NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
None of those are accurate at all.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Speaking of Venezuela, what happened to Bay Of Pigs II? They participants still having needles shoved under their fingernails somewhere, or did we recover them?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Before clicking thought it was about the proxy war in Libya, Russia v Turkey.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Bootleg: Speaking of Venezuela, what happened to Bay Of Pigs II? They participants still having needles shoved under their fingernails somewhere, or did we recover them?


I'm sure they were disavowed. When asked, Sargent Schultz replied "I know nothing. Nothing!"
 
RyogaM [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Nadie_AZ: Bootleg: Speaking of Venezuela, what happened to Bay Of Pigs II? They participants still having needles shoved under their fingernails somewhere, or did we recover them?

I'm sure they were disavowed. When asked, Sargent Schultz replied "I know nothing. Nothing!"


Should have sent the A-Team.  You'd at least get a couple awesome jeep flips out of it.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just imagine SEAL Team 6 pulling up beside the tanker, unraveling a roll of rubber tubing, and siphoning out 1.5 million barrels of gasoline. They'll never notice!
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Before clicking thought it was about the proxy war in Libya, Russia v Turkey.


Tried to get that greened too, Admins weren't having it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they trading nukes for marching powder?
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the plan is to protect the tanker once they are basically inside the harbour, based on that weaponry.

Yup, that'll deter the US.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??


Yep. Shiat so farked up there that the country with the actual largest PROVENoil reserves in the world is importing it.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop your cocks and grab your Glocks! It's time for Operation Gedeon II Electric  Coupbaloo!
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??


The article says "gasoline". With how desperate things were getting there BEFORE Corona... I wouldn't be surprised if Venezuela couldn't produce enough gasoline
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.
 
JerkStore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does Venezuela need Iranian oil?
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are importing gasoline.  Apparently, Venezuela doesn't have the refining capacity to make enough gas for themselves.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??


And how is it paying for it?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.


Yeah? Because, that would solve one problem and potentially create more. What if China or Russia decide that THEY want a piece of Venezuela?

Also, how are you gonna track that fark down? He's probably in the deepest hole he can find
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
fisker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lousy smerch weather
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. The tankers are carrying gasoline?? Bold strategy Cotton...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: lolmao500: Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.

Yeah? Because, that would solve one problem and potentially create more. What if China or Russia decide that THEY want a piece of Venezuela?

Also, how are you gonna track that fark down? He's probably in the deepest hole he can find


Yeah lets do nothing and let the dictator do a famine on his people. Do nothing. Let the countries run by evil scumbags stop you from making the world a better place because they might do something. Great plan.

Russia and China dont have the ressources to show up to Venezuela en force. They're a joke.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: lolmao500: Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.

Yeah? Because, that would solve one problem and potentially create more. What if China or Russia decide that THEY want a piece of Venezuela?

Also, how are you gonna track that fark down? He's probably in the deepest hole he can find


More importantly, it legitimizes using assassination of state leaders to further national goals.  The only thing protecting world leaders from each others' snipers is fear of quid pro quo.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??


If i remember correctly, PDVSA's infrastructure was built by Exxon to process the heavy sour crude which requires a lot of work and maintenance. The whole tiff between Exxon/Mobile with PDVSA after the asset nationalizations created a massive problem as expertise left the country and they were unable to maintain the system.  Thus, the refineries and cracking plants slowly broke down with no replacements. At this point, it would probably take another $10 Billion investment to bring all the systems back on line and there is just no way anyone except maybe China would do that.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because 2020 was just going too smoothly.
 
no shirt no shoes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??

And how is it paying for it?


Mexico?

/got nuthin
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey guys socialism
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??


Venezuelan crude is extremely heavy and dirty so it requires specialized refineries.  Also doesn't produce as much light distillates like gasoline so it's often easier and more economical their crude and import what distillates that they need.  While the Venezuelan case is extreme, it's pretty much that way with every crude producer to some extent.  A country that has a very light crude ideal for gasoline will import a heavier crude for fuel oils.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??

And how is it paying for it?


Barter.  The Iranians are pros at the sanction dodging game.

Although I'm not sure what Maduro has to barter with.  Maybe Iran will just leave a few hundred Hezbollah behind.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: iheartscotch: lolmao500: Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.

Yeah? Because, that would solve one problem and potentially create more. What if China or Russia decide that THEY want a piece of Venezuela?

Also, how are you gonna track that fark down? He's probably in the deepest hole he can find

More importantly, it legitimizes using assassination of state leaders to further national goals.  The only thing protecting world leaders from each others' snipers is fear of quid pro quo.


We kinda tore up that idea when the Iranian general got atomized on Iraqi soil. US leaders became fair game for other nations at that point.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??

Yep. Shiat so farked up there that the country with the actual largest PROVENoil reserves in the world is importing it.


