(US Naval Institute)   US Navy releases video of a ship downing a drone with its frickin' laser beam during the first at-sea test. Pew pew
    United States Navy, laser weapon, Laser, sea test of the Navy, high-energy laser weapon system, Amphibious ship USS Portland  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pixl.varagesale.comView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Neat trick. Now let's try a jet-powered drone simulating a cruise middle. Then follow that with a ballistic missile intercept.
 
rcain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We've officially entered the photoshop war with Iran and North Korea

shiat's getting real, yo
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So the tech savvy op for countries continue research into UMVs, Unmanned Marine Vehicles.  Lasers don't penetrate water.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sure has been a lot of saber rattling going on lately.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Then follow that with a ballistic missile intercept.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fehk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was wondering if there's ever anywhere to see live weapon exercises, like air shows but for weapons?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, to their credit, the US military-industrial is not fighting the last war with this new tech. Now they're fighting completely imaginary ones.

The last attacks on a US ship were some Houthi rebels aiming some rockets in the general direction of an Arleigh Burke, the USS Mason. It's unclear whether the missiles were successfully stopped by the Mason or just fell into the sea.

And of course the attack before that was the bombing the USS Cole, with a speedboat.

On the other hand, I suppose, having your own laser might be a lot more attractive than relying on an F35 CAP.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

2wolves: So the tech savvy op for countries continue research into UMVs, Unmanned Marine Vehicles.  Lasers don't penetrate water.


Good thing this is designed for UAV's, which are in development, vice research, by those tech savvy countries
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: simulating a cruise middle.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I imagine it sounded a little something like this:

pew pew pew pew
Youtube ivsWIVJFRVw
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That ship's got one helluva case of gonorrhea, dude.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fehk: I was wondering if there's ever anywhere to see live weapon exercises, like air shows but for weapons?


You could try robbing a drug dealer.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fehk: I was wondering if there's ever anywhere to see live weapon exercises, like air shows but for weapons?


franksengraving.comView Full Size


Give those guys a call.  They'll hook you up.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Neat trick. Now let's try a jet-powered drone simulating a cruise middle. Then follow that with a ballistic missile intercept.


ICBM intercept in its final course at Mach 30.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
is that Sam Waterston dropping out the ceiling?

/checking on his Robot Insurance
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fehk: I was wondering if there's ever anywhere to see live weapon exercises, like air shows but for weapons?


Call your wife by her sister's name while you're doin it.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DubtodaIll: Sure has been a lot of saber rattling going on lately.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
