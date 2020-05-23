 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Woman with Irish name gets rude email telling her she's been pronouncing her own name incorrectly her whole life ... by someone who's "studied Irish quite a bit". Let's see how this went over   (boredpanda.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd love to know how the rude emailer thinks Andželika Jasevičiūtė should pronounce her name.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1: Never tell anyone how their name is supposed to be pronounced
2: Never argue with an Irish woman.

You are wrong..
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your Name? | A Bit Of Fry And Laurie | BBC Comedy Greats
Youtube nq-dchJPXGA
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced Throatwobbler Mangrove.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'd love to know how the rude emailer thinks Andželika Jasevičiūtė should pronounce her name.


You pronounce it An-dže-li-ka Ja-se-vi-čiū-tė
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And your name, Sir, is pronounced "fark You."

/Good day
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: 1: Never tell anyone how their name is supposed to be pronounced
2: Never argue with an Irish woman.

You are wrong..


As a woman with a traditional Irish name, I thank you.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LewDux: I Ate Shergar: I'd love to know how the rude emailer thinks Andželika Jasevičiūtė should pronounce her name.

You pronounce it An-dže-li-ka Ja-se-vi-čiū-tė


Blindingly obvious.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: 1: Never tell anyone how their name is supposed to be pronounced
2: Never argue with an Irish woman.

You are wrong..


Those are the same sorts of people who yell "YASSS!" whenever someone on Tumblr says wypipo don't have to worry about the pronunciation of their names...
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Siobhan is pronounced Shi-vawn.

Can't explain that.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This whole series of events is a cat-fight layered  onto a cat-fight describing a cat-fight,
And is why the whole internet must expire
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They found the right person to write the article

Fark user image
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
As an Irish speaker I'd certainly pronounce her name "Alva", or maybe "Ailva". There is no "v" in the Irish language, you make it with a "bh"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not because we're racists, we just can't pronounce their names

/Descended from Irish immigrants
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Let me guess, an Irish-American who red a book on Irish-Gaelic once and orders an black and tan on St Patty's day?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: Siobhan is pronounced Shi-vawn.

Can't explain that.


Can too! See above, "bh" is a v and, the "a" should have a fada (á) , fada means "long" so the a long, which sounds like "aww", we don't have a "w" in Irish either, but that's how you would form one.

We're missing quite a few letters in our alphabet 🤔
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Brits probably stole them
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cormee: As an Irish speaker I'd certainly pronounce her name "Alva", or maybe "Ailva". There is no "v" in the Irish language, you make it with a "bh"


i retract my previous statement
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I grew up in an Irish family too and I have no clue as to why people are naming their children these old weird as fark names.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: 1: Never tell anyone how their name is supposed to be pronounced
2: Never argue with an Irish woman.

You are wrong..


My BFF is a mix of Irish, Scottish and German. Arguing with her has as much chance of success as me arguing physics with my soon-to-be 2 year old nephew.

\you'd have to be pretty special to mispronounce her name
\\misspelling her married name, however, is incredibly common despite it being four letters long
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whenever I meet someone from Ireland, they scream at me you are not frkkIN Irish!!! (With a last name like that)

Which is nice.

/seriously uptight people
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a Jewish first name and a German last name. I've been conflicted my entire life. When I was stationed in Germany in the military I did find out that I was pronouncing my last name incorrectly. I still do it wrong though.
 
Gollie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
a common surname in parts of Ireland is Gallagher or Doherty.

Everytime an English-born or American-Born person of Irish descent pronounces their own surname incorrectly, my eyelid starts twitching like mad.

Gallagher is pronounced (in Ireland)  as Gall-ah-her

Likewise Doherty is pronounced Doh-her-tai

When they emigrate abroad, their descendants invariably pronounce it as Gall-ag-ger or Dock-er-ty - That's their choice, and totally expected and accepted. There's no way in hell that anyone could be expected to correctly pronounce every single linguistic variation of all the worlds surnames.

My own Gaelic surname is mangled even worse by Americans, but it's totally understandable due to the weird pronunciation rules in Gaelic.

Even within Ireland, there's variations on pronunciation of some of the more obscure surnames.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hold on....people open random emails from internet people?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Saoirse Ronan Monologue - SNL
Youtube 9xCr6IQtYqk
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No, well we don't have "Rarnaby Budge" by Charles Dikkens with two Ks, the well-known Dutch author, and perhaps to save time I should add that we don't have "Karnaby Fudge" by Darles Chickens, or "Farmer of Sludge" by Marles Pickens, or even "Stickwick Stapers" by Farles Wickens with four M's and a silent Q!!!!! Why don't you try W. H. Smith's?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow a grade 5 busybody. I will never get some people's obsession with bothering people over nothing, especially out of the blue.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the Difference?
Youtube nqwx2XFb1fQ
 
pup.socket
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, all those people with an "Irish degree" have finally found an occupation worthy of their academic pursuits?

Nice.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: I grew up in an Irish family too and I have no clue as to why people are naming their children these old weird as fark names.


My Irish great-grandfather, when asked by my great-aunt why they didnt celebrate St. Patrick's Day, said that they weren't Irish anymore. Which explains why the family names were Michael, Mary, James, John, Maurice Jr., Thomas, Joseph and Helen. (As opposed to my French-Canadian grandmother's family names, most of which were REALLY French; makes sense when you realize her grandfather was named Jean-David Ermidas Tiburce Genereux.)
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Raspberries "Happy Again"
Youtube zR44J1a9A8g
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fronkensteen.
 
Yoleus [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rupert Psmith psympathises deeply.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
jimjays
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: 1: Never tell anyone how their name is supposed to be pronounced
2: Never argue with an Irish woman.

You are wrong..


I ran with an Irish lass for years, a romantic that likewise romanticized and strongly identified with her culture. She'd routinely punch men that either did or didn't want to sleep with her as she felt appropriate at the time. (I, Irish, took a few serious shots myself.) Immigrants with brogues were in great peril.

I felt bad for the guys. The lass and I didn't sleep together but most assumed we did or would. Many times a guy would get interested someone would pull him aside and say, "You see that big guy over there at the dart board? She usually comes in and leaves with him..." They learned too late that she was more dangerous than I was...had no way of knowing that nothing made me happier than when she had a boyfriend to take the heat off me...that ultimately I'd be the one to save them when it came to blows...
 
