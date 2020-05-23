 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Serious question, have you ever had a possum's butt break through your ceiling?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Allivymar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hmm. Never had a possum poke a hole in our ceiling, but my brother put his butt thru the dry wall in his room, horsing around w/ a friend.

Mom called it "the Asshole"
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How thin is that ceiling?

How fat is that possum?
 
eriphila [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We've had possums in the basement and a squirrel in the ceiling.  Thankfully not this problem.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, but I had one come out of a bush while I was walking in my neighborhood one night.  He was hissing and growling, and acting all Internet-tough.  When I turned on my lightsaber (not a euphemism; don't ask), he eyed it for a minute and then turned and walked down the street, turning his head back every couple of seconds and scolding me.  Not the most surreal thing I've had happen to me, but it's up there.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, but I had on get lodged in the hole where the A/C lines come into the house and die.  Of course, I didnt know this until it started to smell.  It was not fun getting it out of there....this was in February.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's no possum.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, but a raccoon falling through the ceiling tiles has happened more than once at my workplace. That wasn't too bad.

The fleas, however....
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No, but I saw an albino possum once.  Freaky.  It was at night so it's eyes looked bright red.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
why, what were you masturbating to?

or with?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, but I did live in a place where raccoons used to congregate on the skylight for warmth, and from inside it just looked like a mass of fat hairy racoon stomachs and testicles mashed together in one big rectangle of horror.

Trying to shoo them by banging on the glass with a mop handle only strengthened their surly resolve.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mrs edmo once working in the half basement of a hospital alcoholic ward, night shifts. Around 3 A.M. she hears a noise and looks to the window where a possum has pressed his nosey face to the glass. Freaked her out bigly.
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must be the extra weight from eating ceiling cat.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Twice, actually.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, but that would be awesome, possum.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raccoons got into the open air plenum at an office building where a buddy works and nested until their pee soaked through the drop ceiling tiles. Difficulty: this happened in the ceiling above the second floor rather than the first.

/trash pandas have gone stone cold ninja
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your whole ceiling?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is their ceiling made of paper?
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A possum got locked in our chicken coop one night and pulled out the golden-laced wyandotte's butt feathers.  I think there were bite marks too.  I don't care how many insects they eat, they're evil.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, but Santa came down our chimney once.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
serious answer: yes

had an almost identical situation. a small hole caused by water damage in the ceiling was progressively enlarged by our own possum.  the heat in the ceiling cavity is quit oppressive during the day and this fella is doing the same thing to find a cool spot.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Was he watching you masturbate or giving you something to masturbate to?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone should ask this girl if the whole in the ceiling is the whole hole or not...
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Guess what?
Possum butt.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bob Down: No, but Santa came down our chimney once.


Mine too. There was spooge all over the ceramic logs.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No, but one fell out of a tree and landed right beside me once.

One moment, no possum

Then *whump*

possum.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Serious answer.

No. No I have not.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ceiling Cat watching you didn't shame you enough to stop touching yourself, so skywizard sent defecating possum, who shall not be ignored.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And then the marsupial hits the drywall...gross
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I just about kicked one once, opening my back door to take the trash to the dumpster.  She was leading half a dozen young along by her tail, all chained together, each one gripping the tail of the one in front, right across the threshold (and that door opened inward).  She didn't even look up at me or my foot poised to step on her, just kept right on trucking.
 
dwrash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had as opossum in the back yard on Thursday.  Killed a garter snake 3 times it size.  Had to use the hose to encourage it to leave the property so my Jack Russell's didnt kill him.  Picked up the remains of the snake and tossed it over the fence in his (or hers) direction.  Used to think they only ate bugs and worms..
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ow! That was my feelings!:

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 425x583]

That's no possum.


Apparently they're Aussie, so it's one of these Bushtail Possums.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Once, but it was for charity.
 
