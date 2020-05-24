 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   Harrison, Hardy, Henry and Hudson are extremely rare identical monochorionic quadruplets. Texas always has to do it bigger   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
    More: Cool, Pregnancy, Jenny Marr, positive pregnancy test, Childbirth, high-risk-pregnancy specialist, Washington Post, identical monochorionic quadruplets, Dr Murray  
padraig
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We've got a neighbor who got triplets trying for the second kid. That's actually something my wife and I think about while trying also to go for our second one.
The poor woman with the triplets has been looking exhausted for a year, now
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Put simply, non identical quads travel down separate lanes on a highway to get to the same parking lot, while monochorionic quads travel in the same lane, in the same car, and land in the same spot."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool story, but a paper in New Zealand relaying a story from the Washington Post about a couple in Dallas?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The one in the middle looks scary
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Has dad scheduled his vasectomy?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Teach them hockey.. the could be like the sedin twins.. only 4 of them!
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There is going to be a lot of mixing up names. I have trouble with our dogs Moxie, Mischief and Mayhem and call them by each others' names all the time. And they don't even look alike,
 
