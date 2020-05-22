 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   The Great Minnesota Get-Together will not get together   (startribune.com)
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm shocked that a two-week event allowing millions of idiots to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in sweltering heat and gorge themselves on fried food and beer amidst the continued risk of contagion won't be allowed to happen.

I was really looking forward to some of the new foods they were putting out too, particularly Sweaty Betty's Viral Veal Viand and Vector Victor's Vegetarian Quiche.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep-fried Covid-on-a-stick, anyone?
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look forward to seeing hundreds of morons marching around the site during that time screaming about it and holding poorly written signs.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm shocked that a two-week event allowing millions of idiots to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in sweltering heat and gorge themselves on fried food and beer amidst the continued risk of contagion won't be allowed to happen.

I was really looking forward to some of the new foods they were putting out too, particularly Sweaty Betty's Viral Veal Viand and Vector Victor's Vegetarian Quiche.


Nobody in the upper midwest knows what veal is, as far as I can tell.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: I'm shocked that a two-week event allowing millions of idiots to stand shoulder-to-shoulder in sweltering heat and gorge themselves on fried food and beer amidst the continued risk of contagion won't be allowed to happen.

I was really looking forward to some of the new foods they were putting out too, particularly Sweaty Betty's Viral Veal Viand and Vector Victor's Vegetarian Quiche.

Nobody in the upper midwest knows what veal is, as far as I can tell.


We do know what it is, and we do eat it :). It is a meat food, so of course we eat it :).
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh jeez!

So, yer sayin'... what're ya sayin'?
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Which states will follow and which states will encourage everyone to go to their fairs to stick it to the libs?
 
BakaDono
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival put out a Facebook post saying they were still planning on having their event this year, but are waiting for better information as it gets closer. Many Facebook drones are taking this as a "YES they DEFINITELY will go on" announcement, promising to pack the grounds with people since the fair ain't happening, and they have begun mocking those of us expressing doubts as "living in fear" or "letting fear rule our lives," etc.

Fear? Sure. Also being a good person, trying to not be the one who breaks the infection rate open again...? But no, their choices couldn't possibly affect anyone else besides themselves, after all, they are the most important person in the universe...

/bitter
//salty
///member of high-risk population, taking care of octogenarian parents...
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
oblig....

Ann Reed sings The Fair
Youtube 9HFdQ9O8drA
 
Sniffers Row [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Nobody in the upper midwest knows what veal is, as far as I can tell.


Delicious baby cow

We have farmers up here, befriend some of them.

Pretty sad if you think about it:
Since its inception (1859), the fair has been held every year with only six exceptions: in 1861 and 1862 due to the Civil War and U.S.-Dakota War, in 1893 because of scheduling conflicts with the World's Columbian Exposition in Chicago, in 1945 due to federal government travel restrictions during World War II, in 1946 due to a polio epidemic, and in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
chawco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I misread the headline as the great millennial gathering, then ice at Minnesota State Fair and was very confused.

Doesn't seem like the venue of choice for your average millennial.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BakaDono: Meanwhile, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival put out a Facebook post saying they were still planning on having their event this year, but are waiting for better information as it gets closer. Many Facebook drones are taking this as a "YES they DEFINITELY will go on" announcement, promising to pack the grounds with people since the fair ain't happening, and they have begun mocking those of us expressing doubts as "living in fear" or "letting fear rule our lives," etc.

Fear? Sure. Also being a good person, trying to not be the one who breaks the infection rate open again...? But no, their choices couldn't possibly affect anyone else besides themselves, after all, they are the most important person in the universe...

/bitter
//salty
///member of high-risk population, taking care of octogenarian parents...

"Renaissance Festival"

Isn't a plague a necessity for the Renaissance?
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Which states will follow and which states will encourage everyone to go to their fairs to stick it to the libs?


Ohio followed minutes afterward...
 
Reverborama
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am a total fair fan-boy.  I went 5 times last year.  And there are other great events at the Fairgrounds that have been canceled as well, Back To The 50's, the GSTA Rod and Custom Spectacular  are also done.  It really is a shame but I don't think I could make myself go to any of those things this time around.  It's a tough call to cancel it, but it's the right call.
 
SteadyDietOfCheese
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I look forward to seeing hundreds of morons marching around the site during that time screaming about it and holding poorly written signs.


Don't you mean - holding poorly written signs on a stick?
 
MnDuffman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yea.........no.
I've been once in the last 30 years, and spent the whole time at the DNR fish pond while the people I went with did State Fair stuff. On the way out my buddy asked me what I was thinking as I walked through the mass of fat sweaty humanity?
"Cluster bomb"
 
Focks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's lost on me anyhow. Parking is impossible. I could catch the train in Big Lake. The light rail fad destroyed the transportation structure. Bus routes were wiped out to support the trains. The fair is fun but always the same. Big crowds. I enjoy RenFest too but the crowds will be too scary for me right now.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to listening to people from around Burnout County here who haven't gone to the Minnesota State Fair in 40 years biatching about how they were going to finally go again this year even though they weren't.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My wife is nostalgic for all the milk you could drink for a nickel. Her poor ass family would get dragged to that every year.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MnDuffman: [Fark user image 425x238]
Yea.........no.
I've been once in the last 30 years, and spent the whole time at the DNR fish pond while the people I went with did State Fair stuff. On the way out my buddy asked me what I was thinking as I walked through the mass of fat sweaty humanity?
"Cluster bomb"


Last time I went I saw Steve Martin perform ,that was in '77  maybe '78
 
