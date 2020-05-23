 Skip to content
(NYPost)   New Brooklyn coronavirus hospital closes... without EVER opening. $21 million well spent   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Fail, Manhattan, New York City, Brooklyn, Queens, Borough, Brooklyn field hospital, Billie Jean King, de Blasio administration  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here comes the complaining that more people didn't get sick and die.
You know why more people didn't get sick and die, subby?
Because they listened and stayed the fark home.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you're NOT overprepared for a pandemic, you're doing it wrong
 
aimtastic [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Remember two, three months ago when epidemiologists were saying that a sufficient pandemic response will look like an overreaction if it's done right?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully it will be mothballed and not disassembled. It may still be needed in rounds 2 and 3.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
much better to have had people dying in the streets and saved the money if things ended up getting bad like they were preparing against?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Better to have a hospital and not need it than to need a hospital and not have it.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dimwits:  wE dIdNt' eVeN usE thE hOsPItaL
Literates: Yes, that is evidence that shutting things down worked you dingdong.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Hopefully it will be mothballed and not disassembled. It may still be needed in rounds 2 and 3.


This.

Wait until there is a vaccine ready to go before dismantling.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby i suppose health insurance is a total waste of money to you, you were healthy all year! and don't get me started on life cover...
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It'll be ready when Corona resurfaces in the fall then.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move it to Alabama. As of Thursday night they were pretty much out of ICU beds and their total number of cases has grown 43% over the last 2 weeks.  They could probably use it
 
Burchill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. Subby is an idiot.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many Blue Angels flyovers is that?
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Burchill: Better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. Subby is an idiot.


Just call it a gun and you'll get him to agree.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can you believe this waste? My house was on fire so I called the fire department, and then they *said* they were helping but really I think they were just making all of my stuff wet, plus most of my house didn't even burn down like those scaremongering bozos were on about, *and* the tanker truck is half full of water they didn't even bother using. And I guess that it's still sort of smoldering or something but they're saying they want to keep spraying water on it, and I'm like, no way, this has gone on long enough, it's time to reopen my house and get back to normal."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Inaditch: How many Blue Angels flyovers is that?


1?  Maybe?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I wonder who submitted this?
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I threw out my spare tire because what a waste of gas and space hauling that thing around amirite?
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it three months. It will be used.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the other hand, I have life insurance and I haven't even died once yet. I'm an idiot and a wastrel.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't matter Subby. What's important is that Contractors and Politicians made money.
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheDirtyNacho: On the other hand, I have life insurance and I haven't even died once yet. I'm an idiot and a wastrel.


If we were all cat-people, what kind of life insurance would we have?  🤔
 
TheSwizz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Gee, I wonder who submitted this?


Anyone with a financial stake in this website.  Nothing drives traffic like rage clicks and comments brought on by bait-laden headlines.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: GardenWeasel: Hopefully it will be mothballed and not disassembled. It may still be needed in rounds 2 and 3.

This.

Wait until there is a vaccine ready to go before dismantling.


Of course, that assumes the Texas-based contracting firm didn't do a terribly shoddy job.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: If you're NOT overprepared for a pandemic, you're doing it wrong


So why aren't they leaving it up to overprepare for the predicted Fall surge in coronavirus infections?
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pkjun: "Can you believe this waste? My house was on fire so I called the fire department, and then they *said* they were helping but really I think they were just making all of my stuff wet, plus most of my house didn't even burn down like those scaremongering bozos were on about, *and* the tanker truck is half full of water they didn't even bother using. And I guess that it's still sort of smoldering or something but they're saying they want to keep spraying water on it, and I'm like, no way, this has gone on long enough, it's time to reopen my house and get back to normal."


You tried.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every time I read news like this, part of me thinks "damn, how do I get part of that grift."

Then I remember.  You have to be a dick.

That goes against my "don't be a dick" rule.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Here in Germany we built testing stations from the ground up that were only used for a few days an never needed again. They now sit empty and closed.

Money well spent.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The kind of city government that was eagerly telling people it was a great idea to go out and enjoy a night on the city in mid-March is the kind of city government that will want to have extra hospitals on hand for their surge needs.
 
TAOCHOW [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$21 million for a hospital that was good to be have but never needed.
Vs
How many millions does a cruise missle cost.

I am sure some people got money in there pockets but that happens on all jobs. I think building it was a good decision and I hope it is never needed.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: The kind of city government that was eagerly telling people it was a great idea to go out and enjoy a night on the city in mid-March


Was that back when we thought this was "just the flu"?

Jesus you guys sound desperate to deflect when you guys drag tired old tropes like this.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Hopefully it will be mothballed and not disassembled. It may still be needed in rounds 2 and 3.


There's also a weird statistical thing where events with a random probability of occurring tend to cluster (because if they were perfectly evenly distributed, they wouldn't be random). So, there's no reason to think the next pandemic isn't on deck already, just waiting for a dramatic moment to announce itself.
 
plutoniumfeather [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where is New Brooklyn?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Of course the flip side of this would have been that the number of cases exceeded the number of capacity and the death toll starts to skyrocket.

