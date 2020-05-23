 Skip to content
Doctors actually admit there are several COVID-19 conspiracies that are 100% true and YES, Bill Gates is in on it
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that was a fun read.

Thanks.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I look forward to this doctor's horrified followup posts next week when he sees that screenshotted excerpts, next to credibility-establishing screenshots of his profile page at the hospital, are widely circulating as conspiracy recruitment memes.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He does realize that Red Hats don't understand actual jokes, right?
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Even before the covid, my co-worker told me Bill Gates was trying to kill people with vaccines, as part of his evil plan to lower the global population. After I explained to him people in third world countries have kids like rabbits because some will die because of lack of vaccines, and that would help those people control how many kids they could have, he remained farked in the head.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PreMortem: Even before the covid, my co-worker told me Bill Gates was trying to kill people with vaccines, as part of his evil plan to lower the global population. After I explained to him people in third world countries have kids like rabbits because some will die because of lack of vaccines, and that would help those people control how many kids they could have, he remained farked in the head.


Anytime someone says Bill is trying to kill off people, just remind them that without people, Bill has no customers.  His company may be hunting down competition all the time, but killing the dollar givers?  Not a chance.

Conspiracy theories are fun to read, the more detailed and convoluted, the better.  The people that believe them, otoh, ugh.
 
Tannax [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Sister in law checks every box. My wife said she would disown me if I sent it to her.

/tempted
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pkjun: I look forward to this doctor's horrified followup posts next week when he sees that screenshotted excerpts, next to credibility-establishing screenshots of his profile page at the hospital, are widely circulating as conspiracy recruitment memes.


Hell, I look forward to seeing that right here, from posters already marked in red.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MAGA idiots don't understand sarcasm.  They think they can meme better than us.

Sad.  Low energy.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pkjun: I look forward to this doctor's horrified followup posts next week when he sees that screenshotted excerpts, next to credibility-establishing screenshots of his profile page at the hospital, are widely circulating as conspiracy recruitment memes.


From his writing, I don't think he'll give one good shiat about that.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: MAGA idiots don't understand sarcasm.  They think they can meme better than us.

Sad.  Low energy.


They understand it as "if I arch an eyebrow while I'm being racist and say it's ironic, then actually the SJW NPCs who call me out are the real racists."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's an idiot in the Q anon threads in freeperland ( I know, redundant) that thinks he invented the term "derp".

I know.  Weak.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: There's an idiot in the Q anon threads in freeperland ( I know, redundant) that thinks he invented the term "derp".

I know.  Weak.


The state of mental health and mental healthcare in this country is abysmal.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People can smell conspiracies that exist--they just don't get them right. Some actual conspiracies and what I think they sort of redirect as (==>):

* For-profit healthcare ==>  Vaccine-autism + "there'd be a cure if there wasn't money to be made in just treating it."

* Subsidizing an opaque, out-of-control military-industrial complex ==> UFOs, mind control, etc....

* Keeping the US on the Oil Standard ==> Jews / lizard people.

* Regulatory capture by industry ==> General catch-all for politician-based conspiracies.

It's basically like conspiracy theorists are white blood cells--they just don't know what the actual pathogen is or have been programmed to seek out a different one by the pathogen itself.
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

PreMortem: Even before the covid, my co-worker told me Bill Gates was trying to kill people with vaccines, as part of his evil plan to lower the global population. After I explained to him people in third world countries have kids like rabbits because some will die because of lack of vaccines, and that would help those people control how many kids they could have, he remained farked in the head.


Your co-worker is an idiot, but higher birth rates in the developing world have a lot more to do with lack of access to contraception and gender inequality than availability of vaccines.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: People can smell conspiracies that exist--they just don't get them right. Some actual conspiracies and what I think they sort of redirect as (==>):

* For-profit healthcare ==>  Vaccine-autism + "there'd be a cure if there wasn't money to be made in just treating it."

* Subsidizing an opaque, out-of-control military-industrial complex ==> UFOs, mind control, etc....

* Keeping the US on the Oil Standard ==> Jews / lizard people.

* Regulatory capture by industry ==> General catch-all for politician-based conspiracies.

It's basically like conspiracy theorists are white blood cells--they just don't know what the actual pathogen is or have been programmed to seek out a different one by the pathogen itself.