No true socialism!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

lolmao500: iheartscotch: lolmao500: Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.

Yeah? Because, that would solve one problem and potentially create more. What if China or Russia decide that THEY want a piece of Venezuela?

Also, how are you gonna track that fark down? He's probably in the deepest hole he can find

Yeah lets do nothing and let the dictator do a famine on his people. Do nothing. Let the countries run by evil scumbags stop you from making the world a better place because they might do something. Great plan.

Russia and China dont have the ressources to show up to Venezuela en force. They're a joke.


Russia already owns Venezuela, that is who gives them all their weapons and training.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russia%​E​2%80%93Venezuela_relations

And China owns the other half.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/China%E​2​%80%93Venezuela_relations
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.


The sanctions are aimed at the criminal leadership in Venezuela.

The peoples suffering is brought on by a socialist dictatorship.

Which is basically saying the same thing twice.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??

The article says "gasoline". With how desperate things were getting there BEFORE Corona... I wouldn't be surprised if Venezuela couldn't produce enough gasoline


They never have, most has been refined in the US Gulf Coast. That's why I always laughed when Chavez talked about cutting the US, with their sour crude and low refining capacity they needed us a lot more than we needed them. This was especially true post fracking boom when we became a net exporter.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: lolmao500: Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.

The sanctions are aimed at the criminal leadership in Venezuela.

The peoples suffering is brought on by a socialist dictatorship.

Which is basically saying the same thing twice.


Except that Socialist Dictatorship is an oxymoron. It's a dictatorship that uses the veneer of socialism.
 
Emposter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Venezuela is more of a soaking wet July 4 sparkler monkey.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: iheartscotch: fusillade762: Wait, Venezuela is *importing* oil??

The article says "gasoline". With how desperate things were getting there BEFORE Corona... I wouldn't be surprised if Venezuela couldn't produce enough gasoline

They never have, most has been refined in the US Gulf Coast. That's why I always laughed when Chavez talked about cutting the US, with their sour crude and low refining capacity they needed us a lot more than we needed them. This was especially true post fracking boom when we became a net exporter.


The current Russia/ OPEC economic war has changed that equation.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fracking, I mean.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Fracking, I mean.


For now, assuming there's any world demand in a year or two fracking will start back up. The floor on fracking prices is a combination of crude and natural gas. Unfortunately for domestic producers with low electric, heating, and industrial demand for gas, and low transportation demand for crude, they're being hit from both ends right now.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: five Iranian tankers carrying approximately 1.5 million barrels of gasoline safely into port in Venezuela

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: iheartscotch: lolmao500: Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.

Yeah? Because, that would solve one problem and potentially create more. What if China or Russia decide that THEY want a piece of Venezuela?

Also, how are you gonna track that fark down? He's probably in the deepest hole he can find

Yeah lets do nothing and let the dictator do a famine on his people. Do nothing. Let the countries run by evil scumbags stop you from making the world a better place because they might do something. Great plan.

Russia and China dont have the ressources to show up to Venezuela en force. They're a joke.


What would you have us do? Mobilize the Big Red One every time that there is injustice in the world?

I agree that, in a perfect world, we should help those less fortunate than ourselves. But, this is not that perfect world. This is the real world.
 
SonOfSpam [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: iheartscotch: lolmao500: Meanwhile trump continues with his stupid ass sanctions that do nothing and only hurt the venezuelian people.

What about we KILL MADURO instead?

Just do a surprise SLBM strike on the presidential palace during the night or something. Level it.

International law says we cant kill dictators but come on, its not like Murica ever gave a fark about international law.

When a country rich as Venezuela is going through a famine, its time for the world to act and if some assholes like Russia or China says no, you tell them to fark off and you do it anyway.

Yeah? Because, that would solve one problem and potentially create more. What if China or Russia decide that THEY want a piece of Venezuela?

Also, how are you gonna track that fark down? He's probably in the deepest hole he can find

More importantly, it legitimizes using assassination of state leaders to further national goals.  The only thing protecting world leaders from each others' snipers is fear of quid pro quo.


So you're saying that if we killed another country's leader, that someone else might kill ours? I think you may be onto something there....
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd hope we let them have this one. Then start bombing them with Humanitarian Daily Rations. That would destabilize everything.

They could produce enough agricultural goods to support themselves, but things went kinda Lysenko about 20-30 years ago. It was easier to import from other countries than to support native productivity. But things have been shiat long enough you'd think they would have rebuilt native industries by now.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: they're being hit from both ends right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

robodog: baron von doodle: Fracking, I mean.

For now, assuming there's any world demand in a year or two fracking will start back up. The floor on fracking prices is a combination of crude and natural gas. Unfortunately for domestic producers with low electric, heating, and industrial demand for gas, and low transportation demand for crude, they're being hit from both ends right now.


True
 
