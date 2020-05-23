 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Coronavirus might kill you, but this Memorial Day, so will improperly cooked hamburgers   (usatoday.com) divider line
11
    More: PSA, Cooking, Nutrition, Foodborne illness, Barbecue, Food safety, Escherichia coli O157:H7, Meat, Beef  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 24 May 2020 at 6:05 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Like anyone can afford hamburgers.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I work with a guy involved in the FDA/CDC Pathogen tracking system. In a recent telemeeting I attended, somebody joked that since Covid came along, "does anybody care about Salmonella and E. Coli anymore?"

His rely: "I assume that was meant to be funny, but people are still getting Salmonella and E. Coli, and people are still dying."

Pretty much killed the moment.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good thing I'm going to eat an improperly cooked hamburger tomorrow instead of Monday.
 
Special Guest
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Improperly cooked hamberders are still OK, though, right? (Asking for an orange friend)
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thank you for that news-dense report, Ric Romero.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They left out my fav "oh noes!" tidbit: never use a wire brush on your grill or you end up with bits of wire in your food.

Mmmmmmm ... wire.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
100% of life activities end in death.

It's true. I have studies.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
TEAM MEDIUM RARE.
 
mescalito
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I will boil my hamburgers as long as I please.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My local grocery store is the worst.  Sometimes, but not always, I can buy perfectly pretty, recently ground beef, and it will still smell off/spoiled, as if they've been saving some scraps of meat for days to grind, and mix it in with the fresh bits, or maybe didn't clean the machine properly.  I'd love a nice rare or medium rare hamburger, but I just don't trust my store.

If I don't trust them with the spoiled meat aspect, I'm certainly not going to trust them with the salmonella/e coli aspect.  The following article explains the difference between contamination and spoilage.

https://www.thespruceeats.com/is-your​-​ground-beef-spoiled-4049538

/No, I really can't afford to boy it from a locally sourced farm.
//I tend to go without instead.
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've read many times--as recently as this week and then again in this article--about kitchen counters and cutting surfaces being filthy. The point that always hits home for me is that our toilet seats are cleaner, seeing disinfectants more often...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.