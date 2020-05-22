 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Move over, Florida Man: Georgia Man charged with faking COVID-19 diagnosis, panicking co-workers and costing employer over $100K   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How to ruin your life in one single move.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Georgia has been working overtime these past few months.
 
powhound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This pandemic has really brought out how fundamentally stupid this country is. The people licking stuff at stores. Really? Stay at home and stay safe is too much to bear?
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
To what end? What did he gain? It sounds like he worked at a plant, and in my experience, no work=no pay. Unless the company said they would pay you if you caught the Rona.

Which if thats the case, the story could have been assed to mention it.

That didn't mention motive at all
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: How to ruin your life in one single move.


His felony priors will probably make this worse.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Curious as to what this jerk looks like?

https://www.ajc.com/news/crime--law/fb​i-man-faked-covid-diagnosis-forcing-bo​ss-close-atlanta-business-for-cleaning​/VzbZQpiAL5vHkGJj3mQijK/
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And here I am saying I have 10"
 
