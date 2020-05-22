 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Crayola reintroduces flesh-colored crayons   (wjla.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Predisential Edition:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Watch out for the Crayolavirus!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Predisential Edition:

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Orange you glad it wasn't burnt sienna?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ollies?  I love that store. They have everything!!!!!
 
rewind2846
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone at that company should get a raise. A f'king huge one. NOW.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cue the obligatory Bloom County comics...
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Labels go from Lisa Bonet to Wesley Snipes.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did they include gray?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Cue the obligatory Bloom County comics...



I'll trade you for a Burnt Umber.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm pleasantly surprised, I was the worst.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If I saw someone that shade of pink I would run.
 
dothemath
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: Ivo Shandor: Cue the obligatory Bloom County comics...


I'll trade you for a Burnt Umber.


Im not gonna debate you, Jerry!
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've never seen anyone whose skin was literally white (or black, for that matter, but that's not in the picture), and the only people I've seen with pink skin had sunburns.
 
zpaul [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 540x339]
Ollies?  I love that store. They have everything!!!!!


We just got one in my town.  May have to check it out.
 
Cyber Duck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm confused. The article states there are 24 colors representing 40 skin tones and come in boxes of 24 or 32.   Seems like there are 8-16 getting left out. I guess that's better than all but one left out.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They'll be cheaper than PrismaColor pencils, so there's that. Which is nice.
~ Former starving artist.
 
WGJ [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the color of flesh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I want to know if they ever resolved that "blue-green vs. green-blue" conundrum of my childhood.
 
Hooker with a Penis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is the Family Guy Ok not Ok chart included in the box?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: I've never seen anyone whose skin was literally white


Never been to Ireland, huh?
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No decayed flesh color?

This is typical zombiephobia.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Hoopy Frood: I've never seen anyone whose skin was literally white

Never been to Ireland, huh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
CSB time:  Back in first grade, during Black History Month, the class was going to color a picture of MLK.  Our teacher was black, and told the class to use a color of crayon that looked like her, not the black crayon.  Well, one girl didn't listen and used her black crayon.  Gave him red lips too.  When the teacher saw the leader of the civil rights movement, one of her heroes, drawn in black face, let's just say she was not pleased.  That was 35 years ago and I still remember the look on her face and her attempt to hold in her anger.  And then we all got a quick lesson in blackface and why you don't use your black crayon to color a black person.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hoopy Frood: I've never seen anyone whose skin was literally white (or black, for that matter, but that's not in the picture), and the only people I've seen with pink skin had sunburns.


Wow. Such a revelation. Hey everybody, this guy just discovered THE TRUTH!!!

Stay by the phone and wait for the call from the Nobel committee.
 
gordian [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Awesome. Lyra does a great set of skin tone colored pencils, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
2020 has so conditioned me that I read this as "flesh-eating crayons."
 
GanjSmokr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Grumpy Cat: Farking Clown Shoes: Predisential Edition:

[Fark user image 850x1133]

Orange you glad it wasn't burnt sienna?


Way back in early grade school, we turned in our drawings one day and I had drawn a horse that I filled in with my Burnt Sienna crayon.  I put a speech bubble above him saying "I'm Burnt Sienna".  My teacher critiqued it by writing something to the effect of "That's a strange name, but you live on a farm, so you probably know what they should be named."
 
thomasvista
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 540x339]
Ollies?  I love that store. They have everything!!!!!


There's a reason it's so cheap. Defects, quality issues....stores like this don't get the Cadillas, they get the Yugos.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gordian: Awesome. Lyra does a great set of skin tone colored pencils, too.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


But what about skin tones of non-Germans?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mister Pleco: I want to know if they ever resolved that "blue-green vs. green-blue" conundrum of my childhood.

The naming is in the format modifier-base color.  So blue-green is green with a little blue added.  Cyan is right in the middle.  In order it would look like

Blue; Green-Blue; Cyan; Blue-Green, Green.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: CSB time:  Back in first grade, during Black History Month, the class was going to color a picture of MLK.  Our teacher was black, and told the class to use a color of crayon that looked like her, not the black crayon.  Well, one girl didn't listen and used her black crayon.  Gave him red lips too.  When the teacher saw the leader of the civil rights movement, one of her heroes, drawn in black face, let's just say she was not pleased.  That was 35 years ago and I still remember the look on her face and her attempt to hold in her anger.  And then we all got a quick lesson in blackface and why you don't use your black crayon to color a black person.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I tried working in car sales once, not a fun time, and had a black family come in. After looking and working on everything we sat down to sign the paperwork. Their son looked at me while dad was signing and said.
'know what? You're peach colored. We're black and you're peach'
His dad just about lost it. I on the other hand thought it was funny. Told the kid I had never been called peach before.

Dad seemed to calm down when he realized I wasn't going to be offended by that.
 
captjc
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Reminds me of the old Phil Hendrie bit where Larry Grover tried to pitch the idea of African-skin-colored cans to Coca Cola under the label, "Soul Coke".

/That was my introduction to both Phil Hendrie and wonder that was AM talk radio.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"With the world growing more diverse than ever before...."

What??
 
