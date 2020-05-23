 Skip to content
(AP News)   "Las Vegas can never be known as the place where people go and get sick," says official on plans to reopen the City of Lost Wages in two weeks. What are the odds he's going to regret saying that?   (apnews.com) divider line
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
City officials just want things to go back to normal where people get the herp from a prostitute like in more respectable times.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How will that even work?

There are literally thousands of transfer opportunities per second taking place in just one casino.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's always been "See Las Vegas and die".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: How will that even work?

There are literally thousands of transfer opportunities per second taking place in just one casino.


In a casino? Oh no, walking on the strip where you are shoulder to shoulder with people headed in every single direction at every time of day in an open space is the real problem.

Casinos can put in temperature monitoring stations for employees and guests. They can sanitize the shiat out of everything. They can put in place some social distancing policies for a while. I mean, it will be difficult and still be less than ideal conditions, but the strip - oof.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark can never be known as the place where trolls drop quality bait.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of the more sadly annoying trends lately has been the sudden prevalence of dipshiats equating a clear-eyed recognition of actual risk and potential subsequent consequences with hoping those things actually come to pass. As far as accurate empathetic assessments go, that's right up there with insisting that everyone laughing at Sarah Palin was actually afraid of her.

Let me reiterate: People who "think" this way and makes these assertions? Complete and utter dipshiats.
 
This About That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hell no. It's where people go to get broke.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He said 'can'.
He meant 'should'.

And now the unfeeling Grammar Fates will rain death and sulfur upon him.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Been to Vegas a few times. Gotten sick (no, not what you're thinking) during a nonzero subset of those visits. One time I didn't even realize that I was sick until I got to my next destination -- I was driving -- in central California, where I proceeded to spread the dread disease to my host family and thence to half of California.

What disease? I don't know. It was less severe than the flu and worse than any cold I'd ever had. I had a persistent dry cough, body aches, loss of smell and taste (temporary), and extreme fatigue. It lasted about a month. I'm not saying COVID-19 was around in 2014, but the list of symptoms associated with it sounds awfully familiar.

To be fair, I can't be 100% positive I picked it up in Vegas, but if I were a betting man, I'd put money on it. Wait. I am a betting man.
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess with covid-19, what happens in Vegas, brings a new spike to the pandemic everywhere.

Restarting the pandemic is worse than picking up an STD and going broke. At least when you went before, it didn't potentially hurt thousands more.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
since we maight never gat a vaccine...i see some folks who want to stay closed just until then...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i keep typing and watching TV...something has to give.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
hellomagazine.comView Full Size
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

the money is in the banana stand: markie_farkie: How will that even work?

There are literally thousands of transfer opportunities per second taking place in just one casino.

In a casino? Oh no, walking on the strip where you are shoulder to shoulder with people headed in every single direction at every time of day in an open space is the real problem.

Casinos can put in temperature monitoring stations for employees and guests. They can sanitize the shiat out of everything. They can put in place some social distancing policies for a while. I mean, it will be difficult and still be less than ideal conditions, but the strip - oof.


How accurate is a forehead temp scan when someone just walks in out of the desert sun?  Do you have to wait for people to cool off and stop sweating?

You could, theoretically, sanitize a slot machine between every user (though the labor would cost way more than the earnings) but tell me how you're going to sanitize craps?  Or any other table game?

There's no way a casino could operate profitably while taking effective measures to prevent the spread of virus among patrons and employees.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: What disease? I don't know. It was less severe than the flu and worse than any cold I'd ever had. I had a persistent dry cough, body aches, loss of smell and taste (temporary), and extreme fatigue. It lasted about a month. I'm not saying COVID-19 was around in 2014, but the list of symptoms associated with it sounds awfully familiar.


A lot of what you feel is due to your own immune system responding to an infection, regardless of which particular virus is triggering it. 2014 definitely wasn't COVID-19, and most of the cases of "some weird respiratory infection" going around North America in late 2019 / early January probably weren't either.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Apparently that official has never had to dodge a pile of puke on the strip sidewalk.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
[shrug]

Or, we can close everything down and mummify in our homes.

Nobody is MAKING anyone go to Vegas. Stay away if you don't want to gamble with your lives.
 
th0th [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Las Vegas and a superbug...that sounds oddly familiar
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
A desert hellscape suddenly crowded by unhealthy, sweaty overweight behemoths otherwise known as: Average Americans.
Surely that will turn out well...
 
