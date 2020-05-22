 Skip to content
(Vox)   Most Americans will express their common sense
82
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Trump and MAGAs can coerce businesses to open, but they can't force people to patronise them.

And the no-mask-for-me attitude of protesters and early patrons just makes most people more reluctant to venture out unnecessarily.

Not a quick V-shaped recovery, sorry Donald, you're doomed
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Common Sense Ain't"

I got the phrase from a guy who went by 'Grandpa Ed' on dial-up BBS's here in the 314 area code in the earl 90's.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Alphax: "Common Sense Ain't"

I got the phrase from a guy who went by 'Grandpa Ed' on dial-up BBS's here in the 314 area code in the earl 90's.


I wish we could make getting online hard again.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I was thinking of a social experiment I'd do if I ever became a billionaire...

Put aside $100 million and change, then select 1,000 people who make less than the median individual income.  I'd give them the offer to pay them $1,000 a week for a year. In exchange, they'd quit their current job.  They'd "work" for me only in the sense that I'm paying them and providing them health coverage.  What they do with the money and the time they'll have is up to them.

And if a virus like this hit, I'd immediately target the "heroes" who aren't making any more money despite being put at risk with the virus.  Wonder how many of these people would turn down making more money by staying home...

/Which, basically, is what unemployment is doing right now, except with those massive "You're still your boss' biatch" strings attached...
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The basic economic equation is broken

The supply is there, but the demand is not (either bc fear of disease keeping people home, or lack of money stopping spending)
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hell no. With over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 3 days in California, I'm not going to go out into that gathering storm again.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is where the "shutdowns hurt the economy, we need to open it up" people are wrong.

I mean yeah the shutdown is damaging, but the shutdown was organically starting before the government got involved! Here in the UK, bookings were down 80%, air travel bookings were down 90%, grocery stores were being raided, schools were shutting down because they didn't have the legal minimum of staffing health and safety, etc, etc. Restaurant owners were begging the government to order them shut so they could cancel their supplier contracts, furlough staff and claim insurance before they went bankrupt.

People are not stupid and -- the astroturfable minority of sturmtrumpers aside -- will not happily brave death for Our Stonks. The economy will not recover until the covid threat subsides. Like, let's say people on average get a bit braver, to the extent that they're still doing 80% of the economic activity they were before covid? Well, the Great Depression was at its worst an approx. 15% decline in GDP, spread over three years, so, y'know, not really an optimistic outcome there.

There is going to be an economic nightmare until the virus threat subsides, whether the government acknowledges, formalises and supports it, or whether the government pretends it's not the case. If you want a recovery, you need to lock down properly, and do it until the numbers are low enough that you can test and trace.

America had the weakest lockdown of any industrialised covid-hit country, under the misguided belief that this would "protect the economy". America now has the worst unemployment rate of any covid-hit country, and the damage is continuing to get worse week by week.

If you want the economy to recover, stay home when you can, wear a mask when you have to go out, and do everything you can to reduce transmission. You can't just pretend the pandemic isn't a thing; astroturf protests might impress a media eager for bothsides conflicts but don't really put much fear into the heart of a submicroscopic lipid-coated protein shell, and creating the illusion of some supposed popular demand to catch a deadly disease at Great Clips does not actually make that demand a reality.

People don't want to die. That's a pretty common thing about people. And you're not going to see the economy recover until people can see that going to Red Lobster isn't going to kill them.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

mjjt: The basic economic equation is broken

The supply is there, but the demand is not (either bc fear of disease keeping people home, or lack of money stopping spending)


It's striking how much the Trump government response to this is like Hoover's. The problem is absolutely cascading demand-side: people no longer want to go out, so hospitality sector is collapsing, so those people no longer have money to spend, so the people they would buy from no longer have money to spend, etc, etc.

The government solution is almost entirely supply side. Other than a one-off series of checks scattered unpredictably (and therefore unreliably) over two months, every government intervention has been to dump money on the supply side. And that's kept the markets artificially high, but has done nothing about the lack of revenue those companies have. You don't have an economy if people can't spend; you just have a government printing metaphorical truckloads of paper and handing it to companies that throw it into Scrooge McDuck vaults as their actual operations grind to a halt.

The best solution would be to just *give people money* so they could find ways to spend and consume -- and they will! -- without leaving the home, and let the economy do its agile reorientation thing. But the GOP is so wedded to the myth that carrots make people lazy and sticks make them diligent that they're still going on about how we should cut unemployment to motivate people to find work at a time when the unemployment rate is racing towards 20% and literally millions fewer jobs exist every week. Even when coronavirus is no longer an active factor, we're going to need a once-a-century intervention to pull out of this tailspin.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Hell no. With over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 3 days in California, I'm not going to go out into that gathering storm again.


