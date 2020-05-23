 Skip to content
(Washington Post) Good news: only 24 states have uncontrolled outbreaks of coronavirus now. Memorial Day stupids determined to beat that record
16
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
mlive.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: [mlive.com image 850x603]


....and that's only the "official" count.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The coronavirus may still be spreading at epidemic rates in 24 states, particularly in the South and Midwest, according to new research that highlights the risk of a second wave of infections in places that reopen too quickly or without sufficient precautions.

How can we have a second wave if the first wave isn't over yet?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: The coronavirus may still be spreading at epidemic rates in 24 states, particularly in the South and Midwest, according to new research that highlights the risk of a second wave of infections in places that reopen too quickly or without sufficient precautions.

How can we have a second wave if the first wave isn't over yet?


It makes more sense if you think of "waves" as waves of media coverage, because American collective reality is of course determined by what is on TV rather than what is happening in the objective concrete world.

See, the first wave is subsiding, and we know this because we are dedicating a bit less coverage to it as we get less and less shocked by the idea of mass death, so more of our news stories are about reopening and we're looping in a bit more human interest and a bit more politics, by which we mean breathless coverage of "gaffes".

But if things in the real world continue to get worse, eventually it will build to the point where the daily death toll again becomes shocking, which will potentially spark a second wave of coverage if the death rate grows more quickly than our ability to recalibrate the amount of suffering we think is normal. And of course, it is paramount for our political leaders that we avoid such a second wave of headlines, because this is an election year and the last thing we need to focus on is their ability to manage the government response to an important situation.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My town went from 5,500 people to about 20,000 in the immediate surrounding area from Thursday to Friday evening. The Forest Service was forced to open up campgrounds that it had closed because of fire danger. We have 1 major grocery store. And NOBODY who came up from Phoenix is wearing a mask.

We are so f*cked.

I wish we could do a lockdown like the reservation.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what?  Which states have controlled outbreaks?  Every farking state has community transmission.  The derp states have done it better by making the community transmission widespread.  Covatulations to them for their efforts.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: The coronavirus may still be spreading at epidemic rates in 24 states, particularly in the South and Midwest, according to new research that highlights the risk of a second wave of infections in places that reopen too quickly or without sufficient precautions.

How can we have a second wave if the first wave isn't over yet?


Depends. Are we looking regionally or nationally?

It hit the coasts first. The coasts are now riding their downslopes. It's now cresting in the Midwest. In about a month I expect to see the numbers come back up on the coasts while the Midwest goes down. Rinse and repeat for the next two years until we get a vaccine.

Nationally? No, we're going to experience one very loooooooooooooooong wave.

As regions, get ready for a series of alternating lockdowns and reopenings.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania back on top as far as deaths per day.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [mlive.com image 850x603]


Oh, look who it is, conveniently turning up yet again to kick off a doom-mongering thread.
 
JerryHeisenberg [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

orbister: cretinbob: [mlive.com image 850x603]

Oh, look who it is, conveniently turning up yet again to kick off a doom-mongering thread.


Looks like the resident grandpa with diabetes that's still going to church and licking salt salt shakers has shown up to complain.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

orbister: cretinbob: [mlive.com image 850x603]

Oh, look who it is, conveniently turning up yet again to kick off a doom-mongering thread.


Just ignore it and it'll all go away, eh?
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: My town went from 5,500 people to about 20,000 in the immediate surrounding area from Thursday to Friday evening. The Forest Service was forced to open up campgrounds that it had closed because of fire danger. We have 1 major grocery store. And NOBODY who came up from Phoenix is wearing a mask.

We are so f*cked.

I wish we could do a lockdown like the reservation.


You wouldn't have a town for not those 15,000 vacationers.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There was news coverage yesterday about Brazil's single day numbers skyrocketing to 20K+ new infections and how things are going to explode there.  The US 7 day average has been over 20K+ new infections for 2 over months and is holding steady.  So tell me how it's safe for the US to reopen when it's panic time in Brazil?  I saw a blurb by the author of The Coming Pandemic and she said if you take out the numbers from NYC/Chicago/Detroit which have done a good job of bringing the curve down in their areas, the rest of the country is a line straight up that follows uncontrolled growth.  Plus now we know they are manipulating numbers, I'm thinking when she said this will last for 3 years isn't far fetched.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

orbister: cretinbob: [mlive.com image 850x603]

Oh, look who it is, conveniently turning up yet again to kick off a doom-mongering thread.


That's ok. Two months from now, the GOP will say cretinbob downplayed it.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tpmchris: ecmoRandomNumbers: My town went from 5,500 people to about 20,000 in the immediate surrounding area from Thursday to Friday evening. The Forest Service was forced to open up campgrounds that it had closed because of fire danger. We have 1 major grocery store. And NOBODY who came up from Phoenix is wearing a mask.

We are so f*cked.

I wish we could do a lockdown like the reservation.

You wouldn't have a town for not those 15,000 vacationers.


Because small towns only exist for tourists?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm traveling for work this weekend. I'm in costal cities (but not at the beach). The hotels that are open are full or full-ish. The traffic going toward the beaches yesterday afternoon was heavy. Sit-down dining is open. And the majority of people are not wearing masks.
 
