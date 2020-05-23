 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Common Dreams)   Anti-nuke group says Michigan flood shows the US is unprepared for 'nightmarish' threat of a nuclear disaster combined with the coronavirus pandemic. To say nothing about the giant meteor that is heading straight for the middle of the country   (commondreams.org) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Nuclear power, nuclear power plants, nuclear reactor, Nuclear safety, Three Mile Island accident, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Common Dreams, Advocacy group  
•       •       •

276 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2020 at 1:19 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And I hear the weather will be terrible.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't forget about the murder hornets and the volcanoes.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We can barely handle the nightmarish threat that is Donnie and today's GOP.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
During a Chinese nuclear missile attack? We'll get by.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WE'RE ALL GOING TO DIE!

/Guaranteed or your money back
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevermind that shiat, EMP's from space will fark us!
 
soporific [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't forget another Simpsons Christmas Album.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Don't forget about the murder hornets and the volcanoes.


Some people are saying that Mt Saint Helens will erupt sharks this time.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A meteor splashing down in the gulf of mexico and sending 50ft waves up to at least Virginia, might be an improvement.
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Common Dreams

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had no idea that Dow Chemical was in the nuclear reactor business.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This sounds familiar

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Giant Meteor 2020!!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

2020 got us steppin'
Like our ass is on fire

And our heads are a catchin'
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.