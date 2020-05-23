 Skip to content
(Metro) The pandemic may have finally allowed women to realize they're doing way too much
33
•       •       •

33 Comments
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most of the things we think are important are actually bullshiat.

"Must mulch the flower beds every spring! What if a weed grows out by the mailbox? Oh dear, there's a smudge on one window, we need to clean them all now."
 
Weird Hal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Way too much kvetching, amirite, guys?

Guys?

Guys?

Hello?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not just women. The entire office space ecosystem has taken a breath due to work from home.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bowen: Most of the things we think are important are actually bullshiat.

"Must mulch the flower beds every spring! What if a weed grows out by the mailbox? Oh dear, there's a smudge on one window, we need to clean them all now."


Counterpoint to that is we realized some of the cleaning that our generations slacked off on was important after all.

I've always laughed at how anal retentive some of my elderly aunts were about having spotless houses. But looking back, they were born and raised just after the 1918 flu and lived through the polio scares, so it makes more sense.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GardenWeasel:

We do have the cleanest doorknobs and faucet handles in town.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh holy crap I wish my wife would stop and relax. She's living with generalized anxiety disorder, depression and a bit of OCD, and grew up with constantly working and impatient family. Medication and therapy haven't helped (not much, anyway).

She works her job, currently at home, for the 40 hours she's paid for, plus nights, weekends, holidays, really anytime she can. 60-80 hours/week. She insists on cleaning, non-stop, when she's not working. Sitting down for five minutes is torture, for her. Most of our communication involves her complaining relentlessly about never getting all of her work done.

I do all the cooking and most of the shopping, all the yard work, vacuuming, the "heavy lifting." I sneak around to do the dishes (she freaks out if she notices me doing dishes. She claims I "do them wrong." This isn't based on facts.) I try to take on more, but I "don't do anything right," which is silly.

Her health is shot. She sees 3-5 doctors per month for a variety of stress-related illnesses. I beg and plead with her to just sit down and relax. She glares at me like I'm the biggest asshole ever for suggesting such a thing. I constantly offer to hire a housekeeper (they don't do things the way she wants it done).

Our house is basically spotless (it is easily the cleanest of all of our friends and families, including the ones who have housekeepers). Her boss at work demands that my wife cap her work at 40 hours--doesn't matter.

So, "Rushing Woman Syndrome." I guess that's another one to add to the list.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Bowen: Most of the things we think are important are actually bullshiat.

"Must mulch the flower beds every spring! What if a weed grows out by the mailbox? Oh dear, there's a smudge on one window, we need to clean them all now."

Counterpoint to that is we realized some of the cleaning that our generations slacked off on was important after all.

I've always laughed at how anal retentive some of my elderly aunts were about having spotless houses. But looking back, they were born and raised just after the 1918 flu and lived through the polio scares, so it makes more sense.


Also, we can now say goodbye to the five seconds rule.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Bowen: Most of the things we think are important are actually bullshiat.

"Must mulch the flower beds every spring! What if a weed grows out by the mailbox? Oh dear, there's a smudge on one window, we need to clean them all now."

Counterpoint to that is we realized some of the cleaning that our generations slacked off on was important after all.

I've always laughed at how anal retentive some of my elderly aunts were about having spotless houses. But looking back, they were born and raised just after the 1918 flu and lived through the polio scares, so it makes more sense.


Yep. We've chuckled at my mom (87) occasionally over the years but darn if you couldn't have eaten off any surface in her house. Seeing the housekeeping fade away and the grime creep in was a sure sign mom was fading.
 
educated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am not happy with lumping so many different outward symptoms into the latest, soon-to-be-weaponized psychological catch phrase.

There are a lot of different things at work here.

'Women have been, I guess, just gently alert all the time,' she tells us. 'We see so much more in our vision so much more that needs doing so I think biologically, we are a little bit predisposed to keep doing. It's the compromise on our rest that's enormously impacted on the way our nervous system is able to function.

And traditional gender roles are not biology.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not so sure. As I'm sitting here right now, my wife is on the couch reading a book and I DO NOT HAVE A DAMN SAMMICH NEXT TO ME.

/maybe I should go make her one
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You all have wives?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sozelle: You all have wives?


For 27 years, next month
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

sozelle: You all have wives?


no, but I have a maid. much cheaper.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bowen: Most of the things we think are important are actually bullshiat.

"Must mulch the flower beds every spring! What if a weed grows out by the mailbox? Oh dear, there's a smudge on one window, we need to clean them all now."


I've used Covid as a reason to bail on about half of my daily duties. I think the article has it backwards.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sozelle: You all have wives?


I know. I tricked her. Just ask her.
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If they just stayed in the kitchen they would not have this problem.   It is a much more limited set of responsibilities.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For my wife, doing everything in the least efficient way possible doesn't help.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My wife's cleaning the bong right now, so I'm getting a kick
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lifeless: My wife's cleaning the bong right now, so I'm getting a kick


I do hope that is not a euphemism
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Lifeless: My wife's cleaning the bong right now, so I'm getting a kick

I do hope that is not a euphemism


I hope it is.
 
wild9
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Me and my SO just have different vision or something. She looks at something I regard as clean and thinks it looks terrible and needs taken care of.....while on the other hand, it bugs the hell out of me that the deck isn't quite square but she swears it is fine.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: For my wife, doing everything in the least efficient way possible doesn't help.


I find it helps to explain to my wife how she's doing it inefficiently. She really loved my last ppt stack!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh holy crap I wish my wife would stop and relax. She's living with generalized anxiety disorder, depression and a bit of OCD, and grew up with constantly working and impatient family. Medication and therapy haven't helped (not much, anyway).