The wife and I went out for groceries yesterday afternoon. There's a famous hot dog shack on the way: old school. Tiny booths. Cramped. The place was packed with people.

Another restaurant was packed but at least set up in the parking lot with distanced tables. Waitress had a mask. As we drove by, one of the patrons raised his napkin and blew his nose.

I think I'll sit out the Covid resurgence tour.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."


Thereby triggering a recession...

I'm not sure the GOP has thought their clever plan all the way through
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."


I'm starting to think it's also about normalizing deaths. "Oh, only a million dead? In a country of three hundred million that's hardly a reason to be upset." Rich people need poor people to be willing to die without complaint so the rich can keep getting paid. All the better if they can sell it as "freedom."
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that in 2016, too....
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: make me some tea: Hell no. With over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 3 days in California, I'm not going to go out into that gathering storm again.

The wife and I went out for groceries yesterday afternoon. There's a famous hot dog shack on the way: old school. Tiny booths. Cramped. The place was packed with people.

Another restaurant was packed but at least set up in the parking lot with distanced tables. Waitress had a mask. As we drove by, one of the patrons raised his napkin and blew his nose.

I think I'll sit out the Covid resurgence tour.


Runny nose has never been a symptom of COVID-19.
 
natural316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump is the president.  "Common sense" and "Americans" can no longer be grouped together
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natural316: Trump is the president.  "Common sense" and "Americans" can no longer be grouped together


Trumpers don't even seem to have much in the way of 'survival instincts'.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."


If the workers turn up and the customers don't, then hopefully a few millionaires will end up pavement diving for our entertainment..
 
iago [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: natural316: Trump is the president.  "Common sense" and "Americans" can no longer be grouped together

Trumpers don't even seem to have much in the way of 'survival instincts'.


But they have plenty of iodine pills and seeds
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few weeks ago I was talking with my son's friend who said, "We just need to be smart."

"Well, if that's what it's going to take, then we are farked."

Americans are not smart.  And they rarely look further ahead than how an action will benefit them right at the moment.  No further.

If anyone wonders why the government had to step in and shut stuff down, it was a direct result of this.  By example, I cite that we were told, "don't go to bars or other crowded places."  People responded by enthusiastically going to bars, and laughing about it.  That is when the government said, "Ok, shut the bars, you farking knuckleheads."
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The brothels are open here and business is booming
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: mjjt: The basic economic equation is broken

The supply is there, but the demand is not (either bc fear of disease keeping people home, or lack of money stopping spending)

It's striking how much the Trump government response to this is like Hoover's. The problem is absolutely cascading demand-side: people no longer want to go out, so hospitality sector is collapsing, so those people no longer have money to spend, so the people they would buy from no longer have money to spend, etc, etc.

The government solution is almost entirely supply side. Other than a one-off series of checks scattered unpredictably (and therefore unreliably) over two months, every government intervention has been to dump money on the supply side. And that's kept the markets artificially high, but has done nothing about the lack of revenue those companies have. You don't have an economy if people can't spend; you just have a government printing metaphorical truckloads of paper and handing it to companies that throw it into Scrooge McDuck vaults as their actual operations grind to a halt.

The best solution would be to just *give people money* so they could find ways to spend and consume -- and they will! -- without leaving the home, and let the economy do its agile reorientation thing. But the GOP is so wedded to the myth that carrots make people lazy and sticks make them diligent that they're still going on about how we should cut unemployment to motivate people to find work at a time when the unemployment rate is racing towards 20% and literally millions fewer jobs exist every week. Even when coronavirus is no longer an active factor, we're going to need a once-a-century intervention to pull out of this tailspin.


Which means we have to get the supply side idiots out of power in November. Period. I don't give a shiat if they are not left wing enough: you've got to vote for the Not A Republican Who Has A Chance To Win in EVERY farkING ELECTION until the modern GOP is extinct.
 
Name Withheld
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Alphax: "Common Sense Ain't"

I got the phrase from a guy who went by 'Grandpa Ed' on dial-up BBS's here in the 314 area code in the earl 90's.

I wish we could make getting online hard again.


Now we just get hard online.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dork Gently: August11: make me some tea: Hell no. With over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 3 days in California, I'm not going to go out into that gathering storm again.

The wife and I went out for groceries yesterday afternoon. There's a famous hot dog shack on the way: old school. Tiny booths. Cramped. The place was packed with people.

Another restaurant was packed but at least set up in the parking lot with distanced tables. Waitress had a mask. As we drove by, one of the patrons raised his napkin and blew his nose.

I think I'll sit out the Covid resurgence tour.

Runny nose has never been a symptom of COVID-19.


You need to work on your imagination. Cayenne in the sauce made his nose runny. He's Covid positive but asymptomatic. And not only shedding the virus like a champ, but now created a twenty square foot bloom of virus in the air.

