(The Detroit_News)   Man spends 32 seconds videotaping the breach of the Edenville Dam in Mid-Michigan. The reason the video isn't longer is because he was too busy trying to find out if anyone was calling 911   (detroitnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Michigan, Dam, Detroit, Flood, U.S. SenatorsGary Peters, Edenville Dam fail, The Detroit News, U.S. state  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Evacuations were already in effect. Calling 911 was just going to document the time. Fire department isn't going to fix a burst dam.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Evacuations were already in effect. Calling 911 was just going to document the time. Fire department isn't going to fix a burst dam.


The people downstream doing the evacuations might want to know that time's up
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

qorkfiend: cretinbob: Evacuations were already in effect. Calling 911 was just going to document the time. Fire department isn't going to fix a burst dam.

The people downstream doing the evacuations might want to know that time's up


By the time the information would be disseminated it would be too late. That's why the evacuations were ordered early.
If you waited until the dam broke, you'd have nowhere to go.
This falls under the whole "listen to the government warnings and prepare before the emergency arises" we've heard so much about lately.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, calling 911 was not useless.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: cretinbob: Evacuations were already in effect. Calling 911 was just going to document the time. Fire department isn't going to fix a burst dam.

The people downstream doing the evacuations might want to know that time's up


Yes.  You go from "the dam is likely to fail, pack your shiat and get to higher ground" warning to "THE DAM HAS FAILED, GTFO IMMEDIATELY IF YOU DON'T WANT TO DROWN" warning.

Cause some morons are gonna wait until the last minute or try to pack out everything they own until the wall of water is coming at them.
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Calling 911 very rarely gets 5 million hits on twitter.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't know what news channels pay for videos but they should make "$10 for vertical, $200 for landscape"
 
Johnny Bananapeel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

null: qorkfiend: cretinbob: Evacuations were already in effect. Calling 911 was just going to document the time. Fire department isn't going to fix a burst dam.

The people downstream doing the evacuations might want to know that time's up

Yes.  You go from "the dam is likely to fail, pack your shiat and get to higher ground" warning to "THE DAM HAS FAILED, GTFO IMMEDIATELY IF YOU DON'T WANT TO DROWN" warning.

Cause some morons are gonna wait until the last minute or try to pack out everything they own until the wall of water is coming at them.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

/obscure?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Calling 911 very rarely gets 5 million hits on twitter.


It doesn't help that social media websites seem to prefer vertical videos than horizontal.

Uploading a horizontal video on Facebook is a bigger PITA than uploading a vertical video is for some reason.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If only he had called 911 32 second, earlier! The cops could have...uh...well...something something.
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Johnny Bananapeel: null: qorkfiend: cretinbob: Evacuations were already in effect. Calling 911 was just going to document the time. Fire department isn't going to fix a burst dam.

The people downstream doing the evacuations might want to know that time's up

Yes.  You go from "the dam is likely to fail, pack your shiat and get to higher ground" warning to "THE DAM HAS FAILED, GTFO IMMEDIATELY IF YOU DON'T WANT TO DROWN" warning.

Cause some morons are gonna wait until the last minute or try to pack out everything they own until the wall of water is coming at them.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x647]
/obscure?


THE DAM HAS NOT BROKEN!

what'd he say?

THE DAM HAS NOW BROKEN!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

null: qorkfiend: cretinbob: Evacuations were already in effect. Calling 911 was just going to document the time. Fire department isn't going to fix a burst dam.

The people downstream doing the evacuations might want to know that time's up

Yes.  You go from "the dam is likely to fail, pack your shiat and get to higher ground" warning to "THE DAM HAS FAILED, GTFO IMMEDIATELY IF YOU DON'T WANT TO DROWN" warning.

Cause some morons are gonna wait until the last minute or try to pack out everything they own until the wall of water is coming at them.


B-but that's how they always do it in the movies!
 
phedex
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One s'more unto the breach, dear friends.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: bobobolinskii: Calling 911 very rarely gets 5 million hits on twitter.

It doesn't help that social media websites seem to prefer vertical videos than horizontal.

Uploading a horizontal video on Facebook is a bigger PITA than uploading a vertical video is for some reason.


Most people consuming these videos do it on their phone, where it is easier to watch a vertical format video because you don't need to rotate your phone 90 degrees to watch it. Even on a computer, you likely have Facebook or Twitter pulled up in a window.
 
Mr_H
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was reading that Wixom Lake (created by Edenville Dam) held something like 21 billion gallons of water. When it broke that all came into Sanford Lake, which normally can hold 6 billion gallons.

Needless to say, downtown Sanford got royally farked. I was down there this morning and it reeeks. I couldn't get close enough for pictures, but our baseball fields are in great shape
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
