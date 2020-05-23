 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Here's an article telling you to worry about something that they say is very unlikely to happen to anyone   (big979.iheart.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, Light, Automobile, right way, Fireproofing, Energy, plastic bottle of water, Magnifying glass, Sun  
•       •       •

679 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2020 at 1:35 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Must be summer soon
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Water bottles? Really?
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Keeping a water bottle in a car did almost kill me once.

It was on a long road trip from the SE over the Appalachians up to the Midwest in an RV.

I drank most of a water bottle at high altitude, then closed the lid and put it in the cup holder.

Down we drove through the night... and down... and down... and BAM!  Water bottle crumpled up.

Startled, I swerved into oncoming traffic... but corrected and I'm still alive.  As far as you know.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
...on a site you'd be unlikely to read, if not for FARK.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah, but don't put a goldfish bowl in the sun.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I had a can of soda roll behind my brake pedal once.
It was disconcerting as I didn't know why my car wasn't slowing when I wanted it to.
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What about the container of gasoline I store under my car connected to a giant explosive device under my hood?
 
zez
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I had a can of soda roll behind my brake pedal once.
It was disconcerting as I didn't know why my car wasn't slowing when I wanted it to.


"soda"
 
pup.socket
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I kept (forgot, actually) a water bottle full of gasoline in a car once for the whole summer and still nothing happened.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
zez: a giant controlled explosive device under my hood?

FTFY, it ain't a MOAB, you make a lot of very small explosions.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also, never leave your crystal ball in sunshine. The future will be filled with warmth and several uniformed men.
 
zez
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pup.socket: I kept (forgot, actually) a water bottle full of gasoline in a car once for the whole summer and still nothing happened.


Top Secret! - The Best of Chocolate Mousse
Youtube 5cFSWxzXXOo
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: I had a can of soda roll behind my brake pedal once.
It was disconcerting as I didn't know why my car wasn't slowing when I wanted it to.


I had a kitten lodge itself under my brake pedal once.  It did NOT like the car ride, and had wedged itself under the pedal and dug in with its claws so I couldn't just nudge it out with my toe.

It was like a potential real life trolley problem during the 30 seconds it took the front seat passenger to figure out it was her god damn job to reach down there and get the little farker out from under the brake instead of just screaming "don't squish the kitty!"

If I had had to stomp on the brake, the lever attached to the pedal would have easily cut that fuzzy 12 oz ball of confusion and panic in half.

And I'm not sure I could have done it, even with five people in the car.  If there was an intersection, in that half minute, five people would have died, and an 8-week old kitten would have needed adoption a second time that day.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought this was America?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

zez: pup.socket: I kept (forgot, actually) a water bottle full of gasoline in a car once for the whole summer and still nothing happened.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5cFSWxzX​XOo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


So they left the gasoline bottle from the start of the clip in the car at the end?

/ I think I've seen that move ... like 100000 years ago?
 
zez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pup.socket: zez: pup.socket: I kept (forgot, actually) a water bottle full of gasoline in a car once for the whole summer and still nothing happened.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5cFSWxzX​XOo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

So they left the gasoline bottle from the start of the clip in the car at the end?

/ I think I've seen that move ... like 100000 years ago?


Bunch of random jokes, I tried to link to the one where the guy has a water bottle full of gasoline and then drinks out of it
 
Krieghund
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Idaho Power uploaded a video to show just how it can happen:

Knowing what I do about Idaho, there's about a 50% chance that's the local power company, and a 50% chance that's a white power militia.

And there's not an insignificant chance it's both.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

zez: pup.socket: zez: pup.socket: I kept (forgot, actually) a water bottle full of gasoline in a car once for the whole summer and still nothing happened.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5cFSWxzX​XOo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

So they left the gasoline bottle from the start of the clip in the car at the end?

/ I think I've seen that move ... like 100000 years ago?

Bunch of random jokes, I tried to link to the one where the guy has a water bottle full of gasoline and then drinks out of it


But the end is also absolutely on topic, I recommend the whole clip.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Worked with a guy that had a Firebird with T-Tops.  One had some scratches and one day was lined up perfectly with the sun and scorched a couple lines on a visor.  Had another coworker not looked outside and seen the smoke it may well have eventually ignited.  South Florida sun gets strong.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK, another csb:

I was once part of the Tolkein fan community on AOL, long long ago, pre-HTTP, pre-WWW, when it was the only internet access available except for even clunkier FIDO email and news gateways.

Anyway, we once had an IRL meetup on the Oregon coast.  Including a beach day.

One woman had found a "Palantir" somewhere and brought it with her.  A 4" diameter glass sphere.  She carried it with her everywhere she went.  Including to the beach this one fine day.

I should point out here, this woman's grasp on reality was already blurred.  Middle-earth was real history.  To her, we are descendants of the Third Age race of men, real elves and dwarves once roamed the world, and the magic isn't entirely gone.

It was pretty overcast, so it wasn't until we were headed back to the cars when the sun peeked out momentarily from behind the clouds.

All of a sudden she yelped and threw the "Palantir" to the ground.  "It burned me!!"

I put two and two together instantly.  I was in fact using glass spheres to couple and collimate laser light at the ends of optical fibers at the job I worked then...  And I should have realized the hazard before it happened.

But instead, I told her "Sauron has the other Palantir, you know."

She freaked.  She completely lost it.  Of course that was why it burned her.  It scared the living shiat out of her.

But she didn't give up the Palantir.  She wrapped it up in a sweater, then found a Crown Royal bag to keep it in.

I tried to explain optics to her later, but she'd have none of it...

/another csb
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: ...on a site you'd be unlikely to read, if not for FARK.


Before about 20 years ago, it would be on the "local" news.
"The common household item that could cause YOUR car to BURST into flames!!!! We'll find out after the commercial break"
Maybe it's still on the local news. Who knows. Maybe boomers.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.