It's dumbasses like you, a general inability to extrapolate, synthesize, and consider, that made us #1 in cases.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Restarting the economy would work better if Stand your Ground was extended to a 6ft radius around each human.

My telescoping baton is hungry for plague spreaders who think passing is fine if it violates a 6ft radius. It is not fine. They need instructive bruises.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: Dork Gently: August11: make me some tea: Hell no. With over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 3 days in California, I'm not going to go out into that gathering storm again.

The wife and I went out for groceries yesterday afternoon. There's a famous hot dog shack on the way: old school. Tiny booths. Cramped. The place was packed with people.

Another restaurant was packed but at least set up in the parking lot with distanced tables. Waitress had a mask. As we drove by, one of the patrons raised his napkin and blew his nose.

I think I'll sit out the Covid resurgence tour.

Runny nose has never been a symptom of COVID-19.

You need to work on your imagination. Cayenne in the sauce made his nose runny. He's Covid positive but asymptomatic. And not only shedding the virus like a champ, but now created a twenty square foot bloom of virus in the air.

It's dumbasses like you, a general inability to extrapolate, synthesize, and consider, that made us #1 in cases.


It's also seasonal allergy season.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: People don't want to die. That's a pretty common thing about people. And you're not going to see the economy recover until people can see that going to Red Lobster isn't going to kill them.


I assumed that was always a risk of going to Red Lobster.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: August11: Dork Gently: August11: make me some tea: Hell no. With over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 3 days in California, I'm not going to go out into that gathering storm again.

The wife and I went out for groceries yesterday afternoon. There's a famous hot dog shack on the way: old school. Tiny booths. Cramped. The place was packed with people.

Another restaurant was packed but at least set up in the parking lot with distanced tables. Waitress had a mask. As we drove by, one of the patrons raised his napkin and blew his nose.

I think I'll sit out the Covid resurgence tour.

Runny nose has never been a symptom of COVID-19.

You need to work on your imagination. Cayenne in the sauce made his nose runny. He's Covid positive but asymptomatic. And not only shedding the virus like a champ, but now created a twenty square foot bloom of virus in the air.

It's dumbasses like you, a general inability to extrapolate, synthesize, and consider, that made us #1 in cases.

It's also seasonal allergy season.


Fark would support a hotline to report people you see buying kleenex as atempted murder
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pxlboy: Alphax: "Common Sense Ain't"

I got the phrase from a guy who went by 'Grandpa Ed' on dial-up BBS's here in the 314 area code in the earl 90's.

I wish we could make getting online hard again.


I've still got my 9600 baud somewhere. So yr fuct
 
Hillbilly Jim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Thereby triggering a recession...

I'm not sure the GOP has thought their clever plan all the way through


Do they ever?
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad we need more like 80% for it to help.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."


Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-an​t​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml


So Fauci is an economist now?

You won't listen to him for medical stuff but economics you do?
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: People are not stupid


I have to disagree on this, from USA Today:


Fark user imageView Full Size

Kolina Ward of Hemlock adds paint to a sign for supporting President Trump that she made in the sand in hopes he may fly over and see it while in the state on Thursday, May 21, 2020 as she stands where Wixom Lake flowed along her family's cabin in Beaverton. The nearby Edenville Dam failed following heavy rains that sent almost all the water into Sanford Lake. "We were freaking out when it first started coming up a little bit," Ward said who just put her boat in that was saved from floating away in the flood waters by the dock. Their home was flooded with four feet of water.
 
Corvus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml


Hey 49/50 states are reopening before Trumps own rules for reopening.

You get that right?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Not a quick V-shaped recovery, sorry Donald, you're doomed


Try not to sound so giddy about a modern day Great Depression.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml

So Fauci is an economist now?

You won't listen to him for medical stuff but economics you do?


Economist already agree opening the economy rhe way to go, what is your argument here? You wont listen to any professional that doesnt agree with you?
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

I'm starting to think it's also about normalizing deaths. "Oh, only a million dead? In a country of three hundred million that's hardly a reason to be upset." Rich people need poor people to be willing to die without complaint so the rich can keep getting paid. All the better if they can sell it as "freedom."


Well, yeah. That's been pretty central to the GOP plan since the beginning. That's why they have been undermining the validity of the reported numbers. That's why Trump has been questioning the need for testing. They're hoping they can normalize a background level of thousands of deaths per day so as not to mildly inconvenience the rich.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: pxlboy: Alphax: "Common Sense Ain't"

I got the phrase from a guy who went by 'Grandpa Ed' on dial-up BBS's here in the 314 area code in the earl 90's.

I wish we could make getting online hard again.