With vaccine-autism, chemtrails, and various other "toxin"-based conspiracies I'd also suggest the real-world problem of pollution. Like, there really are people putting heavy metals in your kid's body, and there really are people dumping noxious chemicals into the atmosphere, and they really are profiting off it! But we have institutions aimed at identifying the problem and then regulating it, and institutions mean experts and experts mean opacity because laypeople can't understand what they say to each other, and when you have an opaque institution, well, who knows what they're REALLY up to in there.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PreMortem: Even before the covid, my co-worker told me Bill Gates was trying to kill people with vaccines, as part of his evil plan to lower the global population


Gates is Thanos?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


Said breakfast is also known as "adrenochrome".
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some one should post this on Fark
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pff, this "joking" is just a smokescreen for the REAL conspiracy. To get past all the lies and satire you just have to listen to all of the people THEY want you to think are discredited kooks. Those people wouldn't be so derided unless THEY were intent on tearing them down to hide the truth.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to say I enjoyed the doctor's snark factor.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Pff, this "joking" is just a smokescreen for the REAL conspiracy. To get past all the lies and satire you just have to listen to all of the people THEY want you to think are discredited kooks. Those people wouldn't be so derided unless THEY were intent on tearing them down to hide the truth.


Someone's ready for a TDAP booster...
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: He does realize that Red Hats don't understand actual jokes, right?


I don't think he was posting it for their benefit.
 
dababler
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That website tried to give my iPad herpes
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On one hand, it's possible that Bill Gates is some all-powerful, diabolical, insidious supervillain that successfully planned all of this while enlisting the help of all the world's governments without anyone noticing.

On the other hand, Windows Vista
 
ISO15693
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All that elucidation and he neglects to mention all my rfid work to allow him to implant everyone with tracers :(
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sadly, some people will think he was serious.  We call those people "morons".
 
Orallo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In my experience real doctors, the kind that are knee deep in the trenches, tend to be smart, funny, thoughtful and all around amazing people.

Kudos to this guy.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If Bill Gates could organize a conspiracy we'd all have Zunes.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Sadly, some people will think he was serious.  We call those people "morons".


I resent that. I certainly do not believe that he is serious.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was having a sensible chuckle until I got to this:

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


And then I lost it. Nice work, doctor.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Cagey B: PreMortem: Even before the covid, my co-worker told me Bill Gates was trying to kill people with vaccines, as part of his evil plan to lower the global population. After I explained to him people in third world countries have kids like rabbits because some will die because of lack of vaccines, and that would help those people control how many kids they could have, he remained farked in the head.

Your co-worker is an idiot, but higher birth rates in the developing world have a lot more to do with lack of access to contraception and gender inequality than availability of vaccines.


Not arguing that, just the Bill Gates vaccine conspiracy.
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Sadly, some people will think he was serious.  We call those people "morons".


The Greedy Old Pedos call them "Likely Republican Voters"
 
I'm an Egyptian! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dimensio: OgreMagi: Sadly, some people will think he was serious.  We call those people "morons".

I resent that. I certainly do not believe that he is serious.


I think word he was looking for was "conservatives."
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"I gave him a Tdap booster. He became autistic in front of my eyes". WOW! I thought it took a couple of days to become fully autistic. The more you know...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tailspin Tommy: "I gave him a Tdap booster. He became autistic in front of my eyes". WOW! I thought it took a couple of days to become fully autistic. The more you know...


It was a strong booster

Damn, that was funny.

I would forward that to my brother, but he's one of those that would believe it was true... Christmas and Thanksgiving will be fun this year
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He did ok, except the part about the Wuhan facility being a conspiracy. Studying community spread using an engineered virus is a very high probability, since that's a thing that is done and the ones in nature don't usually have all of these lovely abilities in such a convenient package.

Yeah it could happen. But chances are it was part of a study.  They even kicked the guys out who might have been able to corroborate when it got going. Does fark remember that? Hmm. Guess it doesn't matter.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

aungen: He did ok, except the part about the Wuhan facility being a conspiracy. Studying community spread using an engineered virus is a very high probability, since that's a thing that is done and the ones in nature don't usually have all of these lovely abilities in such a convenient package.

Yeah it could happen. But chances are it was part of a study.  They even kicked the guys out who might have been able to corroborate when it got going. Does fark remember that? Hmm. Guess it doesn't matter.


"I liked when he was making fun of the stupid people who believe in ridiculous conspiracy theories, except for the part where he made fun of the one I believe in."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He should do a bit about a day in the life of a doctor trying to cure Karens, IMHO.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pkjun: aungen: He did ok, except the part about the Wuhan facility being a conspiracy. Studying community spread using an engineered virus is a very high probability, since that's a thing that is done and the ones in nature don't usually have all of these lovely abilities in such a convenient package.

Yeah it could happen. But chances are it was part of a study.  They even kicked the guys out who might have been able to corroborate when it got going. Does fark remember that? Hmm. Guess it doesn't matter.

"I liked when he was making fun of the stupid people who believe in ridiculous conspiracy theories, except for the part where he made fun of the one I believe in."


He's a doc. He doesn't know the science. Stay in your lane silly doctor.
 
