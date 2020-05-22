 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WXII Winston-Salem)   What would Jesus vandalize? A church in North Carolina for starters. You got to nip these things in the bud   (wxii12.com) divider line
23
    More: Fail, Stained glass, Louis Comfort Tiffany, AIRY POLICE, MEMORIAL CHURCH, Grace Moravian Church, GLASS WINDOW MONDAY NIGHT, Tiffany glass, Jesus Jose Arellano  
•       •       •

762 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 May 2020 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, fine! I'll just use my useless link headline here: Seems he who is without sin DID cast the first stone.


/Why did I not scroll further before submitting...
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when burning churches in Mississippi was kinda sorta viewed as a bad thing?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​m​ississippi-church-fighting-coronavirus​-restrictions-burned-ground-n1212646
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Remember when burning churches in Mississippi was kinda sorta viewed as a bad thing?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/m​ississippi-church-fighting-coronavirus​-restrictions-burned-ground-n1212646


It still is, unless you're a hateful asshole.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MBooda: Remember when burning churches in Mississippi was kinda sorta viewed as a bad thing?

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/m​ississippi-church-fighting-coronavirus​-restrictions-burned-ground-n1212646


Probably an insurance fire. Donations are down so the pastor hops on the right wing outage gravy train with the lawsuit and then sets fire to the church.
 
Flab [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The temple in Jerusalem.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do to him what you did to that other Jesus.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus wasn't a Vandal, he was an Israelite.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arellano broke through 6 inches of Plexiglas with a foot-long rock made out of sandstone to reach the stain glass window.

I doubt that very much
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Now  I want to know specifically what this vandalized stained glass window depicted and the mindset of why he was angry at it... there's got to be a great backstory here.
/just one more step closer to Florida levels NC
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We should build a wall to keep Jesus and his friends out of our good country.
 
nursetim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

At least it wasn't 8 year olds, dude.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Arellano broke through 6 inches of Plexiglas with a foot-long rock made out of sandstone to reach the stain glass window.

I doubt that very much


That sentence is Sistine Chapel of garbled language. It's almost "How is Babby formed?" levels of bad.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hell yeah
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Excellent headline, subby.
 
El Trolo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: We should build a wall to keep Jesus and his friends out of our good country.


Well the Bible clearly states there were 12 Apostles and they went around in one Accord.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Its all your gods way of saying "Stay home, you farking MORANS!".
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Pastor Ruth is a man of many chins.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Church vandal Jesus?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

uncleacid: Pastor Ruth is a man of many chins.


Pastor Ruth can't orgasm any more and wants to blame someone else
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

DippityDoo: [Fark user image image 296x445]


Deputy Fife on the lookout for Ernest T Bass.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Moravians? They're pretty harmless as far as I know. Plus they have good cookies and cool stars.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

169th Cousin: Church vandal Jesus?
[Fark user image 352x550]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Why is the swastika pole dancing on the cross?

Is it just to be kinky?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.