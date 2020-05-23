 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Mechanical Museum and SS Jeremiah O'Brien survive 4-alarm blaze as San Francisco's Pier 45 briefly becomes the world's fastest producer of smoked fish and roast crab legs   (abc7news.com) divider line
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Tourists, residents and swimmers are asked to stay away from the area.

Why in God's name would anyone swim between piers 45 and 39?!
 
phishrace
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That museum is priceless. Parking in that area is like $900 an hour, but still worth the visit.

While you're in the city, also check out Free Gold Watch in the lower Haight. 40+ pinball machines and a totally chill atmosphere. Brown bags encouraged.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll be honest, crabmeat can give me a reaction anywhere between just dry skin to eczema so bad I scratch until I bleed.
But considering today's the last day of fasting, I'm hungry enough to eat some.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phishrace: That museum is priceless. Parking in that area is like $900 an hour, but still worth the visit.


Whenever I'm in San Francisco I try to go there. The Exploratorium down the Embarcardero is also a pretty cool place to check out.
 
Rev Rick White
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wasn't the USS Pampanito submarine parked right in front of O'Brien
 
AtlanticCoast63 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
...Last I heard Pampanito and O'Brien were both intact, though they're gonna need some cleanup.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rev Rick White: Wasn't the USS Pampanito submarine parked right in front of O'Brien


I believe it still is. But, the O'Brien always gets more attention and press for some reason I have yet to figure out.

Glad the Museum and ships are okay. Happy that the restaurants are okay; especially Scoma's.
 
donutjim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Too bad they couldn't save Pier 1...
 
Space Squid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Tourists, residents and swimmers are asked to stay away from the area.

Why in God's name would anyone swim between piers 45 and 39?!


No kidding.  Even ignoring all the boat traffic and water pollution, the territorial sea lions in the area would be scary.

CSB:  I was kayaking in Morro Bay, CA (central coast of CA).  My kayak has a deployable  pedal-driven propeller.  But much of Morro Bay is very shallow.  I need only 18" of water to use the propeller, but I would often bottom out.  Morro Bay has two small wooden docks moored in the center of the bay, and they are covered in sea lions, all playing King of the Hill with each other when they're not sunbathing.  Morro Bay is also a working bay.  There is fishing (and other working) boat traffic throughout the areas deep enough to handle them.  And while you can kayak anywhere in the bay, it's best to stay out of the boat traffic lanes.  So when passing by the moored sea lions' docks, in order to stay out of the boat lanes, you end up going very close to shore, very shallow water.

I had taken a date up there, and we were going around the bay, enjoying the sights.  Obviously, you keep some distance between you and the sea lions' Floating Bastion of Smelliness.  (I don't know how many of you have seen a sea lion up close, but they have huge teeth and will use them, just to "send a message" about territory).  I was several dozen yards away from the Floating Bastion of Smelliness when my propeller drive bottomed out.

I opened the access port, and was trying to rotate the propeller assembly back up into the hull of the kayak, and didn't notice that the current was moving me directly to their moored docks.  Something was jammed in the propeller assembly, and I was still fighting with it, when all of the sudden, I noticed that constant cacophony of sea lion barking go silent at all once.  I turn to look behind me and see that I'm about 20 feet away from their dock, and all of them suddenly turned their heads at once right at me (it was creepy, like some kind of Valley of the Dolls looking scene).  I hurriedly increase my efforts to get my propeller assembly back up inside the hull.  Moments later, when I've drifted to without about 10 feet of their dock, one of the biggest sea lions (who's easily bigger than me) dives into the water and "thumps" the underside of my kayak.  Big, loud, resounding, "THUMP!"

Message received!  And that was all the encouragement I needed.  I immediately abandoned trying to stow the propeller, grabbed my paddle, and got the hell away from there as quickly as I could.  Luckily, all parties seemed fine with that solution and no further escalation was necessary.

My heart still races every time I pass by those docks.  I swear they all remember me.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

