 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   CDC warns of a new pestilent threat in America: "roving rat armies" engaging in "unusual or aggressive rodent behavior"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
38
    More: Scary, Take-out, Internet privacy, Restaurant, reports of rat cannibalism, TheStart, Novel, third-party partners of cookies, stay-home restrictions  
•       •       •

205 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2020 at 11:05 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, we know. They showed up in Lansing a few days ago carrying rifles and waving swastikas.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does this mean Trump isolating Dishonored on a high chaos run?
 
Butterflew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2020 is awesome, man.
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Calling his business Pasqually's Pizza and Wings was pretty aggressive.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So Trump supporters and vermin can't wait for restaurants to reopen.  They got that in common, which is nice.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seen them going into Walmart and Dollar General.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have the rivers turned to blood yet? Because it seems like that should be next.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: [Fark user image 425x226]


It took longer than I expected for "Princess Bride" to show up here.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

sithon: [Fark user image 425x226]


I don't even think they exist
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Have the rivers turned to blood yet? Because it seems like that should be next.


A week ago, Israel.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: namegoeshere: Have the rivers turned to blood yet? Because it seems like that should be next.

A week ago, Israel.


Well, shiat.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At last! A threat I'm prepared for!
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great.

Thailand gets monkeys.

America gets rats.

Typical.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: At last! A threat I'm prepared for!
[a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]


I dunno..... meeses can be pretty tricky:

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x7l​p​a0m

(Looney Tunes cartoon Mouse Menace featuring Porky Pig)
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rats I can live with. Mice, well fark mice.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2019/​0​9/lab-rats-play-hide-and-seek-fun-it-n​ew-study-shows
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy! More wrath of God thanks to evangelicals voting for the lying, fornicating, crook...

What a great time to be alive.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Have the rivers turned to blood yet? Because it seems like that should be next.


How about a plague of cicadas? Millions of cicadas expected to emerge after 17 years underground.
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Artist's impression of sometime next month:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: At last! A threat I'm prepared for!
{ominous cats.jpeg}


Remember: These are 2020 mice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kellner21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Damn, so the Politics Tab wasn't enough to keep them sated??
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Arachnophobe: namegoeshere: Have the rivers turned to blood yet? Because it seems like that should be next.

How about a plague of cicadas? Millions of cicadas expected to emerge after 17 years underground.


Cicada cycles are fascinating.

The # of years is almost always a prime number (evolutionary advantage to reduce overlap with other cicada species)

Both evolution and math in action.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Your neighborhood RATT wants steakhouse scraps
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

King Something: Yeah, we know. They showed up in Lansing a few days ago carrying rifles and waving swastikas.


I came to say almost exactly this.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: King Something: Yeah, we know. They showed up in Lansing a few days ago carrying rifles and waving swastikas.

I came to say almost exactly this.


Citation?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This seems like a good reason to Never eat at a restaurant ever again. Gross.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: namegoeshere: Have the rivers turned to blood yet? Because it seems like that should be next.

A week ago, Israel.


Locusts are devouring crops in East Africa and the Middle East
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Rats wearing red hats
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Probably because they aren't finding food.  People have isolated themselves which leaves them starving.
 
dwrash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Willard!
 
haknudsen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sithon: [Fark user image 425x226]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
nbcsports.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There's plenty of garbage to eat at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.