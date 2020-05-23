 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Talking Points Memo)   Hedge fund head honcho upset that people listen to advice from doctors and epidemiologists during a medical pandemic and not REAL experts like hedge fund managers   (talkingpointsmemo.com) divider line
58
    More: Dumbass, Immune system, Vaccination, Smallpox, Immunology, hedge fund chief Ricky Sandler, Immunity, remarkable dimensions of the COVID, CNBC appearance yesterday  
•       •       •

1058 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2020 at 7:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Allow me to be the first to say "Fark that guy".
 
Smoohy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For the US to archive herd immunity would result in 3-4 million dead Americans from covid-19 and rough guess of another 500k- 1m dead from denials of care. If that is what Donnie is advocating he should at least be honest with the numbers
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.


Yeah, I'm sure billionaires will be greatly inconvenienced
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.


Has there ever been amultiple-state general strike in the US? Asking for a friend.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But he's a stats guy so he knows.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, we don't want to decimate the country!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't the stonk market doing just fine?  Isn't that how hedge fund vultures make their money?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.


Newsflash: Assholes like this will NEVER go starving. That's the problem.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
with all due respect to cowgirl_toffee  :

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.

Yeah, I'm sure billionaires will be greatly inconvenienced


The fact douche-bro in TFA is whining to all who will listen seems to point to them being very inconvenienced
 
zbtop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
he lamented "how the politicians and the media and the academic community and the scientific community have taken hold of this debate," and announced it's time to push on to herd immunity.

"It's just awful that the people who spend their lives studying epidemiology professionally, who are responsible for studying policy and the effects of these issues, the people we elect and pay to manage these problems, and those who's job it is to inform us about them have taken hold of this debate"


GET. farkED. ASSHOLE.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Isn't the stonk market doing just fine?  Isn't that how hedge fund vultures make their money?


S&P index is still down a little under 10% YTD. Obviously, where an individual got in will dictate how good or bad the current market is for them, but as a relatively safe measure the YTD is as good as any.

FWIW, you'd be up about 3.5% if you bought in one year ago. That's not terrible, but only half the so-called 'historical annual return' and 1/10th the total return of the S&P last year.
 
otherideas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey! It's the daily hate capitalism and loathe the wealthy thread!

To clear up for the empty headed Josh Marshall, he says we should open back up because the curve has been flattened sufficiently.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Their definition of "inconvenienced" and yours and mine is very different, I'm afraid.
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They haven't even proven that once having it, that you can't be reinfected. That the antibodies remain with enough potency to stave off reinfection.
At least that's the last I've heard.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Says a guy that's had a personal shopper for a decade.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.


Uh he has enough liquidity to live 1000 lifetimes. The only people who would be broke and starving are the already suffering poor plus everyone that works for a living.

Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: Uh he has enough liquidity to live 1000 lifetimes. The only people who would be broke and starving are the already suffering poor plus everyone that works for a living.


Make the USD worthless and he's as broke as the rest of us.

I'd prefer the simple guillotine option but that's off the table apparently.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds great. Just name one disease where we developed herd immunity without a vaccine.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.

Has there ever been amultiple-state general strike in the US? Asking for a friend.


There have been over 200+ general, small scale, strikes since March 15th, 2020. None of this has been covered in corporate owned national media
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

otherideas: Hey! It's the daily hate capitalism and loathe the wealthy thread!

To clear up for the empty headed Josh Marshall, he says we should open back up because the curve has been flattened sufficiently.


I don't go to hedge fund managers for epidemiological judgements, which was the point of the article.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.

Newsflash: Assholes like this will NEVER go starving. That's the problem.


Oh trust me, the serfs will eventually be eating their masters if we run out of food.
/eat the rich
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

otherideas: Hey! It's the daily hate capitalism and loathe the wealthy thread!

To clear up for the empty headed Josh Marshall, he says we should open back up because the curve has been flattened sufficiently.


Yeah but he's referring to his profit charts
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.

Uh he has enough liquidity to live 1000 lifetimes. The only people who would be broke and starving are the already suffering poor plus everyone that works for a living.

Talk about cutting off your nose to spite your face...


Well spoken like a member of the 1%. Let's all worship the almighty dollar and billionaire class.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fine him and people like him can go first and have a party, go to work, hug each other and when they get sick they can deal with it.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roc6783
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Smoohy: [Fark user image image 425x465]


Someone here suggested having Marie Kondo yell, "Does this one spark joy?", have the crowd answer back, "No!", and then have her toss them in a woodchipper.  That makes me laugh in a scary, scary way.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How can the media claim to be objective when they give this unqualified asshole airtime without presenting the views of someone at the opposite end of the spectrum?  I demand that they host a debate between this guy and a hobo who lives in a cardboard box.  I say let the viewers decide whether to believe the rich unqualified opinion or the poor unqualified opinion, and they can only do that if you cover both sides.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's split the difference! Everyone that wants herd immunity please get injected with c19 and saw off. There. Done.
Jesus Christ I'm tried of humanity
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DIE FOR MY RETIREMENT!

DIE FOR YOUR MASTERS!

