(TreeHugger)   While you freak out, panic drink, and gnaw your fingernails to their nubs, it's the children who are totally chill living in a pandemic
    Parenting, Parent, Learning, Mother, parent friends, free time, rare opportunity, Free Range Kids  
posted to Main » on 23 May 2020 at 8:15 AM



Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My five-year-old has been allowed to play video games and his schoolwork has been reduced to whatever we can fit into the day around our jobs and everything else.

Needless to say, he told me he's having fun and loving being home. I, on the other hand, have carved out 3AM-3:15AM as my "me time" to scream into a pillow huddled in the laundry room.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your children are enjoying it, then clearly you've not yet reached the phase of having them mow the lawn by hand

with a pair of scissors

and a tongue depressor for digging up dandelions

/should keep them busy for a while
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was a humblebrag of an article
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, an author founds a group, made up of parents who drank his particular brand of Kool-Aid and they respond in a way that suggests he's right.

/ what were the odds?
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Username checks out
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't really call it panic drinking if I was doing it before the crisis started, I guess
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After 9 weeks, my 5 and 8 yr olds have had about enough of this. Yesterday morning they came down from their rooms with bags packed to run away to the Amazon. Even stole my wife's phone while she slept because they knew they'd need it.
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, when this thing has finally run its course, they will all be forced back into the same bullshiat... being indoctrinated instead of learning. Typical...
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Life for most children is more-or-less the same as it was a couple of hundred years ago.
 
wild9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not set up with a home office but have been working from home...in the living room...with three kids, a baby and my SO who is furloughed...I need to go back to the office as soon as it is safe for my sanity....I'm cool with just 1 day a week or something.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Its affecting people without kids too. I've only been getting around 10 hours of sleep instead of my usual 12.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think that everyone's a little stir crazy,  but I'm not sure that anyone in my house is freaking out. Though, I do see that a lot of my peers aren't handling it well, but those people were nuts to begin with.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My kids have found new ways to hide schoolwork they've skipped doing. They resist bike rides. When I wake them up, they usually roll over and go back to sleep. I've taken to physically removing them from their beds like they're invalids.

Before quarantine, they got up in the mornings, got themselves ready for school, and generally excelled at life.

/so, yeah, this has been great
//go ahead and criticize
///I'm sure it's my fault
 
tuxq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

That's every facebook group, forum, and subreddit ever. The lengths some people go-to to fit in though...it's...off-puting.

It's the super defensive ones of the groups that make me cringe the hardest. Go to any forum where someone asks a question. Instead of answering it, they find a reason not to. For example, "what do you guys think of this make and model of a product?" Response: "that modal is shiat and you wood now its shiat if you new what a serch button was." (sic)

Ahh. fark the modern day internet where any casual can easily access it. I know it sounds elitist, but the old internet was better. It took some skill to figure out where to go...not much, but in order to figure it out, you had to read, not be guided through by a friend. It did a reasonable job of keeping a huge influx of mouth breathers away.

I'm not that old, I was just given a junker 386 at an early age where friends were non-existent and time was cheap.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not gnawing on my fingernails.  My jointer does a great job!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I kinda feel guilty about how little my small family has been impacted.

My wife and I aren't especially social people, so our recreational activities haven't changed.  Just like before I can goof off on my computer, go out on the boat or kayak, and swim in the pool.

No kids so none of the school closings, etc. are relevant to us at all.  No pets so we don't have to worry about the psychological effects on them due to their owner's shifts in behaviors.

All our favorite local restaurants do takeout now so we just go pick up whatever we want and bring it back.  Picnicking on my dock or deck feels like an improvement over having to sit in a room to eat.

I'm in IT and worked from home before, so mandatory work from home isn't a change.  I'm in healthcare which hasn't really been impacted by the downswing.  Plus they are far more likely to ask me to run the company than to leave it.

Oddly home maintenance  is listed as an "essential service", so the maid, lawn crew, and pool guy come over as normal, so that's all taken care of.

I did get a bit annoyed at my hair growing out, but my wife bought some clippers on Amazon and actually did a pretty decent job so that problem has been solved.  She won't let me do hers though.

So I guess I'm realizing that I live in a different America than other people.  This could go on forever, and I'd barely notice.  I might prefer it, personally, if it was just me... no vacationing tourists is a definite plus.

Except the maid is worried about her parents in Costa Rica, and the pool guy's brother in law died of COVID-19 in NY, and the old German lady who runs our favorite place for roast duck is struggling to keep things going.

We try to pay everyone extra, and listen to their issues, but there is no way that that could ever be enough to offset everything that's going on in their lives.  So for their sake we definitely want this to end soon.

It's just... I almost don't feel like an American.  Just somebody who happens to live here, observing Americans.  I don't like that feeling.
 
wild9
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I work with a few guys like yourself and have a couple friends in similar situations. The things I have had to adjust to, they have not. It makes for conversations about the day to day life changes a bit odd as they can't relate.

I find myself actually talking with my sisters more about the home life chaos.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nice humble brag. No one cares.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
People who enjoy parenting will continue to enjoy parenting.  People who were never really into parenting, will continue to not really be into parenting.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah, but just wait until this COVID-19 business is history.

The kids who grew up with it will be all agoraphobic and mysophobic.  Freak out at all these strangers who keep wandering closer than 2m, and won't even wear marks to boot.

And using a subway in rush hour? Fegeddabuddit.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
there's a bunch of kids who grew up in warzones that are perfectly stable mentally. kids adapt to their environment get a 4 year old around the table while your eating the guy next door because of famine and after a few day he'll be choosing is favorite meat part with a smile on his face.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My five-year-old begs me to help clean the garage and do chores. It's farking heaven here.
 
jimjays
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm not sure how it would work with kids but had a fun technique for dealing with depressed patients that wouldn't get out of bed: I'd lift the mattress to roll them out of bed. They'd be up and active in an instant, well before there was actually any danger of their rolling onto the floor, cussing at me that I was crazier than they were. It was amazing how quickly their mood changed without pharmaceutical assistance, how they'd evacuate the floor and get on with their day. What's more, after doing it a couple times word spread that all I had to do was touch the bottom of the mattress, implying the threat...
 
KIA [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Of course, the children are the most likely to survive so why shouldn't they be chill?
 
