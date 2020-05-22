 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   Contact tracing is a lot more than calling up people to tell them they're under house arrest   (motherjones.com) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, Epidemiology, Public health, Ramses Escobedo, contact tracer, Health care, infected person, Elliot Reid, Contact tracing  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 10:12 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What contact tracing should look like :
Fark user imageView Full Size


An exploding collar around the neck and if you leave the house, kaboom
 
mikefinch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Oscar: What is this about?
Michael: Oscar, we once sucked face in public. As part of an office presentation to destroy the stigma of gay kissing. Do you recall?
Oscar: Yes!
Michael: You may have given me a sexually transmitted disease.
Oscar: What?
Michael: Herpes duplex.
Dwight: It was probably just an ingrown mustache hair but we have to be exhaustive.
Michael: I have already contacted all of my ex-lovers except for you.
Oscar: We were never lovers!
Dwight: I'm gonna need a list of every man you've ever had sex with. I'm talking train stations, men's rooms...
Michael: Flower shops, fireworks celebrations...
Dwight: Fence with a hole in it..
Michael: Moolit Gandala, carrage drive through Central Park...
Dwight: The woods behind the liquor store, the swamp behind the old folk's home.
Michael: An electric car dealership. [Oscar gets up and starts leaving]
Dwight: The democratic primaries,
Michael: Oscar! Think abou- Think! [door slams]
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tracer: I am calling because you may have been exposed to Covid-19. Are you feeling sick?

Merican Warrior: Yeah, sick of you masking my liberty. I breath in the air of freedom unhindered.

Tracer: Fark yeah.

Merican Warrior:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I read the article and I'm wondering what the heck is a "Latinx community?"

La·tin·x

/ˌlaˈtēˌneks,ləˈtēˌneks/ North American noun

noun: Latinx; plural noun: Latinxs; plural noun: Latinx
a person of Latin American origin or descent
(used as a gender-neutral or nonbinary alternative to Latino or Latina)

,,, gender-neutral or nonbinary?  people actually talk like this now?

/ death's too good for them
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.