night with a shooting...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well, f*ck.

Good news is, that probably means a lot fewer reds for election day, so... maybe get a chance to turn the state around.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'd sooner be on a pontoon boat in the middle of Lake Michigan, in November....than ever on LOTO during a holiday week.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bob Falfa: "Lake" of the Ozarks? Pretty sure that's a swimming pool. ;)


I know a cement pond when I see one.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

scottpasmoretv: No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto https://t.co/Yrb4UNM64u


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually they film in Georgia, subby.  I'm sure that nothing even remotely like this scene is happening there
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A pool right off the docks, but yeah.

Central Missouri medical facilities need to brace for impact.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That might be the notorious Party Cove.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x890]


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

farkingismybusiness: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x890]

[i.redd.it image 583x958]


Fark user imageView Full Size


You have to admit, it may have taken three and a half years since the "election," but we got what we farkin' deserved.
 
Sinto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I think she's getting a different kind of covid swab
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alphax: A pool right off the docks, but yeah.

Central Missouri medical facilities need to brace for impact.


They'll be fine.

They've got plenty of farm equipment for digging mass graves if it comes to that.

/bodies are good for the soil
//old-time harvest goddess out front shoulda told ya
 
Stibium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x890]

[i.redd.it image 583x958]


Everyone presumed the second wave was going to hit in the fall. By the looks of things people really want it to hit a lot sooner.
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm seeing a lot of red shoulders. Is severe sunburn a comorbity factor?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My folks said there is a lot of traffic at the beach they live at but not a lot of stuff is open.
 
crazydave023 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The short sightedness and selfishness of some people wouldn't bother me so much if it only affected them. This disease does not care one iota about what you want. It will kill so many more due to these people's inability to follow rules and take this thing seriously. How many people have to die before they wake up? Oh, that's right, they will only wake up when it directly affects them.

America is going to get slaughtered in June, both literally and figuratively.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love the smell of FREEDOM in the morning.
 
shpritz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stibium: farkingismybusiness: Twilight Farkle: [Fark user image 850x890]

[i.redd.it image 583x958]

Everyone presumed the second wave was going to hit in the fall. By the looks of things people really want it to hit a lot sooner.


Is it really a second wave if the first one hasn't subsided?
 
nullptr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

crazydave023: The short sightedness and selfishness of some people wouldn't bother me so much if it only affected them. This disease does not care one iota about what you want. It will kill so many more due to these people's inability to follow rules and take this thing seriously. How many people have to die before they wake up? Oh, that's right, they will only wake up when it directly affects them.

America is going to get slaughtered in June, both literally and figuratively.


I think people believe the virus has somehow changed and is less virulent or deadly. No, the virus hasn't changed phenotypically at all. The only thing that changed was our behavior and distancing. It's going to be like March and April all over again really soon and this time the virus has already been well pervasively seeded everywhere.
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sinto: [Fark user image image 502x267]
I think she's getting a different kind of covid swab


If it's as thick as a nasal swab... Damn son I'm sorry.
 
fredmcmurray
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mizzurah gonna Mizzurah. Good riddance.
 
shpritz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nullptr: crazydave023: The short sightedness and selfishness of some people wouldn't bother me so much if it only affected them. This disease does not care one iota about what you want. It will kill so many more due to these people's inability to follow rules and take this thing seriously. How many people have to die before they wake up? Oh, that's right, they will only wake up when it directly affects them.

America is going to get slaughtered in June, both literally and figuratively.

I think people believe the virus has somehow changed and is less virulent or deadly. No, the virus hasn't changed phenotypically at all. The only thing that changed was our behavior and distancing. It's going to be like March and April all over again really soon and this time the virus has already been well pervasively seeded everywhere.


It will be worse. Back then the virus was mostly confined to a few geographic regions. Now it's had time to spread all over the country.
 
janzee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iczer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Th-... wh-... why the ever loving...

Why the fark do they have a quite large swimming pool next to a freaking lake...? It's like a McDonalds opening a food truck in the parking lot of a McDonalds...
 
Insurgent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
these are not just trump voters. and even if they were, they aren't just going to get the virus and die and not spread it
 
nullptr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

janzee: [Fark user image image 425x424]


I've switched from Mentos to these after watching the President on TV!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The COVID-19 tool on Facebook is reporting 2709 new cases yesterday.. and virtually none for the previous 8 days.  Sounds like the reporting needs some work.  Total cases is 4472?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Iczer: Th-... wh-... why the ever loving...

Why the fark do they have a quite large swimming pool next to a freaking lake...? It's like a McDonalds opening a food truck in the parking lot of a McDonalds...


Fish swim and poop in that lake water..
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Alphax: The COVID-19 tool on Facebook is reporting 2709 new cases yesterday.. and virtually none for the previous 8 days.  Sounds like the reporting needs some work.  Total cases is 4472?


Those are St. Louis County totals, I forget to mention.  Or about 40% of the state totals.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark, y'all. I am looking around at America and thinking either I have lost my mind or I am right being safe.

I guess 100,000 dead in a few months so far isn't something to be concerned about?

Whatever it is, the President has decided to roll the dice with American lives.
 
powhound
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not sure why you people are acting surprised. This is going to play out everywhere. 'Murica is open!

Continue using your own precautions and I would urge you to kick anyone out of your house or close circle who refuses to take this seriously.
 
eiger
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here's the deal, jack. While this is about the GOP and their insanity, it's not just about the GOP and their insanity.

Most people can't do nuance. So, once governments started saying, "We're reopening, but wear masks, social distance, etc," all most people heard was, "We're reopening."

My anecdotal experience is that my neighbors (most of whom are minorities and many of whom are poor, certainly not Trump voters), mostly adhered to the rules, if somewhat lazily) between mid-March and mid-April. Sure, they had friends over now and again and did other stupid shiat, but they did make basic efforts to social distance and clearly cut back on social lives dramatically.

Now? They have stopped all  of that. We basically have to run away from people to keep social distance. Friends and family are visiting people constantly. And so.

Government signaling can work, but when that signaling is nuanced, most people are going to get the headline message, but not the nuance.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Iczer: Th-... wh-... why the ever loving...

Why the fark do they have a quite large swimming pool next to a freaking lake...? It's like a McDonalds opening a food truck in the parking lot of a McDonalds...


At least right now, that water in the lake has to be on the colder side, plus there may be laws about swimming in the lake with alcohol, et al.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

eiger: Here's the deal, jack. While this is about the GOP and their insanity, it's not just about the GOP and their insanity.

Most people can't do nuance. So, once governments started saying, "We're reopening, but wear masks, social distance, etc," all most people heard was, "We're reopening."

My anecdotal experience is that my neighbors (most of whom are minorities and many of whom are poor, certainly not Trump voters), mostly adhered to the rules, if somewhat lazily) between mid-March and mid-April. Sure, they had friends over now and again and did other stupid shiat, but they did make basic efforts to social distance and clearly cut back on social lives dramatically.

Now? They have stopped all  of that. We basically have to run away from people to keep social distance. Friends and family are visiting people constantly. And so.

Government signaling can work, but when that signaling is nuanced, most people are going to get the headline message, but not the nuance.


And Missouri's governor has been entirely unhelpful.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.