(AL.com) Boobies Alabama single moms rejoice as strip clubs reopen at 1700 hours today. Baby needs a new pair of shoes   (al.com) divider line
56
    More: Boobies, Lap dance, Striptease, Strip club, Gentleman's Club, bar manager, answer questions, strip clubs, Active Facebook pages  
•       •       •

56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
buttercat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Really?
 
BadReligion [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things are going to be more gross than usual.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Essential services
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sniffler's Row?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby can rent those shoes - it won't need them for long.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Undercover cops have been missing out on those sweet champagne room extortion shakedowns?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All those pre-med students need to earn their tuition money somehow.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Gentleman's Club.

images.citysearch.netView Full Size


That's the outside, you can imagine what's on the inside...
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some opened a few days early. Stripper training camp?
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PF Flyers, Converse high-cuts, or maybe a new pair of Doc's?

/c'mon Western NY/Southern Ontario circa 1993.  Don't let me down!
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Some opened a few days early. Stripper training camp?


But I thought the Univ of Kentucky disbanded their cheerleader squad.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: The Gentleman's Club.

[images.citysearch.net image 379x283]

That's the outside, you can imagine what's on the inside...


It's a sadness warehouse.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: The Gentleman's Club.

[images.citysearch.net image 379x283]

That's the outside, you can imagine what's on the inside...


Crying?
I hear the lap dance is better that way.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lochsteppe: steklo: The Gentleman's Club.

[images.citysearch.net image 379x283]

That's the outside, you can imagine what's on the inside...

It's a sadness warehouse.


oh that means the dumpster out back must be really pathetic.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Crying?I hear the lap dance is better that way.


ok so in my head I am imaging this..

the man just sitting there, crying his eyes out.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove past a local joint whose sign said they were having a Mask Party tonight.

This is also the strip club that is always advertising that their kitchen is open.

/ewwww
//pretty sure that is not a euphemism
///it would probably be less gross if it was
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lap dance question

I think I pitched that as a title to my thesis on the mathematics of angular momentum when viewed by stationary objects.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Stripper training camp?


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sortarican
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uzzah: PF Flyers, Converse high-cuts, or maybe a new pair of Doc's?

/c'mon Western NY/Southern Ontario circa 1993.  Don't let me down!


Somebody's been to "the ballet."
 
Evil Mackerel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Lochsteppe: steklo: The Gentleman's Club.

[images.citysearch.net image 379x283]

That's the outside, you can imagine what's on the inside...

It's a sadness warehouse.

oh that means the dumpster out back must be really pathetic.


It shares a dumpster with a Red Lobster.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Petey4335: Crying?I hear the lap dance is better that way.

ok so in my head I am imaging this..

the man just sitting there, crying his eyes out.


Not the customer, the stripper.

Someone cue Jimmy Pop, please.
Sigh
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll just buy a tub of cottage cheese and jiggle it myself, thanks
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uncleacid: Some opened a few days early. Stripper training camp?


Spring cleaning.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having spent my share of time in such establishments, strip clubs are gross and depressing under the best of circumstances. I can't imagine what they would be like in this situation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Not the customer, the stripper.


That's the joke!  The man getting a lap dance and crying. We all know the general public would've thought the stripper would be crying. But no, they like the coke and variety of boyfriends and sugar daddy's. That's nothing to cry about!
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not want
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: That's the outside, you can imagine what's on the inside...


Mournful tits.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rcain: I'll just buy a tub of cottage cheese and jiggle it myself, thanks


wait...gotta go get some of the cheap-ass perfume they use...you need to stimulate all your senses...including the nose.

/I swear that smell, just doesn't go away easy.  I was kidnapped in my own bachelor party once and taken to a strip club for a lap dance...My jacket stunk for two weeks afterwards...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A couple of months ago when traffic was still a thing, there was a big old lifted pick-em-up truck in front of me with a decal in the window showing a guy working on a power pole and it said, "I WORK THE POLE SO MOMMY DOESN'T HAVE TO." Classy! Kind of like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CaptainFatass: Having spent my share of time in such establishments, strip clubs are gross and depressing under the best of circumstances. I can't imagine what they would be like in this situation.


