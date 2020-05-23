 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The New York Times lays it out in black and white   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, but they weren't some rural asshole so it's a hoax.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paper all of Pennsylvania Ave in front of the White House with copies of the front page.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.


I bet you said that on 9/11 too
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If just a few thick headed people finally understand the magnitude of what's happening, they may not be so eager to spread the disease.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.


25,000x Benghazi's.

By Labor Day it will surely be 50,000x Benghazi's.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, now we know why Drumph went Twitter nuts about the NYT
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: If just a few thick headed people finally understand the magnitude of what's happening, they may not be so eager to spread the disease.


No.

They're still in the phase where they think is and will only affect the blacks or other non-whites.

Once it hits the non-whites, they're gonna be really mad.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too


No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Well, now we know why Drumph went Twitter nuts about the NYT


Nah. I doubt they ran this by the WH beforehand and everybody has been noticing the count approach 100k. I think the blowup is from some other story we haven't seen yet.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


They kinda did when they used it as an excuse to upend air travel, pass the PATRIOT Act, and reorganize a good amount of the federal government.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


Oh, I remember Lindsey Graham and others calling Al Quadra an 'existential threat' to the country.  And every small town was sure that their local strip mall would be blown up next.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


That's because plane crashes ain't contagious.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Page 2: "Donald Trump and his supporters say the Coronavirus was created by CBS to kill Pat Sajak..."
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


We're you alive then?  Because the Bush Administration absolutely did and the press helped.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.


I think the 1% applies to the number of names printed vs. those who died.
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.

We're you alive then?  Because the Bush Administration absolutely did and the press helped.


Live at the time or no, the real question that needs to be asked is why does he hate America? If you weren't peeing in your pants with fear and demanding we invade Iraq you might as well have been cheering for Mom to keel over dead in her apple pie.
 
RyogaM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.

They kinda did when they used it as an excuse to upend air travel, pass the PATRIOT Act, and reorganize a good amount of the federal government.


Don't forget, we had to invade Iraq because somehow that had to do with terrorism.  Couldn't wait for that mushroom cloud, right?
 
RyogaM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.


Should murder be illegal?  If I kill one person it's an even smaller percent of the population.  What percentage of the population do I have to kill before you think I should be punished?
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, when I checked in on fark early this am, there was a Trump tweet thread - him screaming about the NYT.

Guess this might be the story they called the White House to ask for comments before going to press?

"We're running a front page piece tomorrow that details the failings of this administration, including a delay in response and some information on investments in pharmacueti.....ok....well, we just wanted to give you a chance to.....I see."

That a farking lot of front page for the NYT - nary a photo in sight.

Hope it gives Donald a biatching headache.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.


And what, 2% of the population has caught covid. Multiply that number by 50 to get an idea of the death toll when it's done working it's way through the population. It blows my mind that so many people are cool with 3-5 million dead if it means "saving the economy."
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Alphax: bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.

Oh, I remember Lindsey Graham and others calling Al Quadra an 'existential threat' to the country.  And every small town was sure that their local strip mall would be blown up next.


I remember the "do you want the smoking gun to be a mushroom cloud?" From Republicans so yes. They most definitely said we would die.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

And what, 2% of the population has caught covid. Multiply that number by 50 to get an idea of the death toll when it's done working it's way through the population. It blows my mind that so many people are cool with 3-5 million dead if it means "saving the economy."


Do we know that yet?

I only ask as a red-state resident where on-demand testing ended after a week and where a whistle blower stepped forward to accuse the Governor of lying and was promptly fired for insubordination.

That 2%? If it were actually that low, I'd imagine they'd be crowing about it as a success. It's likely way, way higher.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.


I'm trying my hardest not to get engaged in threads anymore.

But you sir, you disgust me
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


It must have been a dream I had, watching Condi Rice's lipsticked mouth form the words "mushroom cloud"
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The plague rats are going to buy these up in droves to jerk it to. And probably to use as gift wrap and laugh and joke about it all.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.

They kinda did when they used it as an excuse to upend air travel, pass the PATRIOT Act, and reorganize a good amount of the federal government.


Don't worry. There will be an equivalent short-sighted knee jerk to give the government more power after this as well.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everyone considered him the coward of the country
He'd never stood one single time to prove the country wrong
His mama named him Donny, but folks just called him Yellow
But something always told me, they were reading Donny wrong
He was only fortythree when his daddy caught pneumonia
I looked after Donny, 'cause I had sworn an oath.
I still recall the final words his daddy said to Donny
"Son, my life is over, but yours has just begun"
"Promise me, son, not to do the things I've done
Walk away from griftin' if you can
Now it won't mean you're weak if you don't turn another dime.
I hope you're old enough to understand
Son, you don't have to think to be a man"

And I recon y'all know how that song ends.

Something about a fat man with a flag pole rammed up his ass and an apple in his mouth, roasting over the coals of a human rights tribunal.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

neongoats: The plague rats are going to buy these up in droves to jerk it to. And probably to use as gift wrap and laugh and joke about it all.


Phht

Have you seen the cover price of the NYT lately?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.

Oh, I remember Lindsey Graham and others calling Al Quadra an 'existential threat' to the country.  And every small town was sure that their local strip mall would be blown up next.



I saw a woman at a Panera in suburban Dayton, OH freak out about a backpack that had been left for 25 seconds by a guy who was getting a refill of his Coke.
 
baorao
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
below the fold:

How Jared and Ivanka kept it from being 200,000

by Maggie H.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


Username does not check out
 
daimlerneon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


Pretty sure we invaded a country and killed several hundred thousand innocent brown people over those deaths.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bubba ain't sick. Bubba says...

pics.me.meView Full Size


Now open Applebees for happy hour already.

/we won't miss you, Bubba
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.


bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


One, what percentage of the population are you okay with needlessly dying, because for me it's 0%. Two, you must have been in a coma from 2001-2008. All the Bush administration did for years was bang the war drum about Al-Qaeda and say if we didn't kill them over there, they were going to kill us over here. We got embroiled in not one but TWO farking wars over that shiat.

TL;DR - shut the fark up. Now.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image 846x455]


News flash from 1789: The president cannot order businesses to close or order people to stay home.  Congress cannot write a law requiring people to wear face masks when they go outside.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


Rattrap - We're all gonna die
Youtube rV6VbDzh4MU

As my namesake always says..
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


Jesus fark. Are you really that self absorbed that you honestly think as long as you come out of this okay it's no big deal?

Here's the problem, right here in a post. A whole bunch of people in this country do not give a flying rat's ass how many people die. Millions? Fine. As long as it isn't me, go ahead and die and decrease the surplus population.

Fark.
 
chewd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bingethinker: cameroncrazy1984: bingethinker: I calculate that to be 0.02777778 percent of the population.

I bet you said that on 9/11 too

No. Nobody tried to paint those 2500 deaths as meaning we're all gonna die.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So get up get, get get down
Trump is a joke in yo town
Get up, get, get, get down
Donnie 2 scoops wears the late crown
Trump is a joke
Trump is a joke
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks China any you complete and utter incompetence in running a laboratory developing buo weapons.
 
