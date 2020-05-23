 Skip to content
(BBC)   The sound of pan pipes has been echoing around a German castle 6 hours a day for 73 days. Needs more cowbell   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
13
budawold [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Kaoma LAMBADA llorando se fue HD YouTube
Youtube w58h7Afc8Hc
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
a group of pan pipe players stranded in a German castle?  What's the down side of this story?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Zamfir wanted for questioning
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Usually you hear a lone violin in castles, accompanied by a still smoldering cigar.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Zamfir wanted for questioning


Pan cut the reeds to fashion the first set of pan pipes, which were thenceforth known as syrinx
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Zamfir wanted for questioning


lolz now that is a retro commercial reference, The ghost of the master of pan flutes has been let loose in a German castle.
/did anyone actually listen to Zamfir? was he related to Kenny G? deep thoughts
 
creckert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

berylman: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Zamfir wanted for questioning

lolz now that is a retro commercial reference, The ghost of the master of pan flutes has been let loose in a German castle.
/did anyone actually listen to Zamfir? was he related to Kenny G? deep thoughts


Just two men that liked blowing, that's all
 
batlock666
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

berylman: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Zamfir wanted for questioning

lolz now that is a retro commercial reference, The ghost of the master of pan flutes has been let loose in a German castle.
/did anyone actually listen to Zamfir? was he related to Kenny G? deep thoughts


Occasionally, I listen to The Lonely Shepherd.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Enigma Sadeness [Full Version]
Youtube GZ-G49ZAgaw
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pipe Organ and Drums-In A Gadda Da Vida
Youtube G14TFy7fhxs
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
LTJ Bukem - Demon's Theme (Original 12" Mix)
Youtube EFUZ5xe3HCk
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uh oh. I've seen this episode before.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/ Obscure?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer (Official Instrumental) [Previously Unreleased]
Youtube OBmnu3uzBCE
 
