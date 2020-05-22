 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Okay, when we said your hand sanitizer might spontaneously combust, we meant to say it won't spontaneously combust
23
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Debunked as a hoax
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They couldn't understand how their original post and unrelated picture would be taken by the public?

Smooth move, morans!
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you leave the cap loose on your sanitizer, you might get enough fumes to burn if an igniter is present, say a cigarette of some sort.  However, the combustion point is high enough your car's interior will have melted and the windows shattered long before the vapors will burn by themselves.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 259x194]


Like they are just trying to confuse us.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only clean my hands with hydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide. And boy, are my hands clean! Clean of skin, flesh, and bone!
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle - and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend - can lead to disaster,"

I do smoke in my car, but:
-I light my cig once with a lighter and put the lighter down or in my pocket extinguished.
-I don't have an open container of hand sanitizer next to my face while doing the above.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Firefighters are not known for their smarts.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well ok then...
/Spontaneously combusts
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: If you leave the cap loose on your sanitizer, you might get enough fumes to burn if an igniter is present, say a cigarette of some sort.  However, the combustion point is high enough your car's interior will have melted and the windows shattered long before the vapors will burn by themselves.


So you're saying that if I'm in my car applying hand sanitizer, I am in serious danger of my hands catching on fire if, say, a nuclear bomb detonates in my vicinity?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

natazha: If you leave the cap loose on your sanitizer, you might get enough fumes to burn if an igniter is present, say a cigarette of some sort.  However, the combustion point is high enough your car's interior will have melted and the windows shattered long before the vapors will burn by themselves.


Wait a sec. I thought we weren't supposed to using a cell phone while pumping gas because boom. So you're saying it cool to do now?
 
dryknife
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

joker420: Firefighters are not known for their smarts.


But they are a bunch of sanctioned pyromaniacs.

StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I only clean my hands with hydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide. And boy, are my hands clean! Clean of skin, flesh, and bone!


Was always paranoid.
NathanAllen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: "Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle - and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend - can lead to disaster,"

I do smoke in my car, but:
-I light my cig once with a lighter and put the lighter down or in my pocket extinguished.
-I don't have an open container of hand sanitizer next to my face while doing the above.


Are you my weed hookup? Her car always smells of cigarettes and marijuana.

It smells nice.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

natazha: If you leave the cap loose on your sanitizer, you might get enough fumes to burn if an igniter is present, say a cigarette of some sort.  However, the combustion point is high enough your car's interior will have melted and the windows shattered long before the vapors will burn by themselves.


This. I have shipped so much hand sanitizer in the last two months it is mind-boggling, and lately they have loosened the restrictions on shipping it via air so that we don't have to put huge warning labels on any package containing alcohol-based hand sanitizer (my company has been shipping hand sanitizer and PPE to every Chase bank in the US, and I have been the main person pulling the product out of the warehouse and I have also been packaging it for shipping, so I have had to become quite familiar with what warning labels were required to ship it via air). Igniting that stuff will require a raging fire in the airplane (at which point having said hand sanitizer on-board has become a moot point, because the airplane is already a flaming about-to-be wreck).
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now that I've sanitized my hands, I can enjoy a cigarette. Just let me light this and... oh my God!  The burning!
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: C18H27NO3: "Keeping it in your car during hot weather, exposing it to sun causing magnification of light through the bottle - and particularly being next to open flame while smoking in vehicles or grilling while enjoying this weekend - can lead to disaster,"

I do smoke in my car, but:
-I light my cig once with a lighter and put the lighter down or in my pocket extinguished.
-I don't have an open container of hand sanitizer next to my face while doing the above.

Are you my weed hookup? Her car always smells of cigarettes and marijuana.

It smells nice.


Not likely.  I only smoke cigarettes and the car is a convertible so I doubt smoke has a chance to linger on anything inside with the top down.
Plus I'm not a 'her'.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

El Trolo: natazha: If you leave the cap loose on your sanitizer, you might get enough fumes to burn if an igniter is present, say a cigarette of some sort.  However, the combustion point is high enough your car's interior will have melted and the windows shattered long before the vapors will burn by themselves.

So you're saying that if I'm in my car applying hand sanitizer, I am in serious danger of my hands catching on fire if, say, a nuclear bomb detonates in my vicinity?


No.

If you are in close vicinity, the radio-thermal shockwave will kill you before your body has time to chemically oxidize.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Now that I've sanitized my hands, I can enjoy a cigarette. Just let me light this and... oh my God!  The burning!
[66.media.tumblr.com image 500x324]


I did that at work a couple of weeks ago.  It didn't burn got enough to feel it.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I live in Arizona. I lived in Tucson and Phoenix for about half of it. I've left hand sanitizer, cans of hair spray, lots of things -- I've never had anything explode in my car.

And I had a black Scion tC with black seats. It was hell on earth, but nothing ever exploded.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
