(WMAZ Macon)   911, I've been kidnapped, driven to hotel, and robbed at gunpoint. Also, this definitely isn't a hoax to hide going to a hotel to bang a male prostitute. Yes, I'm a pastor. Why do you ask?   (13wmaz.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Macon, Georgia, Sheriff, Cathy Hackle, Chris Keys, Coroner, 13WMAZ, incident report, news coverage  
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
time to pivot to the 'satan tempted me, i was weak, jesus forgive me' route
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Solicitation of sodomy"? Well, it is Georgia.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh, dear. What all you farkers know is that you never involve the cops when you have been doing something wrong. Forget the phone and the $50 and learn. If only this guy had financed TotalFark he'd know that, right?
 
mmojo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Two black males. Heh, heh
 
suid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And notice how quickly that Karen's posting pivoted to "black men are robbing people at CVS, police can't be bothered to respond or help, we all need to be vigilant!!!!"
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Oh, dear. What all you farkers know is that you never involve the cops when you have been doing something wrong. Forget the phone and the $50 and learn. If only this guy had financed TotalFark he'd know that, right?


OK, $70. And don't tell the cops, or anyone who might call the cops. There's a code or a protocol here that a lot of people don't understand.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sodomy Solicitation was supposed to play Coachella this year.
 
Mukster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, at least the assailants were wearing masks...
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
uhm, sodomy solicitation is a crime distinct from regular solicitation in Georgia?
 
gadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: WastrelWay: Oh, dear. What all you farkers know is that you never involve the cops when you have been doing something wrong. Forget the phone and the $50 and learn. If only this guy had financed TotalFark he'd know that, right?

OK, $70. And don't tell the cops, or anyone who might call the cops. There's a code or a protocol here that a lot of people don't understand.


There's a - there's rules. There's a whole school of etiquette to this. Don't eyeball me!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is it still the Streisand Effect if it's your friend's daughter who posts about it?

/31 flavors
//I guess it's pretty serious
///thank you, Simone.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

suid: And notice how quickly that Karen's posting pivoted to "black men are robbing people at CVS, police can't be bothered to respond or help, we all need to be vigilant!!!!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's from Macon, so here is film of a very bloody incident in the same place...

THE BABY OF MACON
Youtube 0hgirnEHhqs
 
darth_badger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mukster: Well, at least the assailants were wearing masks...


tpc.googlesyndication.comView Full Size



From fark ad on this thread
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
dnrtfa

Fred Garvin - Male Prostitute
Youtube NqEHtZHlsf0
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every homophobic right winger is a self-hating gay or bisexual man.

Prove me wrong.
 
