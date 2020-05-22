 Skip to content
(Fox 32 Chicago)   There's no need to find Fark's favorite low-bridge when you drive around with your bed raised   (fox32chicago.com) divider line
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I just rewatched a compilation of the 11'8" bridge. My favorites are the people who decide to go through it slowly. Or the RV that just keeps going--when do you think he figured out that he'd done a lot of damage ?
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Low bridge, everybody down
Low bridge for we're coming to a town
You always know your neighbor
and you always know your pal
if you ever navigated on the Erie canal
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Like a metal ball being shot out of a cannon, the sound of the dump truck colliding with the bridge was powerful.

That's an ... Interesting.. saying... What?

/Also, isn't there like a light or something to tell you "Hey, asshole, the bed is up"?
//Should there be a system that prevents the truck from going over 10 MPH if the bed isn't down?
///Three, as per requirements.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Clarence Brown: I just rewatched a compilation of the 11'8" bridge. My favorites are the people who decide to go through it slowly. Or the RV that just keeps going--when do you think he figured out that he'd done a lot of damage ?


Yeah, I've kind of wondered about the guy that takes his roof-mount AC units off:
"Mabel! The blasted AC isn't working! And when did we have skylights installed!?"
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
White car was paying attention.  Brakes came on before it hit.  They knew shiat was about to go down.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That was a satisfying BOOM.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man is standing on a bridge over a dangerous canyon. He is constantly saying "37, 37, 37..." over and over. Suddenly, a passing trucker stops his vehicle, gets out and approaches the man. Listening to the man's repetition, he asks "Are you in need of help?" The man didn't answer. Instead, he grabbed the trucker and shoved him off the bridge: "38, 38, 38..."
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Crazy man driver!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stories like this really need to interview the driver. We need to see them explain what was going through their head when they decided to drive down the road like that.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Crazy man driver!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Somebody's fired.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
another professional driver.
 
Acidicnads
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This happened to me the last time I was caught unprepared with a boner.
 
powhound
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Like a metal ball being shot out of a cannon, the sound of the dump truck colliding with the bridge was powerful.

That's an ... Interesting.. saying... What?

/Also, isn't there like a light or something to tell you "Hey, asshole, the bed is up"?
//Should there be a system that prevents the truck from going over 10 MPH if the bed isn't down?
///Three, as per requirements.


Pilots have lights indicating the gear position and yet it still happens.
 
buzz hellzapoppin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
'Truck went by me and then BAM:' Dump truck with bed in the air strikes bridge
Youtube zrC9csPv5Fk


I can't get video to play on that page.
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I have actually heard a box truck try to go under a bridge that was too low, and, damn, that is one truly impressive sound! Hearing it on video is nothing compared to hearing it in real life.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: I just rewatched a compilation of the 11'8" bridge. My favorites are the people who decide to go through it slowly. Or the RV that just keeps going--when do you think he figured out that he'd done a lot of damage ?


The RV just lost the covers off the AC units, even if the ACs got nicked and needed replaced they're only about $1,500 each, very cheap compared to most encounters with the bridge.
 
Invincible [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I feel like the video taker was conveniently placed. Like he saw the truck, raced ahead and got a good seat rather than warned the trucker.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Isn't there a warning light or something in the cab that tells them the bed is raised? If not, there should be.
Or maybe make them so the truck can't go over a certain speed when the bed it raised.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I used to do container repair we had one with the front posts pushed back a few feet. The driver was going slow under a bridge then the truck stopped. He just kept gearing down trying to pull the container under the impossible bridge. He eventually figured out why the truck wasn't moving.

We totaled the container.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: Isn't there a warning light or something in the cab that tells them the bed is raised? If not, there should be.
Or maybe make them so the truck can't go over a certain speed when the bed it raised.


Sounds like more job killing regulations.
 