I would imagine loud.

Being that everyone is to be 6 feet from one another, I can imagine a lot of yelling.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hundreddollarman: Do not want


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: It shares a dumpster with a Red Lobster.


Great. The smell of used condoms and 3 day old red lobster biscuits and lobster shells rotting in the hot sun.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A couple of months ago when traffic was still a thing, there was a big old lifted pick-em-up truck in front of me with a decal in the window showing a guy working on a power pole and it said, "I WORK THE POLE SO MOMMY DOESN'T HAVE TO." Classy! Kind of like this:

[Fark user image 850x850]


counter point:
oddee.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: hundreddollarman: Do not want

[i.pinimg.com image 391x441]


Something tells me...I COULD afford her.

A meal at Arby's and a box of wine.

Netflix and chill?

We'd go straight to the chillin' part...

Now where's that Barry White CD?
 
KIA [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: The Gentleman's Club.

[images.citysearch.net image 379x283]

That's the outside, you can imagine what's on the inside...


The single greatest concentration of STDs outside of nursing homes?

/ really
// look it up
/// but for the love of all that is holy, no pics
 
mattgsx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd still be more worried about hepatitis or food poisoning.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: Prank Call of Cthulhu: A couple of months ago when traffic was still a thing, there was a big old lifted pick-em-up truck in front of me with a decal in the window showing a guy working on a power pole and it said, "I WORK THE POLE SO MOMMY DOESN'T HAVE TO." Classy! Kind of like this:

[Fark user image 850x850]

counter point:
[oddee.com image 450x327]


Mom is pushing a snow shovel and people paying her to shovel their yard...

so I've been told....
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: Someone cue Jimmy Pop, please.


♪  The lapdance is always better when the stripper is coughing ♪
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I bet one of the employees wrote this review. Notice how they "point out" the prices and times?

sounds completely like a manager wrote it.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A couple of months ago when traffic was still a thing, there was a big old lifted pick-em-up truck in front of me with a decal in the window showing a guy working on a power pole and it said, "I WORK THE POLE SO MOMMY DOESN'T HAVE TO." Classy! Kind of like this:

[Fark user image image 850x850]


As an electrical safety nerd, that is awesome.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: A couple of months ago when traffic was still a thing, there was a big old lifted pick-em-up truck in front of me with a decal in the window showing a guy working on a power pole and it said, "I WORK THE POLE SO MOMMY DOESN'T HAVE TO." Classy! Kind of like this:

[Fark user image 850x850]


I met a female firefighter at a neighbor's party, her coworker in fact... she wore a tee that said "Hot, wet, and ready to ride the pole."

I was able to confirm she was one of those things.

Unfortunately, I had no chance in hell of ever confirming the other two.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Prank Call of Cthulhu: A couple of months ago when traffic was still a thing, there was a big old lifted pick-em-up truck in front of me with a decal in the window showing a guy working on a power pole and it said, "I WORK THE POLE SO MOMMY DOESN'T HAVE TO." Classy! Kind of like this:

[Fark user image image 850x850]

As an electrical safety nerd, that is awesome.


I had a cow-orker who, when forced to work weekend shifts, would wear a tee that said "I work with strippers and dykes."

He was an electronics technician.
 
guestguy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Finally, I'll get that source of income back.

Pro-tip for you aspiring male strippers out there...on especially hot days, the ladies really appreciate you cooling them down with some helicopterin'.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: That's the outside, you can imagine what's on the inside...


Cesarean scars and domestic abuse.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

KIA: The single greatest concentration of STDs outside of nursing homes?


You wanted nursing home porn??  NSFW
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Cesarean scars and domestic abuse.


Damn that review was right, there ARE hot girls dancing there!
 
