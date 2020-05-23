 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Airline traffic has dropped off so much that even a TV news helicopter can get a slot in the pattern for a major airport   (wcvb.com) divider line
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Negative Ghostrider.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NPR did a story on how private pilots are having a field day right now. Apparently last week some guy in a Cessna did touch-and-gos at Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark on the same flight, all of which would be impossible under any other circumstances. When this is all over it will be interesting to see which airlines survive, because it won't be all of them.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's a different kind of flying altogether.
 