She works her job, currently at home, for the 40 hours she's paid for, plus nights, weekends, holidays, really anytime she can. 60-80 hours/week. She insists on cleaning, non-stop, when she's not working. Sitting down for five minutes is torture, for her. Most of our communication involves her complaining relentlessly about never getting all of her work done.

I do all the cooking and most of the shopping, all the yard work, vacuuming, the "heavy lifting." I sneak around to do the dishes (she freaks out if she notices me doing dishes. She claims I "do them wrong." This isn't based on facts.) I try to take on more, but I "don't do anything right," which is silly.

Her health is shot. She sees 3-5 doctors per month for a variety of stress-related illnesses. I beg and plead with her to just sit down and relax. She glares at me like I'm the biggest asshole ever for suggesting such a thing. I constantly offer to hire a housekeeper (they don't do things the way she wants it done).

Our house is basically spotless (it is easily the cleanest of all of our friends and families, including the ones who have housekeepers). Her boss at work demands that my wife cap her work at 40 hours--doesn't matter.

So, "Rushing Woman Syndrome." I guess that's another one to add to the list.


You got a life insurance policy on her?

Up the payout.
 
Charlie Freak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I haven't really seen a lot of attention paid to the lack of kids activities (like sports, dance, skating, school events, farking birthday parties, etc) and how that is giving us a lot of our time and sanity back. It seems like 90% of the rush was due to that because every single day we were running from 5:00 to 8 or 9. Since COVID - very little takeout, and what we do take out is a deliberate choice to support local business that serve good food, versus "fark it, just go to McDonald's" in the 5 minutes between activities. I have time to make lunches and bring them to work.

Saturdays - we used to run from 8AM to 8PM, laundry and other household chores were a pain in the ass that had to be squeezed in. Now we sit around and leisurely do them, get the kids involved, etc. I've gotten way more projects done in the last two months than in the past two years. And I don't think kids are suffering for the lack of activities, other than boredom.

But as soon as everybody else starts up, it'll be chaos again.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tesla - Mother's Little Helper - (Five Man Acoustical Jam)
Youtube oV5py6_FC0c
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

educated: I am not happy with lumping so many different outward symptoms into the latest, soon-to-be-weaponized psychological catch phrase.

There are a lot of different things at work here.

'Women have been, I guess, just gently alert all the time,' she tells us. 'We see so much more in our vision so much more that needs doing so I think biologically, we are a little bit predisposed to keep doing. It's the compromise on our rest that's enormously impacted on the way our nervous system is able to function.

And traditional gender roles are not biology.

<-------- There are a lot of different things at work here (and yes Virginia, biology is one of them.)
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bowen: Most of the things we think are important are actually bullshiat.


Perfect haircuts (no one really notices), meetings (no one's listening), your Porsche (no one cares).

We're only 30 years out from the last people who wrapped their furniture in plastic covers.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Bowen: Most of the things we think are important are actually bullshiat.

Perfect haircuts (no one really notices), meetings (no one's listening), your Porsche (no one cares).

We're only 30 years out from the last people who wrapped their furniture in plastic covers.



You know how I know you don't know any Italian families?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bowen: Most of the things we think are important are actually bullshiat.

"Must mulch the flower beds every spring! What if a weed grows out by the mailbox? Oh dear, there's a smudge on one window, we need to clean them all now."


My neighbor pressure-washed his driveway and sidewalk. Now mine looks like crap by comparison. I was perfectly fine with my driveway until that asshole had to go and clean his.
 
Sim Tree [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Oh holy crap I wish my wife would stop and relax. She's living with generalized anxiety disorder, depression and a bit of OCD, and grew up with constantly working and impatient family. Medication and therapy haven't helped (not much, anyway).

She works her job, currently at home, for the 40 hours she's paid for, plus nights, weekends, holidays, really anytime she can. 60-80 hours/week. She insists on cleaning, non-stop, when she's not working. Sitting down for five minutes is torture, for her. Most of our communication involves her complaining relentlessly about never getting all of her work done.

I do all the cooking and most of the shopping, all the yard work, vacuuming, the "heavy lifting." I sneak around to do the dishes (she freaks out if she notices me doing dishes. She claims I "do them wrong." This isn't based on facts.) I try to take on more, but I "don't do anything right," which is silly.

Her health is shot. She sees 3-5 doctors per month for a variety of stress-related illnesses. I beg and plead with her to just sit down and relax. She glares at me like I'm the biggest asshole ever for suggesting such a thing. I constantly offer to hire a housekeeper (they don't do things the way she wants it done).

Our house is basically spotless (it is easily the cleanest of all of our friends and families, including the ones who have housekeepers). Her boss at work demands that my wife cap her work at 40 hours--doesn't matter.

So, "Rushing Woman Syndrome." I guess that's another one to add to the list.


Being busy is a common symptom of anxiety; because while you're doing something else, you don't have enough brainpower left over to feel the anxiety. So doing something, anything, lessens that pain. It takes your mind off of it for a little while.

In that respect, doing 'nothing', and having nothing to focus on but the pain of the anxiety, is agony.

One is essentially trying to outrun oneself, and one's own feeling of emotions.
 
wheresmypen
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you wait long enough, he'll do yours too
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many self inflicted holes does that cartoon woman need in her head?!
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 minute ago  
educated:
'Women have been, I guess, just gently alert all the time,' she tells us. 'We see so much more in our vision so much more that needs doing so I think biologically, we are a little bit predisposed to keep doing. It's the compromise on our rest that's enormously impacted on the way our nervous system is able to function.

And traditional gender roles are not biology.

Men and women do process visual information differently. If I remember right men compartmentalize and scan details while women are better at seeing a whole image. There was also an interesting thing about VR stuff not being as effective for women because the designers were all men and the tricks to make it work weren't as effective for women.
 
