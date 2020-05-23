 Skip to content
 
(KETV Omaha)   Iowa meatpacking plant worker dies from COVID-19 one week before he would've retired   (ketv.com) divider line
    Maria Andrade, Jose Andrade-Garcia's daughter, League of United Latin American Citizens, Meatpacking, Marshalltown man  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I think you mean man heroically spends entire life working and refuses to be a drain on the government once he reaches advanced age. Remember, never rely on the government spend your entire life working and then die before you qualify for medicare, praise be to the glorious job creators.

optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wouldn't his survivors still be eligible for benefits by  using the 'sick days' to his death?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: Wouldn't his survivors still be eligible for benefits by  using the 'sick days' to his death?


Depends on exactly what the plan was. If it was a 401 (k), the balance is what it is. If he was one of those rare ones covered by a defined benefit plan, the answer is maybe (several question have to be answered first).
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

optikeye: Wouldn't his survivors still be eligible for benefits by  using the 'sick days' to his death?


Probably, but the company will probably counter their efforts by keeping their claim in the courts until they give up due to financial attrition. At best, they'll get a small fraction of the survivor benefits they're due, and it'll be just barely enough to cover the legal costs they incurred just to get that settlement.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hot Shots! (3/5) Movie CLIP - Dead Meat's Lucky Day (1991) HD
Youtube 3JkBKGttM_U
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Soooo, they're hiring?
 
