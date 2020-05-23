 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Pontiac Fiero Museum destroyed by floodwaters. Damages estimated to be in the tens of dollars   (freep.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've heard that the last year was the best year for the Fiero.  It had the v-6 and didn't catch fire so much, disc brakes at all four corners, and a new suspension design.  I'd like to drive one some time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ski9600: It had the v-6 and didn't catch fire so much


The V-6 was the only thing that made the car worth driving.  The 4 banger was a very sad little motor.
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Repeat.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: ski9600: It had the v-6 and didn't catch fire so much

The V-6 was the only thing that made the car worth driving.  The 4 banger was a very sad little motor.


The Iron Duke is stupid reliable. To this day the Iron Duke delivers your mail.

The problem in the Fiero was that the oil level was critical because they had to reduce the size of the oil pan and the average American never checks their oil. Also, in the first model year they got the metallurgy wrong on some of the rods. So the owners ran it dry, it threw a rod, and they were completely surprised that it burst into flames.

I'm just glad they made it, compromises and all. If they hadn't raided the parts bin it never would have existed. And truthfully, I've always wanted one.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that a step up or down from the Miata?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
there are some cars that just make me vicariously sad and embarrassed for people. you know the person driving it is happy and proud that they bought a car but you also know that everyone else is laughing behind their back because it is a cheap POS. the Fierro was one of those, like a Hyundai. it is like the unpopular kid inviting the class to their birthday party and no one shows up. it is just sad.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Marcus Aurelius: ski9600: It had the v-6 and didn't catch fire so much

The V-6 was the only thing that made the car worth driving.  The 4 banger was a very sad little motor.

The Iron Duke is stupid reliable. To this day the Iron Duke delivers your mail.

The problem in the Fiero was that the oil level was critical because they had to reduce the size of the oil pan and the average American never checks their oil. Also, in the first model year they got the metallurgy wrong on some of the rods. So the owners ran it dry, it threw a rod, and they were completely surprised that it burst into flames.

I'm just glad they made it, compromises and all. If they hadn't raided the parts bin it never would have existed. And truthfully, I've always wanted one.


I'm too large to fit into one properly.  It's very amusing to some people.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Glitchwerks: Repeat.


Gosh, do you think there's a way we can let them know about that? Too bad there's no button to click, no way to let the admins know.

#sad
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Man, that car is wrecked.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If it was going to be destroyed, a flood was probably for the best. I'm guessing they could not have possibly been able to get fire insurance.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ski9600 img.fark.net    
Smartest (0)   Funniest (0)
''3 hours ago
I've heard that the last year was the best year for the Fiero.  It had the v-6 and didn't catch fire so much, disc brakes at all four corners, and a new suspension design.  I'd like to drive one some time.

I had this vehicle for a few years, an '86, it was great. Sunroof, even an early car phone. But when I saw an 18-wheeler behind me in the rear-view mirror, I hoped to God it saw me:
 
Civilized Barbarian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Is that a step up or down from the Miata?


Depends which gen Miata. Still a step down from the MR2 though.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Bummer to see any museum damaged.

Dam failures in the US.  Inexcusable really.  I read a little about this one.   Glad I don't live in the path.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Civilized Barbarian: PreMortem: Is that a step up or down from the Miata?

Depends which gen Miata. Still a step down from the MR2 though.


Ahh, the MR2. The patron saint of lift-off oversteer.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PreMortem: Is that a step up or down from the Miata?


Not a good comparison since the Fiero is mid-engine and Miata is front. The MR2 is the comparison and the Toyota is far better by every possible metric.

But if you want cheap fun, you could do worse.
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Adolf Oliver Nipples: Marcus Aurelius: ski9600: It had the v-6 and didn't catch fire so much

The V-6 was the only thing that made the car worth driving.  The 4 banger was a very sad little motor.

The Iron Duke is stupid reliable. To this day the Iron Duke delivers your mail.

The problem in the Fiero was that the oil level was critical because they had to reduce the size of the oil pan and the average American never checks their oil. Also, in the first model year they got the metallurgy wrong on some of the rods. So the owners ran it dry, it threw a rod, and they were completely surprised that it burst into flames.

I'm just glad they made it, compromises and all. If they hadn't raided the parts bin it never would have existed. And truthfully, I've always wanted one.


Had an Iron Duke powered '88 Grand Am that got me through college; made the trip from Northern NJ to Western Indiana 4 times a year.  It had one of the first digital odometers but the first digit was either unlit or a 1, so when I sold it, it had 199,999 miles on it.  It had been that way for a few years, I figure it had ~230k when I sold it.

I never had an issue with the motor.  Not a lot of HP, it didn't spin very fast, but it had a decent torque curve for what it was which was fun with the 5 speed manual it had.

Alternators on the other hand, went through like 4 or 5 of them.

/csb
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I figured all fieros had be converted into Lambo body kit abortions by now.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: [Fark user image 425x239]


Cue Miami Vice opening credits theme song.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Friend and I are in aviation class.
We immediately get hired at Bombardier in Montreal.
Buddy suggests that we drive there together in his Fiero.
This is a 10 hour trip approx 800 miles.

Worst decision ever!
 
Dryad
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ski9600: I've heard that the last year was the best year for the Fiero.  It had the v-6 and didn't catch fire so much, disc brakes at all four corners, and a new suspension design.  I'd like to drive one some time.


The original design was brilliant. Then GM ruined it by deciding to not create new motor and suspension components, using only what they already had on the shelf. From the Chevette and Citation lines. It literally had the front end of both. One at the front, the other turned around backwards at the rear.
-
Once they realized it was a bad idea, they finally paid to have the car built properly, but too late to save its reputation. Those last few built to the original engineers designs were actually truly exceptional cars.
 
labman [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A friend had one and I drove it a few times.  Nothing spectacular, but it got her to/from work.

I always thought the outside was pretty, but that dashboard was ugly.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ski9600: I've heard that the last year was the best year for the Fiero.  It had the v-6 and didn't catch fire so much, disc brakes at all four corners, and a new suspension design.  I'd like to drive one some time.


Le Baron convertible FTW.
If I were to own some unreliable POS with a veneer of sportiness / luxury, it would be the Le Baron convertible...  even though you can't drive if it might rain because the top won't deploy.

I'd take either vehicle over the Ford Probe.  Probes - the trans's would promptly die at 70k miles.
 
Keys dude
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Glitchwerks img.fark.net    
Smartest (0)   Funniest (0)
''3 hours ago

Repeat.

Who cares? We aren't all here waiting for a new story every two minutes. Some of us didn't see it. Get the stick out of your ass.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ski9600: .....I'd like to drive one some time.


A 2020 Toyota Corolla has more horsepower and the same 0-60 time of 8.2 seconds.

This also has the same 0-60 time:
Fark user imageView Full Size


HP and 0-60 don't mean much anymore, just having some fun.  Let's discuss cars in the Politics forum some time?
 