I've still got my 9600 baud somewhere. So yr fuct


Luxury.. I had a 2400/V.42bis.. and two thirds of the boards I called at first didn't support the latter part.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml


Look champ. I know you think you're clever but you're not. You're gauzelin.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, a vox article and the bucket of righteous indignation that comes with it on Fark these days. Can't wait.
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml


He's not wrong. I think it's becoming apparent that (for a variety of reasons), the US is now in an impossible situation with no good way out , or, at least, no good way out that is palatable to the actual owners of the country.
 
mayochamp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml

Look champ. I know you think you're clever but you're not. You're gauzelin.


I tend to not personally attack people that present me with reading materials to enlighten me, but you do you.  Youll fit right in here
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: pkjun: People are not stupid

I have to disagree on this, from USA Today:


[Fark user image image 850x567]
Kolina Ward of Hemlock adds paint to a sign for supporting President Trump that she made in the sand in hopes he may fly over and see it while in the state on Thursday, May 21, 2020 as she stands where Wixom Lake flowed along her family's cabin in Beaverton. The nearby Edenville Dam failed following heavy rains that sent almost all the water into Sanford Lake. "We were freaking out when it first started coming up a little bit," Ward said who just put her boat in that was saved from floating away in the flood waters by the dock. Their home was flooded with four feet of water.


I read that as "Kolina Ward on Hemlock".
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Corvus: mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml

Hey 49/50 states are reopening before Trumps own rules for reopening.

You get that right?


What he doesn't get is this a fulcrum for serious course correction. Corporate capitalism shiat the bed long ago. Just no one ever changed the sheets. Enter trump & corona. Sometimes nature needs a nudge. We got one
 
tuxq
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know to most people, introverts are weird, hermit-like people. But we will inherit the Earth now. You talked too much shiat and nature got tired of the hubris.

/introverts rise up. (quietly, in your own homes)
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mayochamp: Serious Post on Serious Thread: mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml

Look champ. I know you think you're clever but you're not. You're gauzelin.

I tend to not personally attack people that present me with reading materials to enlighten me, but you do you.  Youll fit right in here


Been here since boobies were a thing. Lost my log in or criticized an advertiser or something.

No reading material. Just try not to think you're being clever when you're being stupid
 
mayochamp
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Corvus: mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml

Hey 49/50 states are reopening before Trumps own rules for reopening.

You get that right?


First of all, 49 of 50 states sure as shiat didnt start reopening before trumps schedule, and almost none are doing it as he wanted them too. So you look rediculous lying like this to somehow make states look smarter than trump.

Second, there isnt a thread in fark where the concensus is what dr fauchi is now suggesting.

But this being fark, your lies will be believed, the actual experts will now be ignored as they are no longer part of your team.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

August11: Dork Gently: August11: make me some tea: Hell no. With over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in the last 3 days in California, I'm not going to go out into that gathering storm again.

The wife and I went out for groceries yesterday afternoon. There's a famous hot dog shack on the way: old school. Tiny booths. Cramped. The place was packed with people.

Another restaurant was packed but at least set up in the parking lot with distanced tables. Waitress had a mask. As we drove by, one of the patrons raised his napkin and blew his nose.

I think I'll sit out the Covid resurgence tour.

Runny nose has never been a symptom of COVID-19.

You need to work on your imagination. Cayenne in the sauce made his nose runny. He's Covid positive but asymptomatic. And not only shedding the virus like a champ, but now created a twenty square foot bloom of virus in the air.

It's dumbasses like you, a general inability to extrapolate, synthesize, and consider, that made us #1 in cases.


You could tell from a moving car that someone was eating cayenne and has COVID?
 
mayochamp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: mayochamp: Serious Post on Serious Thread: mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml

Look champ. I know you think you're clever but you're not. You're gauzelin.

I tend to not personally attack people that present me with reading materials to enlighten me, but you do you.  Youll fit right in here

Been here since boobies were a thing. Lost my log in or criticized an advertiser or something.

No reading material. Just try not to think you're being clever when you're being stupid


I guess that ranks as clever to find news articles on the subject at hand to you, i just always assumed it was common sense.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: mayochamp: Serious Post on Serious Thread: mayochamp: Mr. Coffee Nerves: "Reopen everything now" is less about Karen needing her Karencut sharpened and more about "If the businesses are open and the workers refuse to work, we can stop paying them unemployment benefits and put it back in the offshore vaults of Muffy and Tad."

Im gonna leave this here for you
https://www.cnbc.com/2020/05/22/dr-ant​hony-fauci-says-staying-closed-for-too​-long-could-cause-irreparable-damage.h​tml

Look champ. I know you think you're clever but you're not. You're gauzelin.

I tend to not personally attack people that present me with reading materials to enlighten me, but you do you.  Youll fit right in here

Been here since boobies were a thing. Lost my log in or criticized an advertiser or something.

No reading material. Just try not to think you're being clever when you're being stupid


Btw. One man's 'irreparable damage' is another man's 'fix this dumpster fire bullshiat'.

Got it champ?
 
