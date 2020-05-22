 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Has the COVID-19 lock down taken a toll on how much of Douche Bag Hipster you are? Fear not D-Bag, this $300 mask will put you right back on top   (nypost.com) divider line
22
    More: Dumbass, Savile Row, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Bespoke, Tailor, tailor Yosel Tiefenbrun, New York City, Crown Heights, new need  
•       •       •

631 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2020 at 6:22 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, for gods'sakes.

Well, at least they're wearing masks.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Since this was the Post reporting, I imagine their conclusion was '"And therefore, no one should wear masks, ever. Chunk white tuna, labrador retrievers."
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is a dumb article.  They go in to a tailor's shop, a guy who makes bespoke suits that cost $8k.  Ok, so the guy has some seriously expensive fabric around too.  So they of course are going to ask the guy what a mask costs if you make it from the Italian cashmere, and of course the answer is going to be $300.

"cranking out bespoke masks that sell for up to $300 apiece."
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tiefenbrun, a bespectacled Orthodox Jew with a haute hipster edge

Ugh. In Brooklyn? No way.

Woody Allen with boring Saturdays.
 
Aetre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
C'mon, hipsters. Up your game.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd pay good money for a custom tailored mask made with good fabrics. I wouldn't pay 300 clams for one, but I'd pay 100 clams for 3, maybe a bit more.

/it's all about the clams
///skipping right to 3 because clams
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a jock strap.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was kinda hoping there would be a study where the corona virus can remain on facial hair for seven days, or some such thing.

Which would be the final death nail for the hipster beard.

sometime in 2040:

"Gee, Gramps, what's with that douche-y beard in this photo from the 2010s?"

"Well, we thought it looked cool. Then corona virus happened and we all had to shave"

"No Gramps. That never looked cool. Even Rutherford B Hayes looked like a douche sporting that nightmare:"
 
antnyjc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should someone tell them that beards make masks useless?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: I was kinda hoping there would be a study where the corona virus can remain on facial hair for seven days, or some such thing.

Which would be the final death nail for the hipster beard.

sometime in 2040:

"Gee, Gramps, what's with that douche-y beard in this photo from the 2010s?"

"Well, we thought it looked cool. Then corona virus happened and we all had to shave"

"No Gramps. That never looked cool. Even Rutherford B Hayes looked like a douche sporting that nightmare:"


❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤​❤
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A beard hate thread!

I too used to dislike facial hair.  Then I grew a beard.  It's not bad and saves a lot of time shaving.

I have shaved it down to stubble for the sake of a mask though.  :(
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Aetre: C'mon, hipsters. Up your game.

[Fark user image image 400x250]


Got mine ordered already!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
betawulf [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"This is the first affordable piece I could own."
If you think $300 for a mask is affordable, you really are a douche.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: A beard hate thread!

I too used to dislike facial hair.  Then I grew a beard.  It's not bad and saves a lot of time shaving.

I have shaved it down to stubble for the sake of a mask though.  :(



As soon as it became a fad some farker coined it the Douche Beard. He's right too
 
ifky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: A beard hate thread!

I too used to dislike facial hair.  Then I grew a beard.  It's not bad and saves a lot of time shaving.

I have shaved it down to stubble for the sake of a mask though.  :(


I took mine off a couple of weeks early because of wearing a mask. Of course this is the year we got snow in May.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Tiefenbrun, a bespectacled Orthodox Jew with a haute hipster edge

Ugh. In Brooklyn? No way.

Woody Allen with boring Saturdays.


Can't get more Brooklyn than that.

I'm honestly trying to figure out how he can get more Brooklyn than that.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: IRestoreFurniture: A beard hate thread!

I too used to dislike facial hair.  Then I grew a beard.  It's not bad and saves a lot of time shaving.

I have shaved it down to stubble for the sake of a mask though.  :(


As soon as it became a fad some farker coined it the Douche Beard. He's right too


Just call me massengil.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: ecmoRandomNumbers: Tiefenbrun, a bespectacled Orthodox Jew with a haute hipster edge

Ugh. In Brooklyn? No way.

Woody Allen with boring Saturdays.

Can't get more Brooklyn than that.

I'm honestly trying to figure out how he can get more Brooklyn than that.


Drinking a craft beer at his local bar with no liquor license so it's technically a private club that sells nightly memberships?
 
Keys dude
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is my first mask, all I had around the house. A Grateful Dead diver-down flag mask with a shoelace tying it all together. Now I have a fishing buffer as a mask.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imbrial
‘’ 1 minute ago  

betawulf: "This is the first affordable piece I could own."
If you think $300 for a mask is affordable, you really are a douche.


He got the $50

I say good for him - 50 clams isn't too bad for something you'll get regular use out of for the next 2-3 years, oy.
 
captainstudd [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Today I saw an informercial for a copper infused mask.  Same idiots selling copper knee braces and gloves.  $30 each, but if you act now get one free.  Wondered how long it would take scan artists to make masks.
 
imbrial
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: ecmoRandomNumbers: Tiefenbrun, a bespectacled Orthodox Jew with a haute hipster edge

Ugh. In Brooklyn? No way.

Woody Allen with boring Saturdays.

Can't get more Brooklyn than that.

I'm honestly trying to figure out how he can get more Brooklyn than that.


Side hustle as a bookie?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.