Got to admit, it's a catchy pitch.
 
DarkLancelot [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've read in several places that you can't get herd immunity without a vaccine.  So, his point is moot until then.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

alienated: with all due respect to cowgirl_toffee  :

[Fark user image 259x194]

[Fark user image 457x476]


EEEE!!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eurotrader: For the US to archive herd immunity would result in 3-4 million dead Americans from covid-19 and rough guess of another 500k- 1m dead from denials of care. If that is what Donnie is advocating he should at least be honest with the numbers


I've already heard that 3 million is less than 1% of the population, and should be considered an acceptable loss

The person who said that to me recently is pro-life.  She rationalizes it by the justification that most of those who die have already lived at least some life, and are better off than someone who never really lived  at all.  As a bonus, she's a senior citizen, yet doesn't think she's going to get it.

Bonus: she thinks incarcerated inmates should be forced to work at gunpoint as slaves in meatpacking plants and farms to continue producing food.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Him first.  Toss him into the mush - er, nosh - er, *mosh* pit!
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: eurotrader: For the US to archive herd immunity would result in 3-4 million dead Americans from covid-19 and rough guess of another 500k- 1m dead from denials of care. If that is what Donnie is advocating he should at least be honest with the numbers

I've already heard that 3 million is less than 1% of the population, and should be considered an acceptable loss

The person who said that to me recently is pro-life.  She rationalizes it by the justification that most of those who die have already lived at least some life, and are better off than someone who never really lived  at all.  As a bonus, she's a senior citizen, yet doesn't think she's going to get it.

Bonus: she thinks incarcerated inmates should be forced to work at gunpoint as slaves in meatpacking plants and farms to continue producing food.


Sounds like she's pro-birth, not pro life.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.


The destruction of the American economy is Putin's goal in all of this.

Don't give the sonofabiatch the satisfaction.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Right wing piece of garbage tells America "Jump into the ovens for my yacht"
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

agent00pi: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: eurotrader: For the US to archive herd immunity would result in 3-4 million dead Americans from covid-19 and rough guess of another 500k- 1m dead from denials of care. If that is what Donnie is advocating he should at least be honest with the numbers

I've already heard that 3 million is less than 1% of the population, and should be considered an acceptable loss

The person who said that to me recently is pro-life.  She rationalizes it by the justification that most of those who die have already lived at least some life, and are better off than someone who never really lived  at all.  As a bonus, she's a senior citizen, yet doesn't think she's going to get it.

Bonus: she thinks incarcerated inmates should be forced to work at gunpoint as slaves in meatpacking plants and farms to continue producing food.

Sounds like she's pro-birth, not pro life.


That's an affirmative.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SlashBlot: The Dog Ate My Homework: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.

Newsflash: Assholes like this will NEVER go starving. That's the problem.

Oh trust me, the serfs will eventually be eating their masters if we run out of food.
/eat the rich


... the poor are tough and stringy.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Maturin: Sounds great. Just name one disease where we developed herd immunity without a vaccine.


The mechanism of hers immunity was first noticed in the 1930s, when children in Baltimore had much lower-than-expected prevalence of measles.  Vaccinations for measles didn't start until the 1960s.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.

Yeah, I'm sure billionaires will be greatly inconvenienced


A lot of billionaires not because of liquid assets, but due investments, so if everyone were to tank the economy it would sink them too.  They might not be poor in any sense, but they wouldn't be nearly as rich anymore.

They would definitely feel it.  But it would be felt.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: We should simply go on a general strike and utterly destroy the US economy just so assholes like this will be broke and starving - you know, how they're trying to make us.

Newsflash: Assholes like this will NEVER go starving. That's the problem.


No, but if there's anything I've learned from 50s B movies is that we could always join forces and fling these farkers into a volcano.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

agent00pi: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: eurotrader: For the US to archive herd immunity would result in 3-4 million dead Americans from covid-19 and rough guess of another 500k- 1m dead from denials of care. If that is what Donnie is advocating he should at least be honest with the numbers

I've already heard that 3 million is less than 1% of the population, and should be considered an acceptable loss

The person who said that to me recently is pro-life.  She rationalizes it by the justification that most of those who die have already lived at least some life, and are better off than someone who never really lived  at all.  As a bonus, she's a senior citizen, yet doesn't think she's going to get it.

Bonus: she thinks incarcerated inmates should be forced to work at gunpoint as slaves in meatpacking plants and farms to continue producing food.

Sounds like she's pro-birth, not pro life.


They're all that way. Pro-life is a misnomer for the anti-abortion movement. All you have to do is look at the infant and child mortality rates of the states with the most stringent abortion laws. They certainly don't care about you once you're out of the womb.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are we allowed to shoot Ricky Sandler yet?  No? ........ How about now?
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What's that? A bustle in your hedgerow?
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: Maturin: Sounds great. Just name one disease where we developed herd immunity without a vaccine.

The mechanism of hers immunity was first noticed in the 1930s, when children in Baltimore had much lower-than-expected prevalence of measles.  Vaccinations for measles didn't start until the 1960s.


And did measles go away? No. Not until there was a vaccine.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.