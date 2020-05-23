 Skip to content
(MassLive)   Boy, how lucky am I now that I didn't sell my Drive-In theater to make way for a Home Depot   (masslive.com) divider line
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In quick succession, my hometown drive in and bowling alley were torn down to make way for a Home Depot and a Walmart. I can't remember which was which.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are a handful of drive-in theaters left in Washington State, and I would love to try and go to one, but they are a pain in the ass to get to.

I wish movie theaters would convert their parking lots to have a drive in.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Give the virus another 6-12 months. They'll be bulldozing the bankrupt Home Depots to build new drive-ins.

This virus ain't going anywhere fast. Even if they develop a vaccine, half of Whacko Crazypants America will refuse it, because they don't want Bill Gates to see them naked in the shower.

Herd immunity doesn't work if half the herd can't even count to potato.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I actually did the newspaper cat "I should open a drive-in movie theater" today
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I posted a fark discussion some time ago, pondering this situation, mentioning both drive-in theaters and car-hop restaurants. I wonder if we'll see any of the fast-food giants begin experimenting with the concept.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll be there in my tractor trailer

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I posted a fark discussion some time ago, pondering this situation, mentioning both drive-in theaters and car-hop restaurants. I wonder if we'll see any of the fast-food giants begin experimenting with the concept.


Sonic already does
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't remember who, but a Farker predicted Drive-ins would make a comeback when this all started.

Drive-In Theaters Are Making A Comeback During The Coronavirus Pandemic | TODAY
Youtube M9lbZZluJ7E
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Bengies drive-in near Baltimore is going to open this summer. I'm supposed to be back in town mid-July for a wedding. It would be nice to go to a movie there.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: I posted a fark discussion some time ago, pondering this situation, mentioning both drive-in theaters and car-hop restaurants. I wonder if we'll see any of the fast-food giants begin experimenting with the concept.


SuperDawg in Chicago has been packed the last couple times we've been there. We took it off our list of places to support, since they're probably doing much better than normal for the last two months.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Give the virus another 6-12 months. They'll be bulldozing the bankrupt Home Depots to build new drive-ins.


More likely be bulldozing down traditional theaters to build new drive-ins.

Home Depot's have remained open through all this.
 
Warmachine999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenosha Wisconsin used to have a drive in.  It was torn down 6 years ago to build a Walmart.  Then the plans for the walmart fell through, and now its just an empty lot.  Really sad.
 
Warmachine999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trainspotr: bloobeary: I posted a fark discussion some time ago, pondering this situation, mentioning both drive-in theaters and car-hop restaurants. I wonder if we'll see any of the fast-food giants begin experimenting with the concept.

SuperDawg in Chicago has been packed the last couple times we've been there. We took it off our list of places to support, since they're probably doing much better than normal for the last two months.


Ditto Superdawg in Wheeling.  I still go there though.  Especially on car show nights.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I wonder if Bengies drive-in near Baltimore is going to open this summer. I'm supposed to be back in town mid-July for a wedding. It would be nice to go to a movie there.


I saw a double feature at the Catonsville drive in (City Slickers and T2) right before it got turned into a Home Depot. Still my only drive-in experience but I intend to go to Bengies as soon as I can.
 
IANALINFLORIDA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noctusxx: There are a handful of drive-in theaters left in Washington State, and I would love to try and go to one, but they are a pain in the ass to get to.

I wish movie theaters would convert their parking lots to have a drive in.


Sadly the Bremerton drive in is closed :(

IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE GOVERNOR'S MARCH 23 ORDER, COVERING THE OPERATION OF NON-ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES, WE ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSING THE DRIVE-IN.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rocky horror is a top 3 dumest movies ever made
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We hit the drive-thru at Culver's yesterday, and my wife and I had a conversation lamenting the demise of A&W Drive ups. I guess Sonic could fill the void, but the ones in my area closed years ago.

Culvers and other chains could probably do pretty good business by revamping their parking lots to accommodate the style.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I wonder if Bengies drive-in near Baltimore is going to open this summer. I'm supposed to be back in town mid-July for a wedding. It would be nice to go to a movie there.


I keep checking their page and it is still closed, I wanted to go this summer.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember growing up in the 80s going to drive in theaters and my parents were totally cool with me running off to collect discarded beer bottle caps for some stupid reason. I think they were farking....
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: Nobody in Peculiar: I wonder if Bengies drive-in near Baltimore is going to open this summer. I'm supposed to be back in town mid-July for a wedding. It would be nice to go to a movie there.

I saw a double feature at the Catonsville drive in (City Slickers and T2) right before it got turned into a Home Depot. Still my only drive-in experience but I intend to go to Bengies as soon as I can.


Bengies is closed till the governor lifts the restriction, I wouldn't be surprised if it's included in the when the next phase is lifted
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The afternoon matinees are 1/2 price!
 
Wobambo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I actually did the newspaper cat "I should open a drive-in movie theater" today


I've been doing the same. I was working on a snack heavy soda parlor restaurant concept that was going to include a jukebox and arcade machines. Now that sounds like disease central, but I still want the entertainment aspect of the business.
 
Nobody in Peculiar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

der Sittenstrolch: Nobody in Peculiar: I wonder if Bengies drive-in near Baltimore is going to open this summer. I'm supposed to be back in town mid-July for a wedding. It would be nice to go to a movie there.

I saw a double feature at the Catonsville drive in (City Slickers and T2) right before it got turned into a Home Depot. Still my only drive-in experience but I intend to go to Bengies as soon as I can.


Oh, yeah. The one on US 40, just west of the city. I'd forgotten there was a drive-in there. There was one in Churchville (Harford County) but I think it also closed down.

I can't count the number of movies I've seen at Bengies. Growing up, it was a pretty big deal in my family to pack all the kids (me, siblings, cousins, neighbors, strays, etc.) into my dad's '62 Chevy wagon, and pay something like 5 dollars for the carload to watch a double, sometimes triple, feature.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
RIP the Neponset Drive-in in Boston which closed decades ago. I loved going to that drive in. They had the wired sound speakers for the longest time. I remember one time between movies, I was running to the snack bar when I ran into a wire for someone's speaker. Two people who were making out in the car the speaker was attached to looked up at me like the idiot I was.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have four operating drive-ins within an hour's drive from me (Central and Northern New York). Don't go as often as I'd like, but this summer it looks like that'll be the only place to watch a film on a big screen.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bowen: In quick succession, my hometown drive in and bowling alley were torn down to make way for a Home Depot and a Walmart. I can't remember which was which.


Not mine. This town is so broke even Kmart and Sears left. WM took over a defunct Gottchalks and the closest HD or Lowes is 90 miles away.
 
