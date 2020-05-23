 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Last unwitting Nazi finally dies at Moscow Zoo (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
20
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a Guy! | Red Dwarf | BBC Studios
Youtube gXYfnWRp1Q0
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An 84 year old alligator....has died at the age of 84.

Some mighty fine journalism.
 
johnphantom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: An 84 year old alligator....has died at the age of 84.

Some mighty fine journalism.


And don't forget the whole "Hitler admired a reptile" part.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They saved Hitler's croc/they hid him under a rock...

/obscure?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Niiiice"
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: cretinbob: An 84 year old alligator....has died at the age of 84.

Some mighty fine journalism.

And don't forget the whole "Hitler admired a reptile" part.


Also the caption mislabeling Saturn as a "crocodile"
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: And don't forget the whole "Hitler admired a reptile" part.


Everyone needs something to look up to.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: [Fark user image 850x477]


I was thinking World Weekly News headline until you hit it out of the park. Cheers
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will ya look at them snappers?!
Romancing the Snappers
Youtube qioKDmv_674
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw man,, the FITGB (Fark Internet Tough Guy Brigade) never got a chance to punch him.
What a bummer.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unwitting Nazi? Likely story!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It even started to circulate that the alligator was one of Hitler's very own pets, according to Russian writer Boris Akunin.

Narrator:"No, Hitler never owned this animal"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Nazi tyrant Adolph Hitler"

What?!?  Hitler was a Nazi tyrant?  I've never heard that before!
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
See ya later
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hitlergater.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chinese Bay Flu in alligators now.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Farking cold blooded Nazi.
 