I think having more hospital beds than needed is the better alternative.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was probably just some sort of costly grift.

Like those military hospital ships that Trump sent to both coasts.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Article says the cost is being reimbursed by FEMA, which means EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN helped pay for it. Can't wait for people to start demanding their six and a half cents back.

Guessing it cost more than 6¢ to send me a letter informing me that Donald Trump paid my family $3400, not those Democrat do-nothings in Congress.
 
shaggai
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Then shutting everything down did work. I would rather you not have had to use this, than to need to have used it. Besides I think it's a better waste of money than having military flyovers across the country.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But that money could have been used for a rich person tax break! Well raise taxes on them filthy poors now to make up for it.
 
eejack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As part of the crew that built 2 of these temporary hospitals I can tell you that we all were hoping they would not get used.

The costs were high, in part, due to the accelerated nature of the construction. No time to shop for deals or for alternatives. Lots of issues that were solved by throwing money at the problem. Lots of design and build, figure it out in less than a shift, work around the clock because we need it done now; gets expensive quick.

Forget about the logistics of getting hospital equipment when everywhere across the country is doing exactly the same thing at the same time. Shortages of basics, like beds and nurse call systems. Like the shortages of everything else healthcare related...
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby seems like a regular New York Post reader. Maybe some Daily Mail as well, for worldly international news.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thismomentinblackhistory: pkjun: "Can you believe this waste? My house was on fire so I called the fire department, and then they *said* they were helping but really I think they were just making all of my stuff wet, plus most of my house didn't even burn down like those scaremongering bozos were on about, *and* the tanker truck is half full of water they didn't even bother using. And I guess that it's still sort of smoldering or something but they're saying they want to keep spraying water on it, and I'm like, no way, this has gone on long enough, it's time to reopen my house and get back to normal."

You tried.


Why use one punchline when eight will do? Painful overworking is the soul of wit, I always say.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Article says the cost is being reimbursed by FEMA, which means EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN helped pay for it. Can't wait for people to start demanding their six and a half cents back.

Guessing it cost more than 6¢ to send me a letter informing me that Donald Trump paid my family $3400, not those Democrat do-nothings in Congress.


I got a kick out of that letter.It was the biggest pile of self-congratulatory nonsense.

The kicker was I got it two weeks after it dropped into my account directly. I thought it was kind of poetic since everything else regarding this pandemic has had a two week delay when it comes to reacting to everything.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

eejack: As part of the crew that built 2 of these temporary hospitals I can tell you that we all were hoping they would not get used.

The costs were high, in part, due to the accelerated nature of the construction. No time to shop for deals or for alternatives. Lots of issues that were solved by throwing money at the problem. Lots of design and build, figure it out in less than a shift, work around the clock because we need it done now; gets expensive quick.

Forget about the logistics of getting hospital equipment when everywhere across the country is doing exactly the same thing at the same time. Shortages of basics, like beds and nurse call systems. Like the shortages of everything else healthcare related...


Those telemetry monitoring systems are costly, and I can't imagine there being a huge surplus floating around.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can it be turned into a cooler so all those bodies don't need to sit in U-Hauls outside of mortuaries?

Don't Rage-Click this link, because NBC NY might make some money.
 
semiotix
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Remember two, three months ago


No, I don't! And you can't make me!

U-S-A! U-S-A! WOOOOOOOOOOO
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's still fine to replace a perfectly good phone every year though, right?
 
rcain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Here comes the complaining that more people didn't get sick and die.
You know why more people didn't get sick and die, subby?
Because they listened and stayed the fark home.


Except for all the confederate flag waving and AR-15 toting PATRIOTS that valiantly fought for our freedoms against the tyranny of the liberal hoax virus and the evil mask requirements that were right up there with Hitler making Jews wear the Star of David
 
someonelse [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I BOUGHT A FIRE EXTINGUISHER AND HAVE NEVER USED IT SO POINT AND LAUGH AT ME AND FURTHERMORE
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Trainspotr: Article says the cost is being reimbursed by FEMA, which means EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN helped pay for it. Can't wait for people to start demanding their six and a half cents back.

Guessing it cost more than 6¢ to send me a letter informing me that Donald Trump paid my family $3400, not those Democrat do-nothings in Congress.

I got a kick out of that letter.It was the biggest pile of self-congratulatory nonsense.

The kicker was I got it two weeks after it dropped into my account directly. I thought it was kind of poetic since everything else regarding this pandemic has had a two week delay when it comes to reacting to everything.


My favorite part was when we got an email saying the IRS couldn't find our bank info for the Direct Deposit, probably less than two weeks after they used our bank info to take the tax money we owed them.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Here in Germany we built testing stations from the ground up that were only used for a few days an never needed again. They now sit empty and closed.

Money well spent.


And in the UK we have huge pop-up hospitals in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Harrogate and Glasgow which have barely been used - the London one had 20 patients and the others none - but by golly we would have been glad of them if we had needed them.

There is an old saying in aviation that it's better to be down here wishing you were up there than to be up there wishing you were down here. The same general principal applies.

Shame to see the usual lot drooling about the prospects of more deaths in further waves, though.
 
