(ABC 15)   ATVs are great fun on dirt roads, open spaces, not so much in mine shafts
9
    Maricopa County, Arizona, Daisy Mountain Fire officials, Phoenix, Arizona, mine shaft  
268 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2020 at 1:20 AM



kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An ATV is an ALL-TERRAIN Vehicle. It says it right there in the name. All terrain. A mineshaft is probably a kind of terrain. Therefore an ATV should work in a mineshaft.

Q.E.D.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seventeen and in Arizona.

Sorry, he's a dumbass. We have literally over 100,000 mines and mine shafts in Arizona, and none are safe. Part of the 4th grade curriculum when they learn about copper and gold mining history in the state has lessons on staying the hell out of those things because they could collapse and nobody will ever know what happened to you.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Timmy? Timmy O'Toole?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

No wait. Reverse that.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bill his dumb little butt for the search and rescue.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are you telling me these are dangerous?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


Ok, c not v.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least we know he won't cop out when there's danger all about.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shostie: An ATV is an ALL-TERRAIN Vehicle. It says it right there in the name. All terrain. A mineshaft is probably a kind of terrain. Therefore an ATV should work in a mineshaft.

Q.E.D.


Most shafts are subterranean, no?
 
