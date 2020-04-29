 Skip to content
So you think wearing a mask is a violation of your rights? Let's ask a constitutional lawyer and see
Nefarious [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Short answer: no.  Long answer: noooooooooooooooooooooooo
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of you drooling idiots should have been wearing a mask for years

/Just so the rest of us wouldn't have to look at you
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do other countries have this level of widespread derp? If not, what the hell is wrong with us?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Conservatives: "I can deny service to gay people because FREEDUMZ!"

Conservatives: "You can't deny me service because FREEDUMZ!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The anti-mask league of 1918 article by the lib rag Forbes.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/kionasmi​t​h/2020/04/29/protesting-during-a-pande​mic-isnt-new-meet-the-anti-mask-league​
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can see where this is going to run headlong into the QAnon wood chipper:

Dan Barr, a constitutional law and first amendment lawyer at Perkins Coie.

Oh! You mean Killary law firm Perkins Coie who illegally colluded with Russia to get the illegal Steele dossier! Nice try!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bowen: Do other countries have this level of widespread derp? If not, what the hell is wrong with us?


America, F*ck Yeah!
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Conservatives: "I can deny service to gay people because FREEDUMZ!"

Conservatives: "You can't deny me service because FREEDUMZ!"


And silence when another black person is killed by random white crackers or police.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Overgrown babies don't want to wear masks in Walmart (or, even in the mask factory).
Meanwhile this 100 year-old hero raised $40m+ for charity.


Captain Tom Moore awarded knighthood
Youtube M98t80qAa28


Oh, and he also whupped some frickin' Nazi ass in his youth.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bowen: Do other countries have this level of widespread derp? If not, what the hell is wrong with us?


It's pretty ethnocentric to think that Americans are the only ones who do stupid things.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"No with an and"
 
Mock26 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Nefarious: Short answer: no.  Long answer: noooooooooooooooooooooooo


Nelson Answer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm sure the Covidiots can get Constituional Scholar™ Jonathon Turley to conjure up a contradictory opinion, and then we're right back where we started!

In Soviet America, there is no truth or fact, only opposition thrown every direction.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bowen: Do other countries have this level of widespread derp? If not, what the hell is wrong with us?


Unimpeded overinflated sense of entitlement and lack of compassion for others.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Simple logic and common sense says he's right, regardless of other positions that have been defended by the same law firm at other times.
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Conservatives took away any argument against forced masks with the Supreme Court ruling on the gay wedding cake.

You reap what you sow!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We already require shirt, shoes, and pants for service. Why the fark is this any different?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My well-regulated face... SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
docilej
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
why did the Liberals stop at forcing to make people wear just masks? If you have to wear masks in public then shouldn't the government enforce a glove wearing mandate too? Why one and not the other?
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Conservatives: "I can deny service to gay people because FREEDUMZ!"

Conservatives: "You can't deny me service because FREEDUMZ!"


Rule No 1: Whatever is most convenient for ME!!
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

docilej: why did the Liberals stop at forcing to make people wear just masks? If you have to wear masks in public then shouldn't the government enforce a glove wearing mandate too? Why one and not the other?


And don't get me started about pants.  My peculiars get all sweaty when they can't wave in the breeze.
 
LouisZepher [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

docilej: why did the Liberals stop at forcing to make people wear just masks? If you have to wear masks in public then shouldn't the government enforce a glove wearing mandate too? Why one and not the other?


Gloves become unsanitary just ask quickly as bare hands.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

docilej: why did the Liberals stop at forcing to make people wear just masks? If you have to wear masks in public then shouldn't the government enforce a glove wearing mandate too? Why one and not the other?


Because you touch yourself at night.
 
ocelot
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not wearing a mask.I will steal the hat off Richard Petty before I wear a mask.Hell I might wear a bra and stuff
 
agent00pi [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bowen: Do other countries have this level of widespread derp? If not, what the hell is wrong with us?


It's an AMP link, but here's an interesting take on that.
 
