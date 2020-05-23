 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Toronto Sun)   Warning issued after wolf approaches woman with stroller. Why the wolf had a stroller is anyone's guess   (torontosun.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Dog, Gray Wolf, Comment, wolf activity, Wolves, Canidae, Bullying, English-language films  
•       •       •

240 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 May 2020 at 9:15 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't wear red hoodies.
 
Bennett the Mad [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This covid pandemic is making everyone crazy.
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's Prince Rupert, the wolf was probably trying to avoid some meth.

/Terracite
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And by avoid, I obviously meant score.
 
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jimmy, do you have a stroller?
 
Mouser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size


What a wolf with a stroller may look like. The warning is probably justified.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Honest mistake. The wolf had just ordered an appetizer and main course on DoorDash.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ less than a minute ago  
His hair was perfect.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.