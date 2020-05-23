 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Drunk driver caught speeding down highway in go-kart. No helmet, just a cowboy hat   (london.ctvnews.ca) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, midnight Saturday, Driving under the influence, St. Thomas police, 21-year-old man, Equestrianism, Cowboy hat, Film noir, Bruce Dern  
•       •       •

128 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 May 2020 at 12:35 AM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
voicy.networkView Full Size
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No other clothes?

Bold.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as the cowboy hat has the DOT sticker, it's all good.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he throwing banana peels at other kart drivers?
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why not both?